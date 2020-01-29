Tote bags are the only plus one you need this season: the bigger, the better.

We’re veering away from micro bags and springboarding straight towards XXL bags and obnoxiously roomy totes. We all have that one deflated bag that is (definitely) past its heyday that we can’t seem to let go of. Old habits die hard, etc.

However, in a bid to revamp our sartorial workwear choices, we’re championing the practicability that comes part in parcel with a modern tote bag. Sigh, we miss the days of being able to fit our lunch, laptop and gym kit in a stylish bag that look as though we’re heading off on a month-long voyage. Nor are we keen on the impractical nature of teeny tiny bags (despite their adorable appeal). Having to constantly reshuffle our daily necessities to make room for our purse/phone/headphones, etc gets a little stale, y’know?

In a bid to overhaul our plus one options, we’re transferring our affections over to totes and lusting after an influx of designs that make for a trendy garment we’ll not soon forget. Why are we unabashedly professing our love for the hefty shape now? Like most trends, this one has trickled down from the runway, reintroducing the longevity of sizeable totes. During autumn/winter 2019, Acne Studios leaned into the sturdy accessory game with a beige thick-strapped tote, elongated chain strap in tow. While Miuccia Prada included woven boxy totes as well as interlocked leather gems. Then, Opening Ceremony released a bag so large we could probably fit our entire living room inside. Taking heed of the booming trend, we’re adopting the silhouette into our workwear cycle, one OTT accessory at a time. What’s more, the shape is running amok on the street style scene. Bottega Veneta’s voluminous cerulean offering is a current firm favourite within the sphere, while neutral hues remain a mainstay, frequently paired with statement trench coats and kitten heels.



The multitude of thrilling options bubbling up to the surface is certainly worth revelling in. High street favourites such as Topshop and Zara are serving up delicious models – starting from £29 – that we’re already pre-empting we’ll be spotting on our daily commute. Ahead, shop the most ultra-modern models to get invested in.

Weekday Totes go glossy. Vinyl has infiltrated the scene and although we’re pining over it, it can be a tad intimidating, therefore, a small tote might be the best way to ease into the trend with aplomb. Weekday grocery bag, £35 BUY NOW

Topshop How could we not share this cornflower blue hobo bag? Big enough to fit pretty much the content of our room and then some, we’re having a hard time trying not to swipe this up in every hue. Shop Topshop blue hobo bag, £29 BUY NOW

