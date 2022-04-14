Looking for your next go-to tote bag this spring? We round up the best pieces from small independent British brands.
Scenic walks, park picnics and last-minute trips to soak up the sun in a pub garden – whenever we’re rushing out the door all we want is a bag that A, looks great and B, is roomy, yet lightweight enough to carry our everyday essentials. So time and time again we reach for one piece in particular when the weather warms up: our beloved totes.
It’s a universal fact that you can never have too many totes, because one day you might be in a ‘I’m here to make a statement this sunny afternoon’ mood and the next you’re feeling ‘I’m going to keep things minimalist’. Plus, after all, variety is the spice of life.
Now, what if we told you there were stylish options that just so happen to support small British brands? Introducing The Drop by Stylist – our ecommerce marketplace to shop over 500 brands that covers beauty, fashion, homeware and everything in between, including an impressive tote collection, of course.
So, to get you prepped and ready for the next time you’re headed into the office or going for a long spring walk, we’ve hand-picked 7 spring-appropriate options to get started with.
Scroll down to find the tote bag that will become the object of all your affection…
Lucy Loves This Feminist Tote Bag
Feminism’s for life, not just for International Women’s Day – and this tote will help you promote the cause all year round. Designed by the female-led graphic design brand Lucy Loves This, the sturdy canvas monochrome bag is equal parts stylish and strident.
The ‘F’ design appears simple on first glance, but take a closer look and you’ll see rousing words by women such as Gloria Steinem, Frida Kahlo and Beyoncé, plus illustrations of Florence Nightingale and Virginia Woolf, and names of other brilliant women past and present who have changed things for the better.
Kiss Me At The Disco Personalised Zebra Print Tote Bag
As classic-yet-standout prints go, zebra is up there – and these sturdy, personalised tote bags wear it well. Made from 100% handpainted cotton at Kiss Me At The Disco’s Swansea HQ, there’s plenty of room to fit everything from a quick dash to the shops, your gym kit or laptop for those in-office days.
Fast-forward to summer and there’s plenty of room for picnic or beach essentials, thanks to the square size. It’s also available in classic monochrome, on-trend pastel mint or eye-catching pink.
Shop Kiss Me At The Disco Personalised Zebra Print Tote Bag at The Drop, £35
Stitch With Skye Embroider Your Own Tote Bag
Yes, you’ve probably got 162 tote bags already (roughly). But have you ever embroidered your own? Enter Stitch With Skye’s kits – an ideal no-screen pastime if you’re close to completing Netflix.
Choose from six delicate designs, including a sunflower, a fern and a rather nice cat in a flower crown. Each kit includes a roomy 100% cotton tote with the pattern printed on, allowing you to embroider over the top – plus an embroidery hoop, threads, a needle, extra practice fabric and easy-to-follow instructions (with links to video tutorials, if that’s your kind of thing).
Shop Stitch With Skye Embroider Your Own Tote Bag at The Drop, £22.99
Flower Love Child Zodiac Tote
Whether it’s you who can’t help uttering ‘Thank god Taurus season is here’ every year or your friend who blames everything on being a Scorpio, Flower Love Child’s zodiac tote bags are the ideal accessory for astrology fans.
Made from natural heavyweight canvas, they’re large enough for every summer essential – thanks to the rectangular base, you can comfortably fit a shoebox inside with room to spare – while the modern typographical designs differ slightly for each zodiac sign.
Lolly & Kiks Extra Large African Wax Print Cotton Tote Bag
If the return of normality means your small crossbody can no longer hold its own as your do-it-all daily handbag, say hello to Lolly & Kiks’ extra-large tote – available with 25% off on The Drop.
Inspired by her Nigerian heritage, founder Xandra handmakes every bag at her London home using bold Ankara wax print fabric. With two strap options – one for your shoulder and one to carry in your hand – it’s ideal for days when your agenda might just require the kitchen sink.
Shop Lolly & Kiks Extra Large African Wax Print Cotton Tote Bag at The Drop, £28
Undone Stitch Personalised Beach Bag
“Make every day feel like a holiday with this made-to-order personalised tote bag,” says Stylist’s beauty and fashion features director Billie Bhatia. “This will look just as good at the supermarket or in the park as it will to the beach.”
With its nautical accents – we see you, striped cotton canvas and sturdy rope handles – it’s the perfect practical-meets-stylish crossover that your weekend wardrobe has been waiting for.
Available in either blue or pink stripes, you can choose up to three embroidered initials that are available in eight different colour combinations.
Rock On Ruby Personalised Initial Gingham Tote Bag
If there’s one print that gets us excited for spring, it’s gingham. Gingham dresses. Gingham tablecloths. Gingham scrunchies. We want it all, everywhere, all the time. So, it’s only natural that our bags also get the checked treatment. Happily, Manchester-based lifestyle label Rock On Ruby brings us a tote that doesn’t just embody one sunshine-ready trend, but two – thanks to its ditsy floral lining.
It’s spacious enough for picnic essentials and you can make it your own by personalising with your initial (or if you’re gifting, that of your friend/family/colleague) in contrasting blue and gold thread. Gingham, florals and monogramming? Sign. Us. Up.
Stock update: more red gingham bags are coming at the end of April.
Shop Rock On Ruby Personalised Initial Gingham Tote Bag at The Drop, £18
Images: courtesy of brands