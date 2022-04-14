Scenic walks, park picnics and last-minute trips to soak up the sun in a pub garden – whenever we’re rushing out the door all we want is a bag that A, looks great and B, is roomy, yet lightweight enough to carry our everyday essentials. So time and time again we reach for one piece in particular when the weather warms up: our beloved totes.

It’s a universal fact that you can never have too many totes, because one day you might be in a ‘I’m here to make a statement this sunny afternoon’ mood and the next you’re feeling ‘I’m going to keep things minimalist’. Plus, after all, variety is the spice of life.