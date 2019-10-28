Fashion

10 celebrity-approved trainer brands we can actually afford

Harriet Davey
Celebrities wearing trainers: Kate Middleton, Ashley Graham, Bella Hadid

It’s time to shop the exact trainers all our favourite celebrities have been wearing — from Adidas and Vans, to Veja. 

Celebrities may spend the majority of their time getting dressed for red carpet outings, but when they’re off-duty they often dress for comfort. This, of course, means one thing — trainers. 

Kicking off their heels (quite literally), we’ve spotted everyone from Meghan Markle to Victoria Beckham opting for fashion sneakers with a style-conscious edge. In fact, when the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in her vegan Veja trainers,  the “Meghan effect” took hold and searches for the sustainable shoe brand skyrocketed. 

This, however, is nothing unusual: when a celebrity we all know and love wears fashion we can actually afford, it naturally sells out within record time. When you throw in iconic trainer brands that have stockists here, there and everywhere, though, you have a recipe for something which we can shop all year round. 

If they’re good enough for actual royalty (think Meghan and Kate) and fashion royalty (Alexa and Victoria), then of course they’re good enough for us all. Here’s how to shop the exact pairs they’ve all been wearing. 

Blake Lively

When she’s not on a film set, Blake Lively is the ultimate stylish ‘mom’ in trainers. Rather than the skyscraper heels she once wore on the Met steps, Blake cosies-up in a New York City off-duty look in high-top Vans, joggers, a parka and beanie; so snug. Other celebs who like to channel their inner sk8er girl include Rita Ora, Hailey (and Justin) Bieber and Christina Aguilera. You can’t argue with the timeless monochrome style.

  • Vans Ski8-Hi MTE shoe

    Celebrities wearing trainers: Blake Lively in Vans

    The high-top version of the ultimate classic skater shoe works with any day-to-day outfit. Skateboard not required.

    £90, Vans

    BUY VANS TRAINRES

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon pitches the vintage feel of these Gola x J. Crew trainers exactly right. Originally designed as tennis sneakers, the heritage navy and red stripes make the perfect answering statement to the actor’s pretty floral dress and retro denim jacket (both by her own brand Draper James).  

  • Gola for J.Crew Mark Cox Tennis sneakers

    Gola-for-J-Crew-trainers-with-red-and-navy-stripes
    Celebrities wearing trainers: Gola for J. Crew

    Made in collaboration with heritage sports brand Gola, the trainers offer up a modern twist on a 1970s-style silhouette. 

    £63, Gola for J. Crew

    BUY GOLA FOR J. CREW TRAINERS

Meghan Markle

Image of Meghan Markle
Celebrities wearing trainers: Meghan Markle inVeja

When the Duchess of Sussex went out wearing vegan trainer brand Veja, the sustainable shoe brand became even more popular. Get the exact same pair as Meghan Markle below.

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung
Celebrities wearing trainers: Alexa Chung in Superga

Style queen Alexa Chung showed us all how to do high-low dressing when she donned a floor-length Stella McCartney gown with Superga kicks from her own collection. This particular white metallic pair are out of stock at the moment, but you can still get the same style in gold. 

  • Alexa Chung x Superga yellow jack satin high-top

    Image of Superga trainers
    Celebrities wearing trainers: Alexa Chung x Superga gold trainers

    The colour will surprisingly go with any outfit, from jeans and a tee to dresses. 

    £59.50, Alexa Chung x Superga

    BUY ALEXA CHUNG X SUPERGA TRAINERS

Winnie Harlow

Celebrities wearing trainers: Winnie Harlow in Nike

When she’s off the catwalk, Winnie Harlow looks to chunky trainers. Sporting (see what we did there) a pair of Nike Air Max, the supermodel teams hers with a crop top co-ord. Let’s face it, though, we’ll all be wearing ours with denim instead. 

  • Nike Air Max 90 Gs white mono leather

    Image of Nike trainers
    Celebrities wearing trainers: Nike

    The chunky sole makes them even more comfortable than the average trainer. 

    £69.99, Nike

    BUY NIKE TRAINERS

Kate Middleton

Celebrities wearing trainers: Kate Middleton in Superga
Celebrities wearing trainers: Kate Middleton in Superga

The Duchess of Cambridge often wears a pair of Superga trainers. The white, classic style is so wearable you’ll be able to incorporate them into your everyday looks with no effort needed. 

  • Superga 2750 trainers

    Superga trainers
    Celebrities wearing trainers: Superga

    Classic, chic and under £50? They’re the ultimate easy-to-wear trainer.

    £49,99, Superga

    BUY SUPERGA TRAINERS

Ashley Graham

Celebrities wearing trainers: Ashley Graham
Celebrities wearing trainers: Ashley Graham in Alexander McQueen

Model Ashley Graham wears a key print; polka dots, with the must-have trainers of 2019 — Alexander McQueen’s exaggerated sole sneakers. It’s a win-win combination.

  • Alexander McQueen suede-trimmed leather exaggerated-sole sneakers

    Celebrities wearing trainers: Ashley Graham
    Celebrities wearing trainers: Ashley Graham

    Okay, these are slightly more expensive than your average pair of trainers but they’ll go with literally any outfit you own, all year round. 

    £360, Alexander McQueen

    BUY ALEXANDER MCQUEEN TRAINERS

Bella Hadid

Celebrities wearing trainers: Bella Hadid
Celebrities wearing trainers: Bella Hadid in Hugo Boss

Bella Hadid’s off-duty model look is all about the tailored skirt suit being made suitable for daytime with colour-block Hugo Boss kicks. We can’t get enough pink this season. 

  • Hugo Boss lace-up trainers in mixed leather with mesh detailing

    Celebrities wearing trainers: Bella Hadid

    ’Ugly’ trainers aren’t going anywhere, opt for chunky bold styles to get the look.

    £135, Hugo Boss

    BUY HUGO BOSS TRAINERS

Victoria Beckham

Celebrities wearing trainers: Victoria Beckham wearing Adidas
Celebrities wearing trainers: Victoria Beckham wearing Adidas

It’s not very often we see VB away from her killer court heels, but when she does go flat, she does it in a classic pair of Superstar Adidas mono trainers. Trust us: they’re the pair you’ll never get bored of.

  • Adidas Superstar white black foundation

    Celebrities wearing trainers: Victoria Beckham wearing Adidas
    Celebrities wearing trainers: Victoria Beckham wearing Adidas

    They’ll go with everything from wide leg trousers to midi skirts. 

    £49.99, Adidas

    BUY ADIDAS TRAINERS

Kaia Gerber

Celebrities wearing trainers: Kaia Gerber in Converse
Celebrities wearing trainers: Kaia Gerber in Converse

Model Kaia Gerber is mainly always spotted in trainers when she’s off the runway. This time it’s high top All Star Converse in black — name a more iconic pair?

  • Converse All Star hi trainers

    Celebrities wearing trainers: Converse
    Celebrities wearing trainers: Converse

    Once you start wearing them, you’ll want to wear them on repeat day or night. 

    £52.99, Converse

    BUY CONVERSE TRAINERS

