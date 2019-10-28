10 celebrity-approved trainer brands we can actually afford

Celebrities may spend the majority of their time getting dressed for red carpet outings, but when they’re off-duty they often dress for comfort. This, of course, means one thing — trainers.

Kicking off their heels (quite literally), we’ve spotted everyone from Meghan Markle to Victoria Beckham opting for fashion sneakers with a style-conscious edge. In fact, when the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in her vegan Veja trainers, the “Meghan effect” took hold and searches for the sustainable shoe brand skyrocketed.