Trainers and dresses go hand in hand. Don’t believe us? Try these pairs with your go-to summer dress for an effortlessly cool look.
Once upon a time trainers were solely reserved for sports and gyms. Thankfully, things have changed and now trainers are as much part of our wardrobes as jeans and tailoring.
I don’t know about you, but my love for trainers is down to two key characteristics. They are entirely versatile, and they make me feel comfortable all day long. There isn’t an outfit I can’t finish off with the right pair of trainers, whether that is a smart tailored look, casual loungewear, or a dress. In fact, I can’t remember the last time I wore actual shoes because trainers have had my sartorial back for such a long time.
Trainers with jeans has become a natural default, so has trainers with leggings, wide-legged trousers, slip skirts and denim shorts. But there is something particularly stylish about trainers with dresses. (Thank you, Lily Allen).
Now, unlike jeans this isn’t a one trainer fits all scenario. There are certain nuances that have to be factored in when deciding which trainers to pair with your dress. You have to consider the length of the dress, the fabric, whether it’s printed or plain, and how much detail there is already on the dress (is it covered in ruffles or is it a simple slip dress?) before working out exactly what kind of trainer will work best.
For example, a high-top trainer works well with mini dresses over midi dresses. A chunky trainer looks great with a maxi dress, and if there’s lots going on with your dress, then stick to a classic tennis shoe.
If you’re ready to take on this iconic style duo, then we’ve rounded up the best trainers to wear with dresses this summer and… well, forever.
Nike
The colours might initially look too bold to wear with dresses on Nike’s P600 trainer. However, if you team these with a black sundress you’re onto a fashion winner. Finish off the look with simple gold hoops.
Common Projects
It doesn’t get more classic than Common Projects’s cult Achilles trainers. Consider these trainers an investment buy as they will work with every single dress in your wardrobe time and time again.
New Balance
New Balance’s tagline for these trainers is, ‘Worn by supermodels in London and dads in Ohio’, and truer words have never been spoken about trainers. Industry insiders and street style stars can’t get enough of New Balance’s 990v5, so team yours with a floral midi dress for an instant hit of cool.
Clarks
Comfort well and truly meets style with Clarks’ leather trainers. Coming in a soft blush pink, we’ll be wearing ours with denim dresses for the day and smart shirt dresses in the evening.
Converse
Fans of trainers with dresses will know that black Converse is always a good idea. Mix up your look by teaming your simple white summer dress with a pair of floral All Stars instead.
Balenciaga
For statement trainers, Balenciaga’s chunky Triple-S continues to rule the footwear game. A firm favourite amongst industry insiders, the newest version of this trainer comes in an easier-to-wear neutral palette. We’ll be wearing ours with a ditsy floral maxi dress.
Superga
talian footwear brand, Superga, are known for their simple canvas shoe, but don’t be fooled: their fashion credentials are right up there thanks to collaborations with Alexa Chung, Mary Katrantzou and LoveShackFancy. Try Superga’s pistachio trainer with an embroidered dress.
Veja
Meghan Markle, Emma Watson and Victoria Beckham are all fans of vegan footwear brand, Veja. We love the minimalist appeal of this particular pair, which will work perfectly with a brightly coloured maxi dress.
Adidas
Adidas’ Ozweego was one of their most popular running shoes in the 90s. Now, the shoe has been reenvisioned for leisurewear but maintains the same comfort and cushioning round in the original. One part chunky, one part neutral, this pair is ideal for patterned midi dresses.
Reebok
A classic tennis shoe never goes out style, and, better still, they work with every dress style. Team yours with your go-to black sundress with brightly coloured jewellery.
Nike
The pastel shades on Nike’s Air Max 95 trainers are giving us a real summer feeling. For a retro look, wear yours with a 90s-style slip dress.
Gucci
Gucci’s statement chunky trainer pack a real fashion punch. Wear yours with a simple maxi dress and basket bag for the summer.
