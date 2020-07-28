Trainers and dresses go hand in hand. Don’t believe us? Try these pairs with your go-to summer dress for an effortlessly cool look.

Once upon a time trainers were solely reserved for sports and gyms. Thankfully, things have changed and now trainers are as much part of our wardrobes as jeans and tailoring. I don’t know about you, but my love for trainers is down to two key characteristics. They are entirely versatile, and they make me feel comfortable all day long. There isn’t an outfit I can’t finish off with the right pair of trainers, whether that is a smart tailored look, casual loungewear, or a dress. In fact, I can’t remember the last time I wore actual shoes because trainers have had my sartorial back for such a long time.

Dresses and trainers have got a special place in my heart, and in this show-goer's heart too.

Trainers with jeans has become a natural default, so has trainers with leggings, wide-legged trousers, slip skirts and denim shorts. But there is something particularly stylish about trainers with dresses. (Thank you, Lily Allen). Now, unlike jeans this isn’t a one trainer fits all scenario. There are certain nuances that have to be factored in when deciding which trainers to pair with your dress. You have to consider the length of the dress, the fabric, whether it’s printed or plain, and how much detail there is already on the dress (is it covered in ruffles or is it a simple slip dress?) before working out exactly what kind of trainer will work best.

Every dress can be finished with a pair of trainers.

For example, a high-top trainer works well with mini dresses over midi dresses. A chunky trainer looks great with a maxi dress, and if there’s lots going on with your dress, then stick to a classic tennis shoe. If you’re ready to take on this iconic style duo, then we’ve rounded up the best trainers to wear with dresses this summer and… well, forever.

A classic tennis shoe never goes out style, and, better still, they work with every dress style. Team yours with your go-to black sundress with brightly coloured jewellery.

The pastel shades on Nike's Air Max 95 trainers are giving us a real summer feeling. For a retro look, wear yours with a 90s-style slip dress.

Gucci's statement chunky trainer pack a real fashion punch. Wear yours with a simple maxi dress and basket bag for the summer.