12 cool trainers to wear with dresses this summer

Posted by for Fashion

Trainers and dresses go hand in hand. Don’t believe us? Try these pairs with your go-to summer dress for an effortlessly cool look. 

Once upon a time trainers were solely reserved for sports and gyms. Thankfully, things have changed and now trainers are as much part of our wardrobes as jeans and tailoring.

I don’t know about you, but my love for trainers is down to two key characteristics. They are entirely versatile, and they make me feel comfortable all day long. There isn’t an outfit I can’t finish off with the right pair of trainers, whether that is a smart tailored look, casual loungewear, or a dress. In fact, I can’t remember the last time I wore actual shoes because trainers have had my sartorial back for such a long time. 

You may also like

Shirred dresses are the stylish Instagram trend we can get on board with

Dresses and trainers have got a special place in my heart, and in this show-goer's heart too.

Trainers with jeans has become a natural default, so has trainers with leggings, wide-legged trousers, slip skirts and denim shorts. But there is something particularly stylish about trainers with dresses. (Thank you, Lily Allen). 

Now, unlike jeans this isn’t a one trainer fits all scenario. There are certain nuances that have to be factored in when deciding which trainers to pair with your dress. You have to consider the length of the dress, the fabric, whether it’s printed or plain, and how much detail there is already on the dress (is it covered in ruffles or is it a simple slip dress?) before working out exactly what kind of trainer will work best. 

Every dress can be finished with a pair of trainers.

You may also like

The mini dress is back: 11 of the best styles to shop now

For example, a high-top trainer works well with mini dresses over midi dresses. A chunky trainer looks great with a maxi dress, and if there’s lots going on with your dress, then stick to a classic tennis shoe.

If you’re ready to take on this iconic style duo, then we’ve rounded up the best trainers to wear with dresses this summer and… well, forever. 

  • Converse

    Converse floral high top
    Best trainers to wear with dresses: Converse

    Fans of trainers with dresses will know that black Converse is always a good idea. Mix up your look by teaming your simple white summer dress with a pair of floral All Stars instead. 

    Shop trainers, £74.99, Converse

    BUY NOW

  • Balenciaga

    Balenciaga Triple-S
    Best trainers to wear with dresses: Balenciaga

    For statement trainers, Balenciaga’s chunky Triple-S continues to rule the footwear game. A firm favourite amongst industry insiders, the newest version of this trainer comes in an easier-to-wear neutral palette. We’ll be wearing ours with a ditsy floral maxi dress. 

    Shop trainers, £870, Balenciaga at brownsfashion.com 

    BUY NOW

  • Superga

    Superga canvas trainers
    Best trainers to wear with dresses: Superga

    talian footwear brand, Superga, are known for their simple canvas shoe, but don’t be fooled: their fashion credentials are right up there thanks to collaborations with Alexa Chung, Mary Katrantzou and LoveShackFancy. Try Superga’s pistachio trainer with an embroidered dress.

    Shop trainers. £55, Superga

    BUY NOW

  • Veja

    Veja white trainer
    Best trainers to wear with dresses: Veja

    Meghan Markle, Emma Watson and Victoria Beckham are all fans of vegan footwear brand, Veja. We love the minimalist appeal of this particular pair, which will work perfectly with a brightly coloured maxi dress. 

    Shop trainers, £115, Veja

    BUY NOW

  • Adidas

    Adidas Ozweego
    Best trainers to wear with dresses: Adidas

    Adidas’ Ozweego was one of their most popular running shoes in the 90s. Now, the shoe has been reenvisioned for leisurewear but maintains the same comfort and cushioning round in the original. One part chunky, one part neutral, this pair is ideal for patterned midi dresses. 

    Shop trainers, £100, Adidas 

    BUY NOW

  • Reebok

    Reebok club c
    Best trainers to wear with dresses: Reebok

    A classic tennis shoe never goes out style, and, better still, they work with every dress style. Team yours with your go-to black sundress with brightly coloured jewellery.

    Shop trainers, £74.95, Reebok

    BUY NOW

  • Nike

    Nike Air Max 95
    Best trainers to wear with dresses: Nike

    The pastel shades on Nike’s Air Max 95 trainers are giving us a real summer feeling. For a retro look, wear yours with a 90s-style slip dress. 

    Shop trainers, £139.95, Nike

    BUY NOW

  • Gucci

    Gucci trainers
    Best trainers to wear with dresses: Gucci

    Gucci’s statement chunky trainer pack a real fashion punch. Wear yours with a simple maxi dress and basket bag for the summer. 

    Shop trainers, £705, Gucci

    BUY NOW

Images: Getty / courtesy of brands 

Topics

Share this article