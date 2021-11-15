Not sure how to wear trainers to work? These 12 pairs will go with everything you own
- Posted by
- Harriet Davey
- Published
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Knowing how to style trainers to work can be tricky, but we’ve taken the stress out of getting dressed by finding 12 pairs that’ll see you past the weekend.
If the lines between your work and weekend wardrobes are blurred, you’re not alone. Some of us may be getting back into the swing of office life, and some may be still firmly WFH. And while everyone’s jobs are different, there’s one thing we can all agree on: comfort comes first. And this is why trainers for work are no longer a taboo phenomenon. In fact, we’re here to say that everyone should embrace cool kicks no matter their profession (unless you have a strict corporate dress code, of course).
Knowing how to actually style trainers for a work environment can be tricky, though. This is why we’re here to show you the pairs worth investing in. Whether you want a classic everyday style from the likes of Superga that’ll go with every type of jean, or you want to stick firmly to fashion trainers that’ll elevate even the simplest of looks – we’ve found them all.
We’ve even gone as far as finding the best sustainable trainers including a fully recyclable style by Stella McCartney, a pair made from organic cotton at Good News and vegan sneakers from conscious brand Saye. Add to this staples from the likes of Adidas and Nike that’ll go with everything from tailored pieces to your trusty midi dresses and you’ve got a whole host of different styles you can wear for work.
What we know about great trainers, though, is that they sell out fast. New Balance has a reputation for this, with the 550 style (above) everyone has been obsessed with on Instagram selling out as soon as they hit the site. So much so, you can only really find them now on eBay or Depop. If you do have luck tracking down a pair then they look very good with wide-leg trousers, FYI.
If you’re a big fan of in-your-face colourful trainers, you don’t have to reserve them just for weekends. Instead, take note from the street stylers and make them work with a tonal outfit. Whatever colour your kicks are, pull this out in the rest of your outfit and it’ll make it feel instantly more put together.
If your office or work vibe is quite chilled, then a high/low look is one to base your workwear choices on. You know, a nice dress teamed with a classic pair of Converse or a simple pair of jeans and Nike Dunk trainers with a more tailored blazer and shirt. Trainers bring an effortless feel to any outfit – so whether you want to find the best chunky kicks, the coolest white trainers or fashion trainers that are also work-appropriate, we’ve found the best ones to snap up right now.
Best trainers to wear for work
Superga 2706 OG
Fresh from the latest autumn/winter 2021 drop fronted by Hailey Bieber, these off-white kicks are the ideal alternative to classic white. With the clean, sleek aesthetic as expected from Superga, these will fit seamlessly into your everyday wardrobe. And they’ve been given the seal of approval by a supermodel – enough said.
Veja Esplar trainers
If you haven’t jumped on the Veja trainer bandwagon yet, it’s never too late. One of the easiest brands to style with, well, basically anything, the splash of colour on the Esplar will add a hint of interest to workwear.
Adidas Originals NY 90
The perfect mix between classic and sporty, we can always rely on Adidas for trainers that’ll never date. We’re imagining this pair with a bright suit, white T-shirt and layered jewels.
Shop Adidas Originals NY 90 Primegreen sneakers at Net-a-Porter, £65.
Loewe Flow Runner
Thought colourful trainers were a no-go? Think again. Corporate offices may have a dress code, but apart from that, a bright trainer can be the simplest way to liven up any look. Loewe’s Flow Runners will make you feel good as soon as you put them on.
Shop Loewe Flow Runner shell and suede trainers at Matches, £550.
Axel Arigato A-Dice
The destination for timeless kicks, all of Axel Arigato’s trainers have an ageless quality and they’ll soon be your work-to-weekend favourites. The new Dice style comes in blue, pink or peach.
New Balance + Tokyo Design Studio RC 1300
White trainers not your thing? Opt for a grey pair and watch as they make any outfit – from jeans and a roll neck to shirt dresses – inevitably cooler. New Balance pairs sell out fast, so be quick.
Shop New Balance + Tokyo Design Studio RC 1300 at Net-a-Porter, £130.
Nike Dunk Low
Chunky trainers will look so good with wide-leg trousers or loose-fit jeans. Let the Nike Dunk Low elevate (quite literally) your work looks from here on out.
Shop Nike Dunk Low Disrupt leather and mesh sneakers at Net-a-Porter, £95.
Good News Palm
If you’re looking for some conscious kicks, we’ve found the ones. Like Converse? Then you’ll love these. Made from organic cotton with a recycled material sole, these high tops from Good News will work with straight leg jeans and midi dresses.
The Row Marie H
The Row knows how to create cult footwear (we’ve all seen those zip-up boots), and its trainers are also a minimalist dream. Completely white, these sneakers may be a splurge but you’ll wear them on heavy rotation Monday to Sunday.
Shop The Row Marie H leather sneakers at Net-a-Porter, £725.
Saye Modelo '89
Retro trainers are having a moment and Saye is the go-to for vegan iterations. A completely transparent brand, it tells you what every part is made of and the Modelo uses vegan leather, organic cotton and recycled materials. Imagine these with a roll-neck knit, tailored trousers and an oversized blazer.
Stella McCartney Loop
We love, love, love a Stella McCartney trainer. As chunky as they are comfy, these cool kicks will be the perfect companion to a white shirt and leggings look. More good news? They’re also fully recyclable when you’re done with them thanks to Stella being eco-friendly first.
Shop Stella McCartney Loop lace-up sneakers at Farfetch, £360.
Nike Air Force 1
Good for being on the go, a pair of Nike Air Force 1s are a sporty finishing touch. The chunky, rubber air sole is made for dashing from meeting to meeting. Try them out at the weekend with a mini skirt and blazer combo, too.
Opening image: Getty
All other images: Getty and courtesy of brands