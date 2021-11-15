Knowing how to actually style trainers for a work environment can be tricky, though. This is why we’re here to show you the pairs worth investing in. Whether you want a classic everyday style from the likes of Superga that’ll go with every type of jean, or you want to stick firmly to fashion trainers that’ll elevate even the simplest of looks – we’ve found them all.

We’ve even gone as far as finding the best sustainable trainers including a fully recyclable style by Stella McCartney, a pair made from organic cotton at Good News and vegan sneakers from conscious brand Saye. Add to this staples from the likes of Adidas and Nike that’ll go with everything from tailored pieces to your trusty midi dresses and you’ve got a whole host of different styles you can wear for work.