Not sure how to wear trainers to work? These 12 pairs will go with everything you own

Knowing how to style trainers to work can be tricky, but we’ve taken the stress out of getting dressed by finding 12 pairs that’ll see you past the weekend. 

If the lines between your work and weekend wardrobes are blurred, you’re not alone. Some of us may be getting back into the swing of office life, and some may be still firmly WFH. And while everyone’s jobs are different, there’s one thing we can all agree on: comfort comes first. And this is why trainers for work are no longer a taboo phenomenon. In fact, we’re here to say that everyone should embrace cool kicks no matter their profession (unless you have a strict corporate dress code, of course).

Knowing how to actually style trainers for a work environment can be tricky, though. This is why we’re here to show  you the pairs worth investing in. Whether you want a classic everyday style from the likes of Superga that’ll go with every type of jean, or you want to stick firmly to fashion trainers that’ll elevate even the simplest of looks – we’ve found them all. 

We’ve even gone as far as finding the best sustainable trainers including a fully recyclable style by Stella McCartney, a pair made from organic cotton at Good News and vegan sneakers from conscious brand Saye. Add to this staples from the likes of Adidas and Nike that’ll go with everything from tailored pieces to your trusty midi dresses and you’ve got a whole host of different styles you can wear for work. 

how-to-wear-trainers-to-work
Trainers for work are no longer a taboo phenomenon.

What we know about great trainers, though, is that they sell out fast. New Balance has a reputation for this, with the 550 style (above) everyone has been obsessed with on Instagram selling out as soon as they hit the site. So much so, you can only really find them now on eBay or Depop. If you do have luck tracking down a pair then they look very good with wide-leg trousers, FYI. 

how-to-wear-trainers-to-work
From tailored pieces to midi dresses, there are a whole host of different trainer styles you can wear for work.

If you’re a big fan of in-your-face colourful trainers, you don’t have to reserve them just for weekends. Instead, take note from the street stylers and make them work with a tonal outfit. Whatever colour your kicks are, pull this out in the rest of your outfit and it’ll make it feel instantly more put together. 

how-to-wear-trainers-to-work
From chunky kicks to the coolest white trainers, we’ve found the best ones to snap up right now.

If your office or work vibe is quite chilled, then a high/low look is one to base your workwear choices on. You know, a nice dress teamed with a classic pair of Converse or a simple pair of jeans and Nike Dunk trainers with a more tailored blazer and shirt. Trainers bring an effortless feel to any outfit – so whether you want to find the best chunky kicks, the coolest white trainers or fashion trainers that are also work-appropriate, we’ve found the best ones to snap up right now. 

Best trainers to wear for work

  • Stella McCartney Loop

    Stella McCartney trainers

    We love, love, love a Stella McCartney trainer. As chunky as they are comfy, these cool kicks will be the perfect companion to a white shirt and leggings look. More good news? They’re also fully recyclable when you’re done with them thanks to Stella being eco-friendly first. 

    Shop Stella McCartney Loop lace-up sneakers at Farfetch, £360.

    BUY NOW

  • Nike Air Force 1

    Nike Air Force trainers

    Good for being on the go, a pair of Nike Air Force 1s are a sporty finishing touch. The chunky, rubber air sole is made for dashing from meeting to meeting. Try them out at the weekend with a mini skirt and blazer combo, too. 

    Shop Nike Air Force 1 at Office, £100.

    BUY NOW

