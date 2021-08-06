Some fashion silhouettes are timeless. Despite the fact that it’s been over 60 years since Yves Saint Laurent first decided to apply the trapeze shape to women’s fashion, we’re still enthralled by the simple yet sculptural wonder that is the trapeze dress.

Because the billowing shape makes such a bold statement, accessorising this dress style can be as easy as marrying it with a pair of hoop earrings, your favourite trainers and one of the summer’s must-have rustic string bags. When day turns to dusk, just slip on a pair of mules and swap your string bag for a trendy baguette.