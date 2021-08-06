All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Stocking up on dresses to see you through the rest of summer? We’ve rounded up 14 trapeze dresses you’ll love.
Some fashion silhouettes are timeless. Despite the fact that it’s been over 60 years since Yves Saint Laurent first decided to apply the trapeze shape to women’s fashion, we’re still enthralled by the simple yet sculptural wonder that is the trapeze dress.
Because the billowing shape makes such a bold statement, accessorising this dress style can be as easy as marrying it with a pair of hoop earrings, your favourite trainers and one of the summer’s must-have rustic string bags. When day turns to dusk, just slip on a pair of mules and swap your string bag for a trendy baguette.
Although we’ve all fallen for the 90s vibe of slinky cowl dresses, warmer days on the horizon definitely call for this easy, breezy alternative that’s less confining but just as chic. Read on for our pick of 14 mini, midi and maxi trapeze dresses that’ll see you through the end of summer.
Cecilie Bahnsen Edition Beth linen-blend cloqué midi dress
Don’t call it a comeback! Cecilie Bahnsen’s Edition collection features rereleases of her most popular designs, giving us all a chance to grab this viral hit form a few seasons ago.
Shop Cecilie Bahnsen Edition Beth linen-blend cloqué midi dress at Net-a-Porter, £970
Cos tiered dress
Accessorise this neutral dress accordingly and you have yourself the perfect go-to for picnics, weddings, rooftop drinks and every other end of summer event you have planned.
L.F.Markey cameron dress in brushstroke print
Summertime and the living is bold and dramatic to match the eye-catching brushstroke print on this dress.
H&M wide long dress
From its lightweight cotton fabric to its low back and skinny straps, this dress was just made for easy summer living.
Marta Ferri stresa floral-print linen-twill trapeze dress
From the length, to the glorious print and vibrant colour, this dress is maxi everything!
Shop Marta Ferri stresa floral-print linen-twill trapeze dress at Matches Fashion, £2,270
Asos Edition cotton trapeze maxi dress with pleat neck in orangeNo sun? No problem. Who needs sun-rays with a dress this bright?
Shop Asos Edition cotton trapeze maxi dress with pleat neck in orange, £65
Cecilie Bahnsen Bethanny cold-shoulder organza-jacquard dress
What’s there not to like about this dress? Aside from looking like a cloud of candy floss, it also has pockets. It’s a must-have.
Shop Cecilie Bahnsen Bethanny cold-shoulder organza-jacquard dress at Net-a-Porter, £1,280
Collusion Plus exclusive colour trapeze mini dress in green
Citrus colours are all the rage. Channel the colour of the season in this trendy style that’s currently on sale.
Shop Collusion Plus exclusive colour trapeze mini dress in green at Asos, £12.75
Raey seam-detail trapeze maxi dress
Maximum style with minimal effort, just how we like it.
Shop Raey seam-detail trapeze maxi dress at Matches Fashion, £595
Pleats Please Issey Miyake technical-pleated trapeze dress
Issey Miyake’s signature pleats make this dress an investment piece you can wear for many more summers to come.
Shop Pleats Please Issey Miyake technical-pleated trapeze dress at Matches Fashion, £535
Lola May shirred midaxi cami smock dress in polka dot
Still mourning Ganni’s sold-out polka dot dress? Grab this version for a fraction of the price.
Shop Lola May shirred midaxi cami smock dress in polka dot at Asos, £22
Mango frill cotton dress
The small addition of a frilly neckline takes this sundress from simple to statement.
Weekday Erina long sleeve dress
The long sleeves and thick jersey of this dress will keep chills at bay on overcast days.
Free People struttin' mini dress
This billowy dress shape doesn’t just lend itself to maxi lengths, it looks damn good in mini form too, as proved by this Free People version.
Images: courtesy of retailers