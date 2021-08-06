Composite image of trapeze dresses.

Your next summer dress is one of these simple yet sculptural trapeze dresses

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Stocking up on dresses to see you through the rest of summer? We’ve rounded up 14 trapeze dresses you’ll love.

Some fashion silhouettes are timeless. Despite the fact that it’s been over 60 years since Yves Saint Laurent first decided to apply the trapeze shape to women’s fashion, we’re still enthralled by the simple yet sculptural wonder that is the trapeze dress.

Because the billowing shape makes such a bold statement, accessorising this dress style can be as easy as marrying it with a pair of hoop earrings, your favourite trainers and one of the summer’s must-have rustic string bags. When day turns to dusk, just slip on a pair of mules and swap your string bag for a trendy baguette.

Although we’ve all fallen for the 90s vibe of slinky cowl dresses, warmer days on the horizon definitely call for this easy, breezy alternative that’s less confining but just as chic. Read on for our pick of 14 mini, midi and maxi trapeze dresses that’ll see you through the end of summer.

You may also like

Gingham dresses: 8 mini, midi and maxi dress styles to buy now and wear all summer

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of retailers

Topics

Share this article