The 10 best trench coats to invest in now

Posted by for Fashion

The change in seasons is a great reason to update your coat selection, but the classic trench is the timeless investment piece that everyone needs as a wardrobe staple.

We’re all for a spring fling. Whether it’s a playful puff-sleeved top or a white ankle boot, the new season is the perfect time to experiment with new trends. But if you’re looking to commit to a piece that offers long-time appeal there’s one wardrobe hero that promises to last a lifetime: the trench coat. 

A solid style staple, a timeless trench is perfect for those days when the weather is blowing a gale at 9am and unspoilt sunshine is forecast for 4pm. And in case you hadn’t noticed, the street style set loves it

The classic design of a tan trench makes it in an ideal ideal to layer over experimental on-trend looks to keep even the most stand-out styles (bright pink suit anyone?) down to earth. 

Even though the trench began at Burberry, and continues to alter and develop there, the catwalks this season were awash with this particularly reliable outerwear. At 3.1 Philip Lim, Balenciaga, Eudon Choi, Gucci and Isabel Marant all colours and combinations of trench were seen. An ultra-chic trench by a cult Parisian label even attracted a 10,000 waiting list.

Linda Tol shot by Jeremy Moeller
Trench coats: a top-to-toe beige look is an easy way to style your trench.

How to wear the trusty trench? Very simply, with everything. After all, the timeless appeal of the trench lies in its versatility. Striking the perfect balance between effortlessly chic and laidback cool, the trench coat is just as at home with off-duty denim and trainers as it is with your most polished office looks. You can throw yours over anything from a chic midi skirt or a summer-ready floral dress to formal suiting or a pair of statement trousers, and hit the perfect style formula every time. 

Beatrice Gutu shot by Christian Vierig
Trench coats: style a leather skirt with your trench for a look with complementary textures.

While classic beige styles have endless appeal, navy, black and grey are all great colours to add a little extra oomph to the coat. Why not consider this season’s most popular colour khaki, for an unusual take on the timeless trench that will still look chic in years to come. Though casual enough to wear with your most understated weekend looks, a neutral-toned trench can even be turned into luxe evening attire when worn draped from the shoulders over a little black dress

Elisa Schenke shot by Christian Vierig
Trench coats: a rich, deep colour is the perfect choice for an evening trench.

Are you ready to commit? Whether you’re searching for a style to take on your next weekend away or looking to invest in a piece of fashion history, here are our pick of the best trench coats to buy now and wear for years to come (without ever tiring of them). 

Want a weekly edit of key pieces and brilliant brands? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Fashion email

Holding images courtesy of Getty. All other images courtesy of the brands.

Topics

Share this article