The 10 best trench coats to invest in now

The change in seasons is a great reason to update your coat selection, but the classic trench is the timeless investment piece that everyone needs as a wardrobe staple.
We’re all for a spring fling. Whether it’s a playful puff-sleeved top or a white ankle boot, the new season is the perfect time to experiment with new trends. But if you’re looking to commit to a piece that offers long-time appeal there’s one wardrobe hero that promises to last a lifetime: the trench coat.
A solid style staple, a timeless trench is perfect for those days when the weather is blowing a gale at 9am and unspoilt sunshine is forecast for 4pm. And in case you hadn’t noticed, the street style set loves it.
The classic design of a tan trench makes it in an ideal ideal to layer over experimental on-trend looks to keep even the most stand-out styles (bright pink suit anyone?) down to earth.
Even though the trench began at Burberry, and continues to alter and develop there, the catwalks this season were awash with this particularly reliable outerwear. At 3.1 Philip Lim, Balenciaga, Eudon Choi, Gucci and Isabel Marant all colours and combinations of trench were seen. An ultra-chic trench by a cult Parisian label even attracted a 10,000 waiting list.
How to wear the trusty trench? Very simply, with everything. After all, the timeless appeal of the trench lies in its versatility. Striking the perfect balance between effortlessly chic and laidback cool, the trench coat is just as at home with off-duty denim and trainers as it is with your most polished office looks. You can throw yours over anything from a chic midi skirt or a summer-ready floral dress to formal suiting or a pair of statement trousers, and hit the perfect style formula every time.
While classic beige styles have endless appeal, navy, black and grey are all great colours to add a little extra oomph to the coat. Why not consider this season’s most popular colour khaki, for an unusual take on the timeless trench that will still look chic in years to come. Though casual enough to wear with your most understated weekend looks, a neutral-toned trench can even be turned into luxe evening attire when worn draped from the shoulders over a little black dress.
Are you ready to commit? Whether you’re searching for a style to take on your next weekend away or looking to invest in a piece of fashion history, here are our pick of the best trench coats to buy now and wear for years to come (without ever tiring of them).
Reformation
A longline trench is the perfect companion for those tricky transeasonal days, and this style from sustainable label Reformation will keep you dry (and looking impeccable chic) whatever the weather throws your way.
Shop Reformation cotton-blend twill trench coat at Net-A-Porter, £290
Jaeger
Planning a weekend away? This wear-everywhere trench is the only coat that you need to take with you, and looks just as cool when seeing the sights by day as it does over dinner and drinks by night.
Uniqlo
Looking for the ultimate 9-5 coat? Then may we have the pleasure of introducing this smart style by Uniqlo, that will look sleek belted at the waist over office-appropriate suiting or over a patterned midi dress for evening events.
Topshop
Can’t decide whether to invest in a classic camel coat or a timeless trench? Then why not choose a coat that does both. This Topshop style combines the best of the eternally cool trench with a warm-toned camel shade.
& Other Stories
Your wardrobe hack to instant Scandi street-style cool, simply pair this trench with white ankle boots and stand-out sunglasses for a statement look that will attract the attention (and approval) of the Instagram pack.
Weekday
If tailoring-inspired designs feel too formal, then you’ll love the relaxed fit of this California take on the trench. This light toned shade of sage is no less timeless than tan, and feels like the perfect fit for sunny spring days.
Burberry The Kensington Long cotton-gabardine trench coat
When it comes to timeless trench coats, there are none more iconic than the Burberry original. Thomas Burberry invented garbine fabric in 1879 – and the brand’s trench coats have been cut from it ever since, making the Kensington coat not just a investment piece to treasure, but your very own piece of fashion history.
Shop Burberry Kensington long cotton-gabardine trench coat at Net-a-Porter, £1450
Arket trench coat
A tan trench might be a classic, but black feels just as chic – especially when paired with a statement-making colourful handbag.
Mix/Rejina Pyo double-breasted belted trench coat
London based South Korean designer Rejina Pyo’s minimalist, sculptural designs have earned her eponymous brand legions of stylist fans - including Meghan Markle. This streamlined take on the trench feels effortlessly cool all year around.
Buy Mix/Rejina Pyo double breasted belted trench coat at Next, £199
Somerset by Alice Temperley khaki trench coat
Alice Temperely might be better known for her dressy dresses and romantic designs, but her take on the practical trench feels no less chic. The biggest colour trend of 2020, this khaki edition is a fresh way to wear this timeless style.
Holding images courtesy of Getty. All other images courtesy of the brands.