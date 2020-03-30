One of the standout moments from the spring/summer 2020 shows was Jennifer Lopez powering down the Versace runway in a reimagined version of her 2000 Grammy’s dress. Not often does a fashion show cause shock and awe amid the seasoned editors that sit on the sat front row, but J.Lo wearing a tropical print maxi dress split from neck to navel and ankle to thigh certainly did that. Among a legion of designers showing tropical print designs this season, this moment was the one that launched the tropical print as a trend for spring/summer 2020.

Alongside Versace, Fendi, Valentino, Louis Vuitton, Richard Quinn and Marc Jacobs showed tropical prints for this season. Although the tropical print has long been a go-to summer, specifically holiday, print, this season nearly all the designers unified behind a single colour palette for the tropical print. Muted prints, with greens, blues, black and white, are the order of the day rather than over-the-top bold shades. Wear your topical print this season with raffia accessories and bold gold jewellery to effortlessly complete the look.

Here are our picks of the best tropical print pieces to buy now.