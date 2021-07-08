All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Think Tony Soprano meets J.Lo in that Versace dress and you’ve hit the sweet spot where you’ll find this summer’s love-in with tropical shirts.
If you reside in the camp of people for whom summer amounts to a hoard of neutral basics, then news of fashion’s latest love-in might be far from music to your ears.
Forget your simple white T-shirts, or your minimal linen shirts; for this summer, it’s all about big and bright tropical printed shirts. Think Tony Soprano meets that jungle-print Versace dress that J.Lo firmly put on the map, initiating the creation of Google Images shortly after.
These shirts, championed by resortwear brand Casablanca, London label Rejina Pyo and pared-back Australian brand Matteau – whose vintage-style number struggles to stay in stock – are the epitome of easy summer dressing. Summertime and the, no not living, but dressing is easy where these shirts are concerned.
These are shirts that require minimal tweaking and minimal effort; simply wear open and breezy over a tank top with jeans and sandals, or throw on over a cozzie for an afternoon of sun-seeking at the local lido. But for those for whom a big and baggy shirt isn’t quite to your taste, fear not, for there’s a legion of tropical-toned beauties elsewhere in the top realm, from fitted bodices courtesy of Staud to punchy jungle-esque numbers from Never Fully Dressed.
Summertime dressing simplified in the most flamboyant of ways. Don’t be afraid to embrace the most outré of patterns either; as far as plant-adorned tropical shirts are concerned, the busier, the better. Here are a few of our favourites.
Casablanca graphic-print relaxed-fit linen shirt
This easygoing pastel-toned linen number courtesy of Casablanca is a total no-brainer. Wear with summertime whites for the best approach.
Shop Casablanca graphic-print relaxed-fit linen shirt at Selfridges, £180
Rejina Pyo Meryl shirt in organic cotton
If you’re more in the market for a cropped tropical-toned shirt, then look to London designer Rejina Pyo, whose organic cotton offering is the stuff of balmy dreams.
Rixo Rickie sea life shirt
Can Rixo do no wrong? Apparently not, given its recent launch which incorporated a slew of tropical-esque shirts.
Urban Outfitters Morgan palm print resort shirt
For a vintage-inspired offering, look to Urban Outfitters’ palm print blouse which will look best worn open and with lots of gold bling.
Tommy Hilfiger palm print relaxed short sleeve shirt
Nothing says “I mean fashion business” more than monochrome, so this Tommy Hilfiger tropical shirt is a perfect way to embrace the trend.
Shop Tommy Hilfiger palm print relaxed short sleeve shirt, £100
Never Fully Dressed green parrot shirt
If a boxy shirt isn’t quite your thing, then instead embrace a long-sleeved option, which can be worn alone with jeans and a wedged espadrille.
Mint Velvet Keira abstract print shirt
Live your best Baby from Dirty Dancing life with this 50s-esque tropical-print shirt, which ties at the waist in a nonchalant knot.
Shop Mint Velvet Keira abstract print shirt at John Lewis & Partners, £79
Staud Papaya hibiscus-print cotton-blend poplin top
If you’re more of a fitted shirt kind of a person, then fear not for tropical tops have worked their way into fitted poplin tops too.
Shop Staud Papaya hibiscus-print cotton-blend poplin top at MatchesFashion, £52
Ulla Popken palm print button shirt
Keep it cool, calm and collected in this palm tree-adorned shirt, which is crying out to be worn over white jeans and a plain tank top.
Ted Baker Aideen floral stretch-cotton shirt
Picture-perfect and punchy, this mustard yellow shirt might not be for the faint-hearted but it is for the fashion-forward.
Shop Ted Baker Aideen floral stretch-cotton shirt at Selfridges, £83
Tu Clothing animal print tie-front shirt
As cool as it is comfortable, this breezy shirt is perfect for jazzing up an all-white summer outfit.
Images: courtesy of brands.