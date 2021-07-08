If you reside in the camp of people for whom summer amounts to a hoard of neutral basics , then news of fashion’s latest love-in might be far from music to your ears.

These shirts, championed by resortwear brand Casablanca, London label Rejina Pyo and pared-back Australian brand Matteau – whose vintage-style number struggles to stay in stock – are the epitome of easy summer dressing. Summertime and the, no not living, but dressing is easy where these shirts are concerned.

These are shirts that require minimal tweaking and minimal effort; simply wear open and breezy over a tank top with jeans and sandals, or throw on over a cozzie for an afternoon of sun-seeking at the local lido. But for those for whom a big and baggy shirt isn’t quite to your taste, fear not, for there’s a legion of tropical-toned beauties elsewhere in the top realm, from fitted bodices courtesy of Staud to punchy jungle-esque numbers from Never Fully Dressed.

Summertime dressing simplified in the most flamboyant of ways. Don’t be afraid to embrace the most outré of patterns either; as far as plant-adorned tropical shirts are concerned, the busier, the better. Here are a few of our favourites.