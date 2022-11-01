Best women's trouser suits, stylist

11 best trouser suits to wear from the boardroom to the bar

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

The trusty two-piece is back to elevate your winter wardrobe. 

Trouser suits have been the pinnacle of power dressing for a few decades now. Whether worn alone for a subtly sexy evening look or paired with a simple T-shirt and trainers, there are limitless ways to wear the trusty two-piece.

The sudden turning of our attention back to tailoring may have a lot to do with the fact we have fallen out of love with ‘lockdown dressing’, according to the Guardian. Where sweatshirts, tracksuits and joggers provided cosy comfort during a strange time, we’re back out and about and making the most of more formal fits.

And clearly, we’re turning to the trend in full force. Jigsaw’s bold magenta tuxedo has racked up a waitlist of more than 1,600 people, and brands including Me+Em, Cos and Harris Tapper have carved out a space for workwear attire that’s as sleek as it is sophisticated.

You may also like

11 of the best leather and faux leather trench coats to warm you up this winter

Copenhagen fashion week (Photo by Christian Vierig:Getty Images)
Best trouser suits: Copenhagen fashion week (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Of course, women’s trouser suits haven’t always been a style staple. In fact, it wasn’t until the 1920s that trousers became more socially acceptable. And they didn’t feature in Vogue until 1933, when modelled by Marlene Dietrich. 

Today the two-piece trouser suit sits solidly among the most fashionable looks around. And, coming into the winter season, it’s the perfect addition to any wardrobe, whether styled with heels and a silk blouse for the boardroom or flats and a bare chest for the bar.

  • Jigsaw belted tuxedo jacket and wide-leg trousers

    Jigsaw belted tuxedo jacket and wide-leg trousers
    Best trouser suits: Jigsaw belted tuxedo jacket and wide-leg trousers

    The trouser suit with a 1,600-person waitlist is just as beautiful as you’d imagine. The pretty pink colourway makes it quite the standout piece, while satin trims only draw more attention. A large waist belt adds detail to the shape, creating a more daring dimension and making this a true showstopper.

    Shop Jigsaw belted tuxedo jacket, £240

    Shop Jigsaw wide-leg tuxedo trousers, £150

    BUY NOW

  • Warehouse premium asymmetrical wrap blazer and wide-leg trouser

    Warehouse premium asymmetrical wrap blazer and wide-leg trouser
    Best trouser suits: Warehouse premium asymmetrical wrap blazer and wide-leg trouser

    Of course, what drew us to this two-piece was the gorgeous colour. In bright orange, it’s sure to brighten up even the dullest of days. The asymmetrical wrap and wide-leg trousers work to create a more daring dimension, making it the perfect pick for evenings out and style statement moments.

    Shop Warehouse premium asymmetrical wrap blazer, £111.20

    Shop premium tailored wide-leg trouser, £79.20

    BUY NOW

  • River Island black satin blazer and slim-leg trouser

    River Island black RI studio satin blazer and slim-leg trouser
    Best trouser suits: River Island black RI studio satin blazer and slim-leg trouser

    A black suit is hard to beat and can work for any occasion. Whether jazzed up with a strappy sandal and chandelier earrings or paired back with trainers and a T-shirt, it’s an everyday basic that will never let you down.

    Shop River Island black RI studio satin blazer, £76

    Shop River Island RI studio slim-leg trouser, £45

    BUY NOW

  • Sleeping with Jacques bon vivant robe and velvet wide-leg pyjama bottoms

    Sleeping with Jacques bon vivant robe
    Best trouser suits: Sleeping with Jacques bon vivant robe and velvet wide-leg pyjama bottoms

    Sleeping with Jacques’ robe and trouser sets have skyrocketed to fashion fame thanks to their slouchy fits, exaggerated belt-tie waists and velvety chic fabric. While it’s not the most structured tailoring around, it’s sure to go down a treat for fashion fans and those who like to veer on the more casual side of the dress code.

    Shop Sleeping with Jacques bon vivant robe at Farfetch, £340

    Shop Sleeping with Jacques velvet wide-leg pyjama bottoms, £240

    BUY NOW

  • Sister Jane Pluto checked woven jacket and tweed trousers

    Sister Jane Pluto checked regular-fit woven jacket and check tweed trousers
    Best trouser suits: Sister Jane Pluto checked regular-fit woven jacket and check tweed trousers

    Red and white checked, this trouser suit has picked all of the best bits from a picnic blanket to create a standout style. Emphasising a cute retro look, pearl braiding details the neckline and hems while metallic thread makes it more of a fashion moment. Whether worn together or separately, it’s a welcome addition to anyone’s wardrobe.

    Shop Sister Jane Pluto checked regular-fit woven jacket, £165

    Shop Sister Jane dream Pluto check tweed trousers, £125

    BUY NOW

  • Me+Em velvet track pant co-ord

    Me+Em velvet track pant co-ord
    Best trouser suits: Me+Em velvet track pant co-ord

    Dubbed a track pant, this Me+Em set gives a much more formal twist to your everyday jogging set. So, we’re throwing it in with the tailoring options to give it the grander title it deserves. The bright pink colour is the star of the show while the velvet warms it up for winter.

    Shop Me+Em velvet track pant co-ord, £490 

    BUY NOW

  • Mango suit blazer and pleat trousers

    Mango suit blazer and pleat trousers
    Best trouser suits: Mango suit blazer and pleat trousers

    Oat-latte fashion isn’t slowing down this season, and many of us are well and truly converted ‘beige girls’. So, of course, we had to find a trouser suit to satisfy the trend. With two dark-toned buttons sitting front and centre, you can warm it up with deep brown and green tones or keep it cool with light, bright neutrals.

    Shop Mango suit blazer, £69.99

    Shop Mango pleat trousers, £49.99

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty; courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article