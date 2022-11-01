All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The trusty two-piece is back to elevate your winter wardrobe.
Trouser suits have been the pinnacle of power dressing for a few decades now. Whether worn alone for a subtly sexy evening look or paired with a simple T-shirt and trainers, there are limitless ways to wear the trusty two-piece.
The sudden turning of our attention back to tailoring may have a lot to do with the fact we have fallen out of love with ‘lockdown dressing’, according to the Guardian. Where sweatshirts, tracksuits and joggers provided cosy comfort during a strange time, we’re back out and about and making the most of more formal fits.
And clearly, we’re turning to the trend in full force. Jigsaw’s bold magenta tuxedo has racked up a waitlist of more than 1,600 people, and brands including Me+Em, Cos and Harris Tapper have carved out a space for workwear attire that’s as sleek as it is sophisticated.
Of course, women’s trouser suits haven’t always been a style staple. In fact, it wasn’t until the 1920s that trousers became more socially acceptable. And they didn’t feature in Vogue until 1933, when modelled by Marlene Dietrich.
Today the two-piece trouser suit sits solidly among the most fashionable looks around. And, coming into the winter season, it’s the perfect addition to any wardrobe, whether styled with heels and a silk blouse for the boardroom or flats and a bare chest for the bar.
Jigsaw belted tuxedo jacket and wide-leg trousers
The trouser suit with a 1,600-person waitlist is just as beautiful as you’d imagine. The pretty pink colourway makes it quite the standout piece, while satin trims only draw more attention. A large waist belt adds detail to the shape, creating a more daring dimension and making this a true showstopper.
Warehouse premium asymmetrical wrap blazer and wide-leg trouser
Of course, what drew us to this two-piece was the gorgeous colour. In bright orange, it’s sure to brighten up even the dullest of days. The asymmetrical wrap and wide-leg trousers work to create a more daring dimension, making it the perfect pick for evenings out and style statement moments.
River Island black satin blazer and slim-leg trouser
A black suit is hard to beat and can work for any occasion. Whether jazzed up with a strappy sandal and chandelier earrings or paired back with trainers and a T-shirt, it’s an everyday basic that will never let you down.
Sleeping with Jacques bon vivant robe and velvet wide-leg pyjama bottoms
Sleeping with Jacques’ robe and trouser sets have skyrocketed to fashion fame thanks to their slouchy fits, exaggerated belt-tie waists and velvety chic fabric. While it’s not the most structured tailoring around, it’s sure to go down a treat for fashion fans and those who like to veer on the more casual side of the dress code.
Sister Jane Pluto checked woven jacket and tweed trousers
Red and white checked, this trouser suit has picked all of the best bits from a picnic blanket to create a standout style. Emphasising a cute retro look, pearl braiding details the neckline and hems while metallic thread makes it more of a fashion moment. Whether worn together or separately, it’s a welcome addition to anyone’s wardrobe.
Me+Em velvet track pant co-ord
Dubbed a track pant, this Me+Em set gives a much more formal twist to your everyday jogging set. So, we’re throwing it in with the tailoring options to give it the grander title it deserves. The bright pink colour is the star of the show while the velvet warms it up for winter.
Mango suit blazer and pleat trousers
Oat-latte fashion isn’t slowing down this season, and many of us are well and truly converted ‘beige girls’. So, of course, we had to find a trouser suit to satisfy the trend. With two dark-toned buttons sitting front and centre, you can warm it up with deep brown and green tones or keep it cool with light, bright neutrals.
Jigsaw Ashby velvet blazer and Mason velvet trouser
Few fabrics feel as luxurious as velvet, and this jewel-green colourway only accentuates the glamour. A tonal satin trim adds to its elegance, and the straight-leg trousers skim the leg to streamline the silhouette. This may not be your everyday suit style, but it’s just perfect for special occasions.
Harris Tapper olive blazer and Albert trouser
Cut in an hourglass shape, the Harris Tapper trouser suit is quickly becoming one of our favourites. In a light olive colourway, its high-sheen satin finish makes this a great Christmas party look that can also be taken into the warmer weather with the addition of a simple strappy top.
Cos double-breasted corduroy blazer
We highlighted these trousers in our corduroy trouser round-up, but are back praising them again, this time with the matching blazer. In a bold blue colour, this is a statement suit. The corduroy fabric and wide-leg fit give it an old-school feel that’s sure to work well with everything from trainers to heels.
Borgo De Nor Eden twill top and trouser paisley pink
If you thought trouser suits were solely reserved for boring boardroom attire, think again. Bringing the fun into tailoring with feathers, bright colours and bold prints, Borgo De Nor suits certainly aren’t subtle, and that’s why we love them.
