Trouser suits have been the pinnacle of power dressing for a few decades now. Whether worn alone for a subtly sexy evening look or paired with a simple T-shirt and trainers, there are limitless ways to wear the trusty two-piece.

The sudden turning of our attention back to tailoring may have a lot to do with the fact we have fallen out of love with ‘lockdown dressing’, according to the Guardian. Where sweatshirts, tracksuits and joggers provided cosy comfort during a strange time, we’re back out and about and making the most of more formal fits.