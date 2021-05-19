9 staple T-shirts for summer from independent brands
Nine hand-embroidered and slogan T-shirts to add to your collection, all from female-owned, independent brands.
With summer being the season for T-shirts, this means it’s time to start keeping an eye out for those go-to staples.
These unique T-shirts from independent, female-owned businesses are perfect for afternoons spent in the park or evenings at the pub and two of them are exclusive to The Drop by Stylist. The beauty with this wardrobe staple, is that a layer can be added underneath or on top, for those chillier summer nights. Whether you’re looking for a slogan tee or something more understated, there’s lots to choose from and just remember, there’s no such thing as having “too many” T-shirts…
Tea Please plant lady T-shirt
Available in soft white cotton and printed with vegan environmentally friendly ink, Tea Please work with sustainable fabric that is fair trade certified and sweatshop-free. All their packaging is recyclable and biodegradable too, making this a top you and your plant-lover friends will cherish forever.
Cocolulu organic cotton hand-embroidered heart T-shirt
Embroidered tops are the homespun trend that shows no signs of abating this summer and we particularly love this one with red hearts placed squarely on the bust. Cocolulu founder Louise hand-embroiders every T-shirt so please allow a week’s lead time.
Black & Beech liberté, egalité, sororité feminist T-shirt
This uplifting Liberté Egalité Sororité feminist charcoal tee is Black & Beech’s take on a phrase which can be traced back to the Mouvement de la Libération des Femmes in 1970s Paris. Ethically produced (WRAP certified) using 100% organic cotton to the highest ethical standards, it’s been screen printed using water-based commercial inks in the UK.
Shop Black & Beech liberté, egalité, sororité feminist T-shirt, £25
Coco Roses exclusive sisterhood T-shirt
Mimi the founder of Coco Roses Apparel says: “I design everything with one purpose: to inspire, empower and make women feel good about themselves (once and for all).” With this vital message in mind, she created a tie-dye, limited-edition tee for The Drop by Stylist.
Calabash Coast exclusive calabash coast signature femme organic T-shirt
If there’s one thing we love more than a slogan tee, it’s a slogan tee that uses a stylish font to say the French word for ‘woman’ in sunshine yellow. Did someone say, ‘perfect gift for all your girlfriends’? Launched in December 2020, Calabash Coast is a lifestyle brand created by London-based sisters Samantha and Alison Ellington – inspired by their West Indian heritage and the charm of the Caribbean, the brand is the epitome of laidback cool.
Shop Calabash Coast exclusive calabash coast signature femme organic T-shirt, £25
Coco Roses sisters got your back T-shirt
Need some joy? Know a friend that needs some joy? Well, Coco Roses’ Sister’s Got Your Back T-shirt is guaranteed to bring buckets of the stuff. With a beautiful front original pinkie promise design and the iconic back slogan in an ethically produced cotton and printed in vegan ink, this is the tee that everyone needs for summer 2021.
House Of Alice personalised initial white tee
Launched by fashion buyer Alice Thornton during 2020’s lockdown, House Of Alice is a dedicated sustainable T-shirt brand that uses 100% organic cotton and a small batch process with limited quantities that ensures zero wastage. With a special price available exclusively at The Drop by Stylist, choose from three colours – lilac, aqua and red – and personalise with your initial, which is entwined by a trio of daisies (a key print for summer).
Sabinna stronger together T-shirt
This is the perfect loose-fit white T-shirt, but also one that comes with serious eco-credentials. Sabinna have collaborated with Austrian illustrator Karo Oh to create a message of hope with their “Stronger Together” design which also has a QR code on the label. This means that when you no longer want or need your T-shirt, you can send it back to the factory and they’ll recycle it. Genius!
Luxtra T-shirt with hand-embroidered rainbow
LUXTRA’s classic white T-shirt is a simple, wardrobe staple with a hand-embroidered rainbow motif symbolising solidarity. Made from soft 100% organic cotton, the tee is cut in an easy, relaxed fit that suits men and women alike with a crew neck, regular length sleeves and side seams. Put simply: this is a cruelty-free and sustainably made keeper.
Images: courtesy of brands.