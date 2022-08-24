Trousers do the same with skinny jeans banished to the back of the wardrobe as one of fashion’s biggest faux pas, while cargos , parachute pants and wide-leg linen options steal the limelight as the trendy trouser picks of the season.

Dresses are constantly evolving with new cuts, mixed prints and mini, midi and midaxi lengths chopping and changing each and every season. Rest assured, we’re running to keep up, flying over every hurdle to stay on track so you’re always the first in the know, and trust us when we say it’s exhausting.

But when it comes to tops, it’s a slightly slower affair. T-shirts, vests and shirts may be the first that spring to mind, and there are thousands of iterations of these classics that you most likely have in your wardrobe and may not be aware of. But even this latest one had us scratching our heads, as it looks very similar to something we’ve seen before.

Dubbed a tulip top, in reference to its shape looking like an iteration of the upside-down bloom, it’s giving cami meets babydoll crossed with peplum vibes. Yet the key difference is that tulip tops have slightly more material around the hem, giving a fitted top with a flared floaty bottom.

Whether paired with jeans – calling all the ‘jeans and nice top’ regulars – and sandals in summer or layered under an oversized blazer, denim jacket or leather trench once the autumn weather takes hold, it’s sure to be a year-round style staple, and we can’t wait to get on board.