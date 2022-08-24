Jeans and a nice top lovers rejoice, a new style has been added to the mix.
Dresses are constantly evolving with new cuts, mixed prints and mini, midi and midaxi lengths chopping and changing each and every season. Rest assured, we’re running to keep up, flying over every hurdle to stay on track so you’re always the first in the know, and trust us when we say it’s exhausting.
Trousers do the same with skinny jeans banished to the back of the wardrobe as one of fashion’s biggest faux pas, while cargos, parachute pants and wide-leg linen options steal the limelight as the trendy trouser picks of the season.
But when it comes to tops, it’s a slightly slower affair. T-shirts, vests and shirts may be the first that spring to mind, and there are thousands of iterations of these classics that you most likely have in your wardrobe and may not be aware of. But even this latest one had us scratching our heads, as it looks very similar to something we’ve seen before.
Dubbed a tulip top, in reference to its shape looking like an iteration of the upside-down bloom, it’s giving cami meets babydoll crossed with peplum vibes. Yet the key difference is that tulip tops have slightly more material around the hem, giving a fitted top with a flared floaty bottom.
Whether paired with jeans – calling all the ‘jeans and nice top’ regulars – and sandals in summer or layered under an oversized blazer, denim jacket or leather trench once the autumn weather takes hold, it’s sure to be a year-round style staple, and we can’t wait to get on board.
Ganni babydoll tulip top
Kicking off with the most tulip-looking option, this Ganni top has a petal-shaped peplum to really hit the trend hard. In a striped-pattern cotton with a straight square neckline, scallop lace edges, and a sweet babydoll silhouette, it’s certainly on the flirty side and would work perfectly with white trousers and a shacket.
Cos printed cami top
In a yellow-orange tone that’s sure to brighten up even the dreariest of days, this Cos cami has such a floaty fabric hem that we’re counting it as a tulip top. With ruched straps and an elasticated neckline, it frames the chest while the A-line cut gives the flare we’re after. Once paired with jeans, flared trousers or even a tonal suit, this one will get plenty of outings.
Corey Lynn Calter Morley babydoll tunic
A classic black for those who prefer to tone down colour when trying new trends, this fitted and flared babydoll tunic just touches on the tulip top trend. Whether worn over trousers or a silky slip skirt and boots, let the ruched straps do the talking and keep the rest nice and simple.
Shop Corey Lynn Calter Morley babydoll tunic at Anthropologie, £63
Massimo Dutti embroidered linen top
Leave it to Massimo Dutti to amp up the sophistication of a style. In a lightweight linen with subtle embroidery details, this may be the easiest option to wear, effortlessly working with everything from beige trousers for work to jeans and knee-high boots or even a skirt or two.
Yet again proving the Y2K nostalgia isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, this tie-front top is quite the throwback style. In a brown and cream rose pattern with a frill hem, it’s close to being sickly sweet and needs a good dose of cargo trousers and parachute pants to continue the Y2K vibe.
Shop Asos Design mesh cami babydoll tie-front top in brown print, £24
Lovers and Friends hazel tank top
Pretty in pink, this tie-front top brings added drama with its floral print. Bottom ruffles add to the dimension, giving it that real tulip shape while adding a softness that can be complimented with a harsher jean and biker boots.
UO Lula textured frill cami
White is probably one of the easiest colours to style, pairing with everything from denim to floral patterns, checks and more. So this tulip top is one of the easiest to wear when it comes to colour. With a layered hem to give the voluminous frilly detail, it instantly gives the fanned-out feel of a tulip yet isn’t too overpowering to build on.
H&M bow-detail strappy top
In a brilliant red, this H&M option is the closest in colour to an actual tulip that we can find. While it’s a little on the small side when it comes to the flared floaty hem, there is a definite curve in the shape, which we’re clinging on to. Pair as you would any vest top either with the matching co-ord, white jeans or wide-leg trousers for cooler months.
Free People Carrie top
Whether this top is named after the OG style icon that is Carrie Bradshaw, we can’t confirm. But, given its subtly sexy cut and fun and flirty details, we’d like to think yes. Made from a cotton blend fabric with crotchet details, it’s giving boho femme in a fabulous way.
Simply Be peach floral shirred linen peplum top with tie straps
With a shirred bodice, ribbon tie straps and a peplum hem that brings all of the volume, this floral top again just touches on the tulip trend. Although it is more of a summer-time print with a sunshine yellow floral pattern, when paired with white jeans, you’ll easily be able to eek out a few extra weeks before packing it away for next spring.
Shop Simply Be peach floral shirred linen peplum top with tie straps, £23.40
Asos Design daisy broderie smock in ivory
In a daisy broderie anglais fabric, this tulip top is possibly the most formal pick of the bunch (if you pardon the pun), working with trousers for an office fit or jeans for a more laid-back look. The cap sleeves add a nice added detail the others don’t have, while the square neck creates a nice emphasis on the chest.
Images: Courtesy of brands.