Tulip tops are the latest summer trend, and these are the 11 best to buy now

Jeans and a nice top lovers rejoice, a new style has been added to the mix.

Dresses are constantly evolving with new cuts, mixed prints and mini, midi and midaxi lengths chopping and changing each and every season. Rest assured, we’re running to keep up, flying over every hurdle to stay on track so you’re always the first in the know, and trust us when we say it’s exhausting.

Trousers do the same with skinny jeans banished to the back of the wardrobe as one of fashion’s biggest faux pas, while cargos, parachute pants and wide-leg linen options steal the limelight as the trendy trouser picks of the season.

But when it comes to tops, it’s a slightly slower affair. T-shirts, vests and shirts may be the first that spring to mind, and there are thousands of iterations of these classics that you most likely have in your wardrobe and may not be aware of. But even this latest one had us scratching our heads, as it looks very similar to something we’ve seen before.

Dubbed a tulip top, in reference to its shape looking like an iteration of the upside-down bloom, it’s giving cami meets babydoll crossed with peplum vibes. Yet the key difference is that tulip tops have slightly more material around the hem, giving a fitted top with a flared floaty bottom.

Whether paired with jeans – calling all the ‘jeans and nice top’ regulars – and sandals in summer or layered under an oversized blazer, denim jacket or leather trench once the autumn weather takes hold, it’s sure to be a year-round style staple, and we can’t wait to get on board. 

  • Ganni babydoll tulip top

    woman wearing Ganni striped tulip top and sunglasses
    Best tulip tops: Ganni babydoll tulip top

    Kicking off with the most tulip-looking option, this Ganni top has a petal-shaped peplum to really hit the trend hard. In a striped-pattern cotton with a straight square neckline, scallop lace edges, and a sweet babydoll silhouette, it’s certainly on the flirty side and would work perfectly with white trousers and a shacket.

    Shop Ganni babydoll tulip top, £165

  • Cos printed cami top

    woman wearing yellow cami tulip top
    Best tulip tops: Cos printed cami top

    In a yellow-orange tone that’s sure to brighten up even the dreariest of days, this Cos cami has such a floaty fabric hem that we’re counting it as a tulip top. With ruched straps and an elasticated neckline, it frames the chest while the A-line cut gives the flare we’re after. Once paired with jeans, flared trousers or even a tonal suit, this one will get plenty of outings.

    Shop Cos printed cami top, £45

  • Corey Lynn Calter Morley babydoll tunic

    woman wearing black peplum tulip top with black bucket hat
    Best tulip tops: Corey Lynn Calter Morley babydoll tunic

    A classic black for those who prefer to tone down colour when trying new trends, this fitted and flared babydoll tunic just touches on the tulip top trend. Whether worn over trousers or a silky slip skirt and boots, let the ruched straps do the talking and keep the rest nice and simple.

    Shop Corey Lynn Calter Morley babydoll tunic at Anthropologie, £63

  • Massimo Dutti embroidered linen top

    woman wearing white linen tulip top and trousers
    Best tulip tops: Massimo Dutti embroidered linen top

    Leave it to Massimo Dutti to amp up the sophistication of a style. In a lightweight linen with subtle embroidery details, this may be the easiest option to wear, effortlessly working with everything from beige trousers for work to jeans and knee-high boots or even a skirt or two.

    Shop Massimo Dutti embroidered linen top, £89.95

  • woman wearing cow print mesh cami tulip top
    Best tulip tops: Asos Design mesh cami babydoll tie front top in brown print

    Yet again proving the Y2K nostalgia isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, this tie-front top is quite the throwback style. In a brown and cream rose pattern with a frill hem, it’s close to being sickly sweet and needs a good dose of cargo trousers and parachute pants to continue the Y2K vibe.

    Shop Asos Design mesh cami babydoll tie-front top in brown print, £24

  • Lovers and Friends hazel tank top

    woman wearing pink tie-front cami tulip top and jeans
    Best tulip tops: Lovers and Friends hazel tank top

    Pretty in pink, this tie-front top brings added drama with its floral print. Bottom ruffles add to the dimension, giving it that real tulip shape while adding a softness that can be complimented with a harsher jean and biker boots.

    Shop Lovers and Friends hazel tank top at Revolve, £101

  • UO Lula textured frill cami

    woman wearing white cami tulip top
    Best tulip tops: UO Lula textured frill cami

    White is probably one of the easiest colours to style, pairing with everything from denim to floral patterns, checks and more. So this tulip top is one of the easiest to wear when it comes to colour. With a layered hem to give the voluminous frilly detail, it instantly gives the fanned-out feel of a tulip yet isn’t too overpowering to build on.

    Shop UO Lula textured frill cami, £26

  • H&M bow-detail strappy top

    woman wearing red strappy tulip top and matching trousers
    Best tulip tops: H&M bow detail strappy top

    In a brilliant red, this H&M option is the closest in colour to an actual tulip that we can find. While it’s a little on the small side when it comes to the flared floaty hem, there is a definite curve in the shape, which we’re clinging on to. Pair as you would any vest top either with the matching co-ord, white jeans or wide-leg trousers for cooler months.

    Shop H&M bow-detail strappy top, £9.99

  • Free People Carrie top

    woman wearing white tulip top
    Best tulip tops: Free People Carrie top

    Whether this top is named after the OG style icon that is Carrie Bradshaw, we can’t confirm. But, given its subtly sexy cut and fun and flirty details, we’d like to think yes. Made from a cotton blend fabric with crotchet details, it’s giving boho femme in a fabulous way.

    Shop Free People Carrie top at Revolve, £72

  • Simply Be peach floral shirred linen peplum top with tie straps

    woman wearing yellow floral peplum tulip top
    Best tulip tops: Simply Be peach floral shirred linen peplum top with tie straps

    With a shirred bodice, ribbon tie straps and a peplum hem that brings all of the volume, this floral top again just touches on the tulip trend. Although it is more of a summer-time print with a sunshine yellow floral pattern, when paired with white jeans, you’ll easily be able to eek out a few extra weeks before packing it away for next spring.

    Shop Simply Be peach floral shirred linen peplum top with tie straps, £23.40

  • Asos Design daisy broderie smock in ivory

    Asos Design daisy broderie smock in ivory
    Asos Design daisy broderie smock in ivory

    In a daisy broderie anglais fabric, this tulip top is possibly the most formal pick of the bunch (if you pardon the pun), working with trousers for an office fit or jeans for a more laid-back look. The cap sleeves add a nice added detail the others don’t have, while the square neck creates a nice emphasis on the chest.

    Shop Asos Design daisy broderie smock in ivory, £13.75

Images: Courtesy of brands. 

