All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
If they’re good enough for the cast of the Gossip Girl reboot, they’re good enough for us. These are a few of our favourites.
As we make the transition from the balmy months of summer to the cooler climes of winter, there are a few wardrobe changes we fashion lovers must make.
Our summer sandals are relegated to the backs of our wardrobes in favour of chunky stomper boots, our thin cardigans are swapped out for swaddling sweaters and the patterns of our dresses go from ditsy florals to heritage prints. And none come more heritage than tweed which, if a clutch of e-tailers’ autumn buys are anything to go by, looks set to have its status elevated from ladies-who-lunch-attire to fabulous, fashion-forward devotee.
It’s perhaps no surprise that tweed is experiencing a comeback, given the recent revival of Gossip Girl, whose cast have been spotted in all manner of tweed and tartan showstoppers. But it’s the tweed dress that we’re most interested in.
To elevate a tweed mini from drab to fab, pair it with chunky white trainers and juxtapose it with a vintage-feel varsity jacket: the fashion equivalent of two worlds colliding. The tweed 2.0 dress deserves to be riffed on; don’t take it too seriously, and your look will be just how the Copenhagen fashion set have interpreted the trend: fun and carefree. These are a few of the tweed dresses we’ve got our eyes on at the moment.
Zara houndstooth textured pinafore dress
In case you missed the memo, green is the colour of the season; but if you’re not sure how to wear it, invest in a green mini that’ll do all the talking for you.
Maje Renise check organic cotton-blend mini dress
All this Maje dress needs to take it from day to dusk is a chic pair of chunky stomper boots, which will instantly elevate the outfit. Just add gold bling, and you’ll be ready to go in no time at all.
Shop Maje Renise check organic cotton-blend mini dress at Selfridges, £198
Claudie Pierlot tweed dress
Give a whole new meaning to ladies who lunch with this chic tweed dress, which can be worn with trainers for an everyday riff on the trend.
Rowen Rose faux leather-trimmed checked tweed mini dress
If you’re ready to take your tweed dress love-in to the next level with an evening ensemble, look to Rowen Rose’s faux leather-trimmed number.
Shop Rowen Rose faux leather-trimmed checked tweed mini dress at Net-a-Porter, £227
Sister Jane Alder tweed mini dress
London label Sister jane is responsible for some of the best tweed dresses in the game; this A-line number is proof.
Kate Spade enchanted tweed dress
Preppy with a touch of cool, Kate Spade’s tweed dress is crying out to be taken for a spin with a pair of stomper boots this autumn.
Saint Genies strapless tweed dress
Night outs are back on the cards! Which means you need the outfits to match. This strapless number is proof that tweed dresses really do come in all different shapes and sizes.
Abercrombie & Fitch tweed mini dress
Easy and effortless, this Abercrombie & Fitch mini will make a key transitional staple. Just add an oversized shirt and chunky sandals or trainers for an everyday look.
Mango pocket tweed dress
Can Mango do no wrong? Apparently not, if this blue mini is anything to go by. Just add a pair of minimal mules for a chic evening look.
Sandro short tweed dress
Sandro is the go-to for effortless everyday staples, and this black tweed mini is no exception. Not sure how to wear it? Just add loafers for the perfect day-to-night style equation.
Sister Jane tweed mini dress
With a touch of oldy-worldy, this tweed Sister Jane mini is proof that peter pan collars are still very much big on the fashion menu.
Images: courtesy of brands.