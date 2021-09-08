As we make the transition from the balmy months of summer to the cooler climes of winter, there are a few wardrobe changes we fashion lovers must make.

Our summer sandals are relegated to the backs of our wardrobes in favour of chunky stomper boots, our thin cardigans are swapped out for swaddling sweaters and the patterns of our dresses go from ditsy florals to heritage prints. And none come more heritage than tweed which, if a clutch of e-tailers’ autumn buys are anything to go by, looks set to have its status elevated from ladies-who-lunch-attire to fabulous, fashion-forward devotee.

It’s perhaps no surprise that tweed is experiencing a comeback, given the recent revival of Gossip Girl, whose cast have been spotted in all manner of tweed and tartan showstoppers. But it’s the tweed dress that we’re most interested in.