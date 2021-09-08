Tweed dresses to buy now and wear forever

Tweed 2.0: these tweed dresses are winter fashion personified – and we want them all

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

If they’re good enough for the cast of the Gossip Girl reboot, they’re good enough for us. These are a few of our favourites. 

As we make the transition from the balmy months of summer to the cooler climes of winter, there are a few wardrobe changes we fashion lovers must make.

Our summer sandals are relegated to the backs of our wardrobes in favour of chunky stomper boots, our thin cardigans are swapped out for swaddling sweaters and the patterns of our dresses go from ditsy florals to heritage prints. And none come more heritage than tweed which, if a clutch of e-tailers’ autumn buys are anything to go by, looks set to have its status elevated from ladies-who-lunch-attire to fabulous, fashion-forward devotee.

It’s perhaps no surprise that tweed is experiencing a comeback, given the recent revival of Gossip Girl, whose cast have been spotted in all manner of tweed and tartan showstoppers. But it’s the tweed dress that we’re most interested in. 

To elevate a tweed mini from drab to fab, pair it with chunky white trainers and juxtapose it with a vintage-feel varsity jacket: the fashion equivalent of two worlds colliding. The tweed 2.0 dress deserves to be riffed on; don’t take it too seriously, and your look will be just how the Copenhagen fashion set have interpreted the trend: fun and carefree. These are a few of the tweed dresses we’ve got our eyes on at the moment.

  • Sandro short tweed dress

    Sandro short tweed dress
    Sandro short tweed dress

    Sandro is the go-to for effortless everyday staples, and this black tweed mini is no exception. Not sure how to wear it? Just add loafers for the perfect day-to-night style equation.

    Shop Sandro short tweed dress, £329

    BUY NOW

  • Sister Jane tweed mini dress

    Sister Jane tweed mini dress
    Sister Jane tweed mini dress

    With a touch of oldy-worldy, this tweed Sister Jane mini is proof that peter pan collars are still very much big on the fashion menu.

    Shop Sister Jane tweed mini dress at Asos, £85

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands.

Topics

Share this article