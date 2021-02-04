The cosmetics industry has come a long way, with many brands – including Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty – creating over 40 shades of foundation to suit different complexions. When it comes to the fashion industry, though, it has taken a lot longer for brands to be as inclusive as they should be. ‘Nude’ underwear has often been associated with one shade of beige. But it’s time for change. Although there is yet to be a fashion brand that can keep up with the inclusivity of the beauty industry, brands such as Nubian Skin have revolutionised the way women are represented when it comes to underwear. Creating a broader spectrum of shades and scrapping the idea of ‘one nude suits all’.

It’s not just specialist brands creating collections either. Simply Be has just launched ‘Skin Tones’, an edit of underwear in six shades in sizes 8-34. Marks & Spencer and Victoria’s Secret have also broadened their existing lingerie ranges to include more shades that will suit different people. We’re here to highlight the brands that are leading the way when it comes to inclusive underwear for all skin tones.

Best underwear to suit all skin tones:

Savage X Fenty

The Fenty umbrella Rihanna has created covers clothing, lingerie, cosmetics and skincare. Launching the Savage x Fenty underwear label back in 2018, being representative of shape, size and skin tone is something that has been at the core of the brand since the start. From push up bras to strapless and unwired, most Savage X Fenty styles currently have five different shades available, in cup sizes A-E and back sizes (in inches) 32-46.

Nubian Skin

Founded in 2014, Nubian Skin was launched by Ade Hassan who was ‘frustrated by the lack of skin tone choices to go with her ever-expanding wardrobe’. Since then, Ade’s underwear collections have gained many fans including Beyoncé on her ‘Formation’ tour. With bras, underwear and hosiery, Nubian Skin has more recently launched underwear for men, too. Most styles across the site are available in four different shades – cinnamon, caramel, cafe au lait and berry – and the bras are in cup sizes B-G in 30-40 back size.

SKIMS

Brainchild of Kim Kardashian, SKIMS landed in 2019 as ‘solutions for every body’. Since then, the brand has dipped into loungewear (even nostalgic velour tracksuits) and underwear, all with size and colour inclusivity at the forefront of design. Now available in the UK via Net-a-Porter and Selfridges, SKIMS lingerie in particular sticks to the minimal aesthetic, with bandeaus and bralettes available in up to eight different skin tone colours.

Simply Be

Launching in January 2021, the ‘Skin Tones’ collection was created using feedback from 800 ethnically diverse women. To find styles, shapes, sizes and shades to suit real women, six shades were designed to help bridge the gap between affordable underwear and underwear to suit different skin tones. Get the briefs in sizes 8-34 and bra styles in cups B-G in back sizes 34-48.

CUUP

American-born brand CUUP is ‘on a mission to redefine the way women look and feel in their underwear’. Aiming to broaden cup sizes to make larger sizes more easily available to all, each style has A-H cup size as standard. Not only this, but most of the label’s timeless sets can be found in three different skin stone shades.

Knix

Created in Canada, Knix is all about putting women’s needs and comfort first. With leakproof period pants and a whole section dedicated to postpartum styles, the brand also has five shades of ‘nude’ for each design. The bras fit cup sizes A-G and back sizes 32-42, while the briefs are available in sizes XS-XXXXL.