A trend that ignites a feeling of instant nostalgia is one we can get on board with. While 90s trends are forever making a comeback – from leather blazers and chunky trainers to low-slung jeans – there are some that are welcomed back more than others. And while low-slung jeans aren’t high up on the list, varsity sweaters certainly are. Made iconic by the likes of Princess Diana in her Harvard grey sweatshirt in the late 90s, now, even actor Emma Corrin, who plays the late princess in Netflix-original series The Crown, has been spotted wearing an iteration this year.

So, what is a varsity sweater? In America it is a term used for university, so it would be the sweatshirts that students wear, usually with the name of their state or chosen university on. When it comes to the UK, these would be the sweatshirts that sports teams would wear. Either way, the way to wear them is oversized. The laid back student look is being welcomed, probably because of our new working from home ‘comfy clothes only’ life, and we approve.

Keep them cool by teaming with loose-fit jeans and fresh kicks, or dress them up slightly by layering over a dress with chunky boots. We’ve found the best varsity sweatshirts and jumpers that are bound to give you the nostalgic feels.

Shop varsity sweaters

New Look Curves Best varsity sweaters: New Look Curves Update your classic grey sweatshirt with a Seattle logo version in sizes 18-30. The longer length means you can also wear it as a dress when the weather is warmer. Shop curves grey sweatshirt at New Look, £22.99 BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy