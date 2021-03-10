Move over plain grey sweatshirt, the varsity style is back with a bang.
A trend that ignites a feeling of instant nostalgia is one we can get on board with. While 90s trends are forever making a comeback – from leather blazers and chunky trainers to low-slung jeans – there are some that are welcomed back more than others. And while low-slung jeans aren’t high up on the list, varsity sweaters certainly are.
Made iconic by the likes of Princess Diana in her Harvard grey sweatshirt in the late 90s, now, even actor Emma Corrin, who plays the late princess in Netflix-original series The Crown, has been spotted wearing an iteration this year.
So, what is a varsity sweater? In America it is a term used for university, so it would be the sweatshirts that students wear, usually with the name of their state or chosen university on. When it comes to the UK, these would be the sweatshirts that sports teams would wear. Either way, the way to wear them is oversized.
The laid back student look is being welcomed, probably because of our new working from home ‘comfy clothes only’ life, and we approve.
Keep them cool by teaming with loose-fit jeans and fresh kicks, or dress them up slightly by layering over a dress with chunky boots.
We’ve found the best varsity sweatshirts and jumpers that are bound to give you the nostalgic feels.
Shop varsity sweaters
New Look Curves
Update your classic grey sweatshirt with a Seattle logo version in sizes 18-30. The longer length means you can also wear it as a dress when the weather is warmer.
Interstate
Actor Emma Corrin who plays Princess Diana in The Crown wore The Drew style from Interstate. This one has recently sold out but the brand has a whole host of other varsity sweatshirts.
Urban Outfitters
Inject some colour into your everyday uniform with this glorious green jumper. The V-neck style is calling out to be worn over mini dresses.
Shop cable knit jumper at Urban Outfitters, £32 (previously £46)
New LookFound in the tall section, this sweater is slightly longer than the average. Wear it slouchy with wide-leg jeans and kicks for the full laid back look.
H&M
Still attached to your loungewear collection? Update it for spring with this grey sweater and matching shorts co-ord you won’t want to take off for the foreseeable.
Tommy Jeans
We can always trust Tommy Jeans to deliver the goods when it comes to nostalgic sweatshirts. This cobalt style will look so good with light-wash jeans and strappy sandals.
Shop Tommy Jeans retro logo sweater at Urban Outfitters, £80
Noisy MaySimple often wins the style race. Opt for this effortless, oversized sweatshirt and you won’t regret it when paired with tailored trousers and a hair scrunchie for full 90s vibes.
Bershka
Pick your state from Montana, Kentucky or Colorado and add the slogan sweatshirt to your favourite skirt with stomper boots.
Pull&Bear
One of those sweatshirts you can grab to throw on any anytime, this pastel iteration is a sure-fire win. In and outside of the house, you’ll wear it around the clock.
Zara
Still attached to your favourite hoodie? Grow your collection with this vibrant style from Zara. You can get it in bright green and navy, too.
DKNY
Monochrome is also a key trend for spring/summer so you’re basically ticking them all off with this DKNY sweater. Add it over a printed skirt for a fresh new twist.
Shop DKNY varsity logo sweater at House of Fraser, £60 (previously £85)
Opening image: Getty
Images: courtesy of brands