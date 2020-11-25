The staple set from the early 00s is back and it’s already been approved by J Lo, Paris Hilton and Mariah Carey.
When you read ‘velour tracksuit’ you may get instantly transported back to the early 00s and see the words ‘Juicy Couture’ in dazzling rhinestones. The loungewear set is bound to make many of us nostalgic; it is after all the loungewear set most of us grew up with thanks to Paris Hilton – the original ‘influencer’ – making them part of her everyday uniform. We’re talking zip up hoodies with matching vest tops, trousers and even sunglasses. That’s right, Paris matched her diamanté sunglasses to her skull and butterfly set back in 2009 – see below for proof of this pretty standard fashion choice from that year.
Paris Hilton was in good company when it came to velour tracksuits, Jennifer Lopez (aka Jenny from the block) was partial to a bubblegum pink, bootcut, low-rise velour tracksuit. We know this is a lot to take in but again, this was not an unusual outfit for the year 2001. Of course, the oversized sunnies are an essential part of the ensemble.
If you’re wondering why we’re taking a look back at the controversial loungewear choice, it’s because Paris Hilton – with the help of friend Kim Kardashian and her shapewear brand SKIMS – has bought back the iconic duo. No, not Paris and Kim – we mean the velour tracksuit. Available on the US site, they’ll be coming to Net-A-Porter here soon.
Love them or loathe them (again, the tracksuits), they deserve a little appreciation. You’ll be glad to know this time round the rhinestones have been put to one side and the new velour tracksuits a little more understated. By understated, we mean they’re of course still velvet and still make quite the fashion statement but that goes without saying.
So the big question. How do we actually wear the velour tracksuit in 2020, and beyond? Opt for more subtle colours such a black and navy, always wear them with trainers (no open-toe platform heels, please) and if you want to ease yourself in then wear them as separates. Add a velour hoodie to leather trousers or try out velour trousers with a neutral knit jumper. Want to just embrace the full super-soft look? Wear a bright set, channel your inner Paris and even wear sunnies if you fancy it. It’s 2020, anything goes.
Here’s our edit of the best velour tracksuits to get comfy in. Yes, it includes Juicy Couture.
Shop velour tracksuits
Suzie Kondi sweatshirt
Known for its velour tracksuit sets, Suzie Kondi has everything from sweaters and trousers to cami tops and shorts.
Shop Suzie Kondi stretch cotton-blend velour sweatshirt at Net-a-porter, £220
Suzie Kondi tracksuit bottoms
The straight fit with stretch ankles make this pair perfect for outdoors. Try them out with a white shirt layered over a polo neck knit and a pair of trainers.
Shop Suzie Kondi stretch cotton-blend track pants at Net-a-Porter, £220
Next velour hoodie
Cosy hoodies are the hero item of 2020. Go for a velour version and you’re ticking two essentials off in one – thanks, Next.
Next velour joggers
If you don’t want to go full on bright colours and slogans just yet, opt for this navy pair of joggers from Next. You’ll be able to blend them into everyday outfits with chunky knits or even a T-shirt and blazer combo.
Marks & Spencer lounge hoodie
If in doubt, go for black. Marks and Spencer has this fail-safe set in sizes 6-22 and it comes with the guarantee that you’ll be cosy as soon as you put it on. That’s basically all we want from our loungewear now winter is setting in.
Marks & Spencer cuff jogger
Whether you keep these for your working from home days or you wear them for a trip to the shops, you’ll be channeling the 00s in a subtle way in these black velour joggers.
Juicy Couture hoodie
A velour tracksuit story of course wouldn’t be complete without Juicy Couture. A little less statement than the rhinestone embellished versions in the late 90s, this time keep them a bit more understated – even if they are still bubblegum pink.
Juicy Couture joggers
Although we kind of wish these had a bejewelled ‘Juicy Couture’ along the back, we’ll settle for pockets and remember these are the 2020 version of Juicy Couture trackies.
Images: courtesy of brands