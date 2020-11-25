When you read ‘velour tracksuit’ you may get instantly transported back to the early 00s and see the words ‘Juicy Couture’ in dazzling rhinestones. The loungewear set is bound to make many of us nostalgic; it is after all the loungewear set most of us grew up with thanks to Paris Hilton – the original ‘influencer’ – making them part of her everyday uniform. We’re talking zip up hoodies with matching vest tops, trousers and even sunglasses. That’s right, Paris matched her diamanté sunglasses to her skull and butterfly set back in 2009 – see below for proof of this pretty standard fashion choice from that year.

Paris Hilton wearing a velvet tracksuit in 2009

Paris Hilton was in good company when it came to velour tracksuits, Jennifer Lopez (aka Jenny from the block) was partial to a bubblegum pink, bootcut, low-rise velour tracksuit. We know this is a lot to take in but again, this was not an unusual outfit for the year 2001. Of course, the oversized sunnies are an essential part of the ensemble.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a pink velour tracksuit in 2001

If you’re wondering why we’re taking a look back at the controversial loungewear choice, it’s because Paris Hilton – with the help of friend Kim Kardashian and her shapewear brand SKIMS – has bought back the iconic duo. No, not Paris and Kim – we mean the velour tracksuit. Available on the US site, they’ll be coming to Net-A-Porter here soon. Love them or loathe them (again, the tracksuits), they deserve a little appreciation. You’ll be glad to know this time round the rhinestones have been put to one side and the new velour tracksuits a little more understated. By understated, we mean they’re of course still velvet and still make quite the fashion statement but that goes without saying.

Courtesy of SKIMS

So the big question. How do we actually wear the velour tracksuit in 2020, and beyond? Opt for more subtle colours such a black and navy, always wear them with trainers (no open-toe platform heels, please) and if you want to ease yourself in then wear them as separates. Add a velour hoodie to leather trousers or try out velour trousers with a neutral knit jumper. Want to just embrace the full super-soft look? Wear a bright set, channel your inner Paris and even wear sunnies if you fancy it. It’s 2020, anything goes. Here’s our edit of the best velour tracksuits to get comfy in. Yes, it includes Juicy Couture.

