The velvet dress is the ultimate winter wardrobe festive staple. As the holiday season quickly approaches, attention starts to turn to party dressing. While it’s almost certain that this year’s festivities will be somewhat different to usual, we’re still wanting to get dressed up and feel celebratory as it’s a guaranteed mood booster. Although a full-on sequin party dress might feel a little OTT for 2020, a velvet dress is the perfect item to bridge the gap between full on glam and relaxed holiday. Always popular with designers, we saw velvet dresses as part of the catwalk collections for autumn/winter 2020 at the likes of Haider Ackermann and Saint Laurent back in February 2020.

Velvet dress: a model walks the runway during the Haider Ackermann autumn/winter 2020

Due to its light-reflecting properties, velvet is popular every winter season as it catches the light without full on shine, making it a favourite for party season. With an incredibly soft handle, velvet is a comforting and tactile fabric choice for 2020 and you’ll feel cosy and comfy without compromising on getting glammed up. A great investment piece, you can constantly revisit and reinvent your velvet dress through different accessories. If you opt for a black velvet dress try adding pops of colour in your shoes and bag to make your outfit look different for each occasion. Opting for a bright velvet dress? Try switching out neutral accessories for a contrasting colour to make your outfit stand out from the crowd.

Velvet dress: Saint Laurent showed velvet for autumn/winter 2020

A recurring trend, a velvet dress is a brilliant investment item as it won’t date and the key silhouettes are often repeated year after year. If you want to get real versatility out of your dress, opt for a T-shirt or form-fitting shape that can be worn for multiple occasions. A simple shape means the dress can be used as a base and you constantly build new looks around it. Try adding a blazer or a statement necklace to transform your outfit. Here are some of our favourite velvet dresses to wear this party season and beyond.