As the festive season approaches, we can’t help but think about holiday party wear. If you’re looking for a timeless classic this year, why not try one of these velvet dresses?
The velvet dress is the ultimate winter wardrobe festive staple. As the holiday season quickly approaches, attention starts to turn to party dressing. While it’s almost certain that this year’s festivities will be somewhat different to usual, we’re still wanting to get dressed up and feel celebratory as it’s a guaranteed mood booster. Although a full-on sequin party dress might feel a little OTT for 2020, a velvet dress is the perfect item to bridge the gap between full on glam and relaxed holiday.
Always popular with designers, we saw velvet dresses as part of the catwalk collections for autumn/winter 2020 at the likes of Haider Ackermann and Saint Laurent back in February 2020.
Due to its light-reflecting properties, velvet is popular every winter season as it catches the light without full on shine, making it a favourite for party season.
With an incredibly soft handle, velvet is a comforting and tactile fabric choice for 2020 and you’ll feel cosy and comfy without compromising on getting glammed up.
A great investment piece, you can constantly revisit and reinvent your velvet dress through different accessories. If you opt for a black velvet dress try adding pops of colour in your shoes and bag to make your outfit look different for each occasion. Opting for a bright velvet dress? Try switching out neutral accessories for a contrasting colour to make your outfit stand out from the crowd.
A recurring trend, a velvet dress is a brilliant investment item as it won’t date and the key silhouettes are often repeated year after year. If you want to get real versatility out of your dress, opt for a T-shirt or form-fitting shape that can be worn for multiple occasions. A simple shape means the dress can be used as a base and you constantly build new looks around it. Try adding a blazer or a statement necklace to transform your outfit.
Here are some of our favourite velvet dresses to wear this party season and beyond.
The White Company
A classic velvet T-shirt dress with short sleeves, this velvet dress is a great and easy to wear party dress. The velvet fabric ensures you’ll feel instantly dressed up but also supremely comfortable and ready for some festive cheer.
The Kooples
Florals are always a strong print trend, no matter the season, but this perfect winter update with velvet florals is truly rich and unusual. Great as a party dress but easy to wear with tights, short boots and a biker jacket for the daytime too.
Shop short velvet dress with floral print at The Kooples, £295
Simply Be
Velvet catches the light so beautifully, making it brilliant for the holiday season. The added metallic tones in this silver velvet dress will help you to really shine this winter.
Norma Kamali
A black velvet dress will become an easy go-to for numerous occasions and this long-sleeved, high-necked dress is a great base piece. Dress it up with some bold accessories or dress it down with knee high boots and a blazer, this dress offers amazing versatility.
Shop Norma Kamali roll-neck cotton-blend velvet dress at Matches, £190
Next
Velvet has become one of winter’s key fabrications. While it offers gorgeous light catching properties, it’s also extremely tactile making it a great cold weather fabric. A look you can wear year after year, opt for classic shapes like this wrap dress to increase longevity.
Monsoon
Add a splash of colour to proceedings with this vibrant pink velvet dress. Pair with black accessories to let the pop of colour really shine.
Shop Monsoon Shelby velvet twist dress in berry at John Lewis, £90
Asos
The pleated skirt velvet dress has become a high street festive season staple, so invest now and you’ll be party ready in a flash.
Shop puff sleeve velvet wrap pleat midi dress in forest green at Asos, £45
Anna Scholz
Velvet is predominantly seen as a party wear fabric, but with a big trend for 70s-inspired styles at the moment you can certainly wear velvet for daytime too. This amazing leopard print velvet dress is great with a pair of boots for an on-trend daytime outfit.
& Other Stories
If you’re a bit of a magpie and often opt for sparkle for the holiday season, try this gorgeous dress that combines the best of both. There’s a real shift towards a more relaxed party look this year, so the jewelled buttons offer the perfect level of twinkle for 2020.
Shop velvet floral crystal button mini dress at & Other Stories, £85
Boden
An incredible pop of teal, this zingy midi dress features a gorgeous leg of mutton sleeve and sweet button front detailing. The self-fabric belt can be tied at the front or the back for two different looks.
Shop Rita velvet midi dress at Boden, £120
Reformation
With a gorgeous sweetheart neckline and voluminous sleeve, this plum coloured velvet dress can easily be dressed up for an occasion or paired with tights and boots for a more relaxed execution.
Hero images: Anna Scholz / Getty
Further images: courtesy of brands