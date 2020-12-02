Velvet trousers are here to give you all the festive feels this Christmas

Put your party pants on with our edit of the best velvet trousers you can get away with wearing round the clock. 

Whether you’ve been playing Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You on repeat for weeks, or you’ve been waiting for December, the festive season is here. This means advent calendar chocolates and more seasonal treats are on the way, but it also means we get to dress up. You may be ready to don your favourite Xmas knit (we’ve rounded up the best ones from chic to cheesy), but what if you prefer a more subtle approach? This is where where velvet trousers come into play.

Each year trousers get a velvety makeover for winter and every time we welcome the super soft trousers back with open arms. Put down your beloved joggers and stretch waist leggings in favour of a pair of luxe velvet pairs that make you look like you’ve made an effort, with no effort needed. 

Luxury loungewear brand Sleeping with Jacques (as seen above) is known for velvety styles that are too good to be kept indoors. We’ve also added iterations from the likes of Dries Van Noten and Usisi Sister to our hotlist below, but if you think it’s only premium brands that are ticking off velvet trousers, think again. High street heroes – including Jigsaw, Monki and Marks and Spencers – has them covered with slim fit, cropped and wide-leg pairs. 

So, how do you wear velvet trousers? If you want to keep them looking luxe them go for a statement wide-leg pair and dress up with other glossy textures like silk, satin and even sequins. Prefer the more casual approach? Go for a straight leg style you can pair with a white T-shirt, oversized blazer and chunky trainers. 

However you choose to wear them, the Stylist fashion team has chosen nine styles that are gaining attention for all the right reasons. 

    Best velvet trousers: Monki

    The kick flare is the trouser style that works well with flats, heels and boots. This pair from Monki also comes in black – we guarantee you’ll wear them so many times this winter, to the next. 

    Best velvet trousers: Sleeping with Jacques

    For nightwear you can wear out of the house, Sleeping with Jacques is a go-to. Wear these at home with a pyjama shirt or take out and about with a tailored blazer and heels.

