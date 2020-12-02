Whether you’ve been playing Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You on repeat for weeks, or you’ve been waiting for December, the festive season is here. This means advent calendar chocolates and more seasonal treats are on the way, but it also means we get to dress up. You may be ready to don your favourite Xmas knit (we’ve rounded up the best ones from chic to cheesy), but what if you prefer a more subtle approach? This is where where velvet trousers come into play.

Each year trousers get a velvety makeover for winter and every time we welcome the super soft trousers back with open arms. Put down your beloved joggers and stretch waist leggings in favour of a pair of luxe velvet pairs that make you look like you’ve made an effort, with no effort needed.