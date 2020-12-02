Put your party pants on with our edit of the best velvet trousers you can get away with wearing round the clock.
Whether you’ve been playing Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You on repeat for weeks, or you’ve been waiting for December, the festive season is here. This means advent calendar chocolates and more seasonal treats are on the way, but it also means we get to dress up. You may be ready to don your favourite Xmas knit (we’ve rounded up the best ones from chic to cheesy), but what if you prefer a more subtle approach? This is where where velvet trousers come into play.
Each year trousers get a velvety makeover for winter and every time we welcome the super soft trousers back with open arms. Put down your beloved joggers and stretch waist leggings in favour of a pair of luxe velvet pairs that make you look like you’ve made an effort, with no effort needed.
Luxury loungewear brand Sleeping with Jacques (as seen above) is known for velvety styles that are too good to be kept indoors. We’ve also added iterations from the likes of Dries Van Noten and Usisi Sister to our hotlist below, but if you think it’s only premium brands that are ticking off velvet trousers, think again. High street heroes – including Jigsaw, Monki and Marks and Spencers – has them covered with slim fit, cropped and wide-leg pairs.
So, how do you wear velvet trousers? If you want to keep them looking luxe them go for a statement wide-leg pair and dress up with other glossy textures like silk, satin and even sequins. Prefer the more casual approach? Go for a straight leg style you can pair with a white T-shirt, oversized blazer and chunky trainers.
However you choose to wear them, the Stylist fashion team has chosen nine styles that are gaining attention for all the right reasons.
Shop best velvet trousers
Monki green trousers
The kick flare is the trouser style that works well with flats, heels and boots. This pair from Monki also comes in black – we guarantee you’ll wear them so many times this winter, to the next.
Sleeping with Jacques pink trousers
For nightwear you can wear out of the house, Sleeping with Jacques is a go-to. Wear these at home with a pyjama shirt or take out and about with a tailored blazer and heels.
Shop Sleeping with Jacques high waist velvet trousers at Browns, £225
Reserved feather hem trousers
Taking velvet trousers to the end of the extra scale, this trimmed hem style is the ultimate ‘dressing up to stay in’ pair. There’s also a matching blazer and naturally it’s selling out fast.
Jigsaw wide-leg trousers
These dreamy trousers will work with everything from a white T-shirt and trainers to a slinky cami top and heels. Well done, Jigsaw.
Marks and Spencer slim black trousers
Velvet trousers don’t have to be in your face, they can simply be a way to update your favourite trousers style. This slim-fit pair from M&S is available in short, regular and long lengths, in sizes 6-22 and also come in red and green.
Shop Mia slim velvet ankle grazer trousers at Marks and Spencer, £39.50
Usisi Sister cropped trousers
If you want a pair of trousers that’ll show off a fancy shoe, go for cropped. Want to add the cherry on the suitably stylish cake? Get the matching velvet top.
Shop Usisi Sister Gemma belted cropped velvet trousers at Net-a-porter, £395
Native Youth Plus wide-leg trousers
These comfy wide-leg, relaxed trousers are a winner if you want to embrace velvet as part of your everyday winter uniform. Style them up with a chunky knit jumper and chunky boots.
Shop Native Youth Plus relaxed wide-leg trousers at Asos, £32
Dries Van Noten green trousers
There’s no shying away in this emerald pair of trousers that’ll be the showstopper at any party – real or virtual. Try teaming these with other bright shades to create a ‘wow’ look that’ll lift the room.
Shop Dries Van Noten Pantery wide leg velvet trousers at Browns, £405
Helen McAlinden wide-leg trousers
In a rich grey/purple shade, these wide leg trousers will look amazing with a simple vest top and heeled boots.
Shop Helen McAlinden Naomi velvet trousers at John Lewis & Partners, £199.50
Opening image: Reserved
Images: courtesy of brands