The 9 best vintage websites for pre-loved designer clothing

As fast-fashion brands race to the bottom to provide throwaway pieces at low prices and unacceptably high environmental cost, style lovers are choosing to say “no” to new, and embrace pre-loved fashion instead.

Giving a new lease of life to clothes that would otherwise be destined for landfill, this zero-waste approach is one of the most sustainable ways to shop. Not only are you limiting the environmental impact of shopping pieces, but you are curating a wardrobe of one-off pieces.

The prospect of spending hours browsing vintage boutiques and hunting for hidden jewels may sound like shopping heaven, but it doesn’t always translate into reality. Between our busy schedules and social lives the idea of dedicating so much time to the pursuit of sustainable fashion sounds impractical if you don’t live close to a thriving vintage scene.