Whether you rock with jeans, skirts or dresses, these T-shirts will stand the test of time.
There’s no wardrobe staple quite as hard-working as a T-shirt. Whether you wear yours shrunken or oversized, coloured or neutral, these simple, short-sleeved tops form the backbone of even the most outré of wardrobes.
But there’s a new style of tee that’s elbowing its way back onto the fashion menu and we’ve seen it before. Move over plain white tees, and make room for the logo tee, which brands have seriously thrown their weight behind for this summer. The best part of their revival is that beauty is in the eye of the tee’s beholder; these are T-shirts that come in a slew of different colours and patterns with a series of retro-inspired logos and tongue-in-cheek references. They’re fun, fashion-forward and, frankly, genius.
Keep yours under an oversized blazer to nail that smart-casual dress code, or throw on over a feminine floaty dress to tone it down a touch. Wear it right and a logo T-shirt will not only stand the test of time but will also be the most hard-working member of your wardrobe. These are our favourites to shop now.
Anine Bing Tiger cotton-jersey T-shirt
New York-based designer Anine Bing is no stranger to a high quality T-shirt, and this offering is no exception. Wear with ripped denim for thrown-on yet all-together vibes.
Zara Fanta T-shirt
Zara’s funky Fanta T-shirt gets our vote. We’ll be wearing it with chunky sandals and flared white jeans for visits to the pub.
Asos Design oversized T-shirt with cartoon bread back print
In a summer-ready Peptobismol pink hue, this oversized T-shirt will look great with some retro sunglasses and a glass of Whispering Angel in hand.
Shop Asos Design oversized T-shirt with cartoon bread back print, £12
Telfar cotton T-shirtA tongue-in-cheek take on the logo T-shirt trend comes by way of cult Brooklyn-based designer, Telfar Clemens. We’ll be wearing this washed yellow iteration with this season’s go-to colour: lilac.
Retro Apple logo unisex T-shirt
A cheeky nod to the Apple logo of yore, this retro T-shirt comes in a quartet of earthy colours. One for (almost) every day of the week!
Nike Training One rainbow dry T-shirt
This Nike offering is a fun twist on the classic white tee. Wear with true blue jeans for optimal retro vibes.
Tweety tie-dye dad fit T-shirt
Oversized yet cute as pie, this kitsch tee from Urban Outfitters is one serious throwback. Keep it slim-fitting on the bottom to amp up the volume of the shirt.
Zara Chupa Chups T-shirt
As sweet as the real thing, this striped Zara number is embossed with a fuzzy iteration of the Chupa Chups logo and is perfect for sunny summer days.
Images: courtesy of brands