There’s no wardrobe staple quite as hard-working as a T-shirt. Whether you wear yours shrunken or oversized, coloured or neutral, these simple, short-sleeved tops form the backbone of even the most outré of wardrobes.

But there’s a new style of tee that’s elbowing its way back onto the fashion menu and we’ve seen it before. Move over plain white tees, and make room for the logo tee, which brands have seriously thrown their weight behind for this summer. The best part of their revival is that beauty is in the eye of the tee’s beholder; these are T-shirts that come in a slew of different colours and patterns with a series of retro-inspired logos and tongue-in-cheek references. They’re fun, fashion-forward and, frankly, genius.