Micro waistcoats are stealing the show on the streets of Copenhagen – here’s how to wear them

They say great things come in small packages and, as it pertains to waistcoats, the old adage certainly rings true.  

In among the droves of sartorial inspiration, bursts of juicy apple green, and XXL varsity jackets that are currently flooding the streets of Copenhagen, there’s another – decidedly tinier – sartorial being that appears to be taking the Danish city by storm.

Enter: the teeny-weeny waistcoat, which is 2021’s riff on one part of the classic menswear trio, the three-piece suit, but shrunken to a size that wouldn’t look out of place in The Borrowers. But forget matching yours to your blazer, for the micro waistcoat is a separate entity in and of itself: a mere tailored top that will come into its own when juxtaposed with XXL bottoms and micro mules

Waistcoats are all the rage

Look to minimalist maven The Frankie Shop for some of the fashion set’s favourite caramel-coloured waistcoats, which Kendall Jenner can’t seem to get enough of, or invest in a timeless iteration courtesy of London label De La Vali, which will transcend trends in the chicest and most tailored of ways. If you’re feeling sartorially daring, keep your waistcoat fitted; if not, invest in a slightly baggier option and keep your bottoms ever-so-slightly more tailored. Either way, there’s a waistcoat out there that’s crying out your name.

They say great things come in small packages and, as it pertains to these teeny-weeny waistcoats, that certainly rings true. These are a few of our favourites. 

