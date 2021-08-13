In among the droves of sartorial inspiration, bursts of juicy apple green, and XXL varsity jackets that are currently flooding the streets of Copenhagen, there’s another – decidedly tinier – sartorial being that appears to be taking the Danish city by storm.

Enter: the teeny-weeny waistcoat, which is 2021’s riff on one part of the classic menswear trio, the three-piece suit, but shrunken to a size that wouldn’t look out of place in The Borrowers. But forget matching yours to your blazer, for the micro waistcoat is a separate entity in and of itself: a mere tailored top that will come into its own when juxtaposed with XXL bottoms and micro mules.