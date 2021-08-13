All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
They say great things come in small packages and, as it pertains to waistcoats, the old adage certainly rings true.
In among the droves of sartorial inspiration, bursts of juicy apple green, and XXL varsity jackets that are currently flooding the streets of Copenhagen, there’s another – decidedly tinier – sartorial being that appears to be taking the Danish city by storm.
Enter: the teeny-weeny waistcoat, which is 2021’s riff on one part of the classic menswear trio, the three-piece suit, but shrunken to a size that wouldn’t look out of place in The Borrowers. But forget matching yours to your blazer, for the micro waistcoat is a separate entity in and of itself: a mere tailored top that will come into its own when juxtaposed with XXL bottoms and micro mules.
Look to minimalist maven The Frankie Shop for some of the fashion set’s favourite caramel-coloured waistcoats, which Kendall Jenner can’t seem to get enough of, or invest in a timeless iteration courtesy of London label De La Vali, which will transcend trends in the chicest and most tailored of ways. If you’re feeling sartorially daring, keep your waistcoat fitted; if not, invest in a slightly baggier option and keep your bottoms ever-so-slightly more tailored. Either way, there’s a waistcoat out there that’s crying out your name.
Envii Gartner waistcoat
In a hue the same as butter, this fitted waistcoat is perfect for pairing with blue jeans and a pair of chic minimal mules.
Cos cropped single-breasted waistcoat
Black is a foolproof option in any wardrobe staple, but particularly a waistcoat which can smarten up even the most casual of ensembles.
The Frankie Shop Fabia suit vest
Do as the fashion set do and reach for a classic waistcoat, courtesy of The Frankie Shop. A stellar option for an everyday option.
Pinko pinstriped waistcoat
It doesn’t get more timeless than pinstripes, which this Pinko waistcoat rocks in droves.
Mango buttons suit waistcoat
Perfect for sunny weather and throwing on in a bid to be a little more pulled together, this three-buttoned waistcoat is a no-brainer.
Asos Design Curve suit waistcoat
Pair this black waistcoat with the widest-legged jeans you can get your hands on and just watch a stellar outfit come together right in front of your eyes.
Victoria Beckham basket weave waistcoat
Few do tailoring better than Victoria Beckham, and this white waistcoat is proof. Pair with white trousers for a matchy-matchy look or baggy trousers to mix it up.
Urban Outfitters Archive pale green waistcoat
If monochrome options aren’t quite for you, then look to this pistachio-toned number which will seriously pop when paired with a sun-kissed glow.
Adelina Rusu blue linen waistcoat
This dusky blue waistcoat is positively perfect for a seasonless approach to the trend.
Shop Adelina Rusu blue linen waistcoat at Wolf & Badger, £442
MM6 Maison Margiela single-breasted waistcoat
Peachy tones are perfect for pairing with a summer glow and an all-white ensemble.
Shop MM6 Maison Margiela single-breasted waistcoat at FarFetch, £186
EB Denim Upcycled Ava reclaimed-denim waistcoat
Throw it back to the 00s with this double-denim waistcoat, which will look best when contrasted against jeans of the same hue.
Shop EB Denim Upcycled Ava reclaimed-denim waistcoat at Selfridges, £225
