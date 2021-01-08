With new (but old) lockdown measures upon us we are collectively returning to some of those small comforts from 2020 to see us through - namely walking. That previous allotted one hour of exercise in our first lockdown became part of our daily routines, and in truth, something we relied on to step away from our working from home set ups.

Walking has stayed with many of us, providing comfort and escape when everything else seems slightly overwhelming. So it stands in good reason that January will include a lot of well, walks.