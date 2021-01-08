As we continue walking to get our daily dose of fresh air, give your feet the stylish makeover they deserve in our round up of the most fashionable (and practical) footwear.
With new (but old) lockdown measures upon us we are collectively returning to some of those small comforts from 2020 to see us through - namely walking. That previous allotted one hour of exercise in our first lockdown became part of our daily routines, and in truth, something we relied on to step away from our working from home set ups.
Walking has stayed with many of us, providing comfort and escape when everything else seems slightly overwhelming. So it stands in good reason that January will include a lot of well, walks.
If you’re anything like us (and we imagine we are kindred spirits) your winter wardrobe looks a lot like cosy jumpers, soft sweatshirts, an entire drawer of leggings and tracksuit bottoms ranging from tie-dye to tonal. But what of the footwear? We have lived in a range of footwear over the last year – ones we never thought would re-enter our sartorial stratosphere – Uggs, Crocs and fur (faux, of course) lined anything. As we refocus our efforts on getting through the foreseeable future through the outlet of walking, let’s give our footwear the attention it deserves.
With that in mind, we have rounded up the most fashionable footwear – from wellies to trainers and every variable of good boot in between – so that your feet are covered (literally) in the most stylish of options.
Dr. Martens
In keeping with Dr Martens’ distinct aesthetic but with a winter feel to them, the brand’s faux-fur lined Chelsea boots are ready to elevate your working from home fit, to a stylish walk fit.
Shop Leonore faux-fur lined Chelsea boots at Dr. Martens, £159
Sorel
Slip these Sorel boots on for a brisk (and momentarily baltic) lunchtime walk and you’ll feel like you’re on the Alps headed towards Après Ski.
Arket
Arket know a thing or two when it comes to boots, just ask the hoards of industry insiders that swear by them. A fashionable walking boots does exist, and this is it.
New Balance
If boots aren’t your bag, try out New Balance’s new 920 colourway. A firm favourite among the coolest Scandi influencers, team yours with sporty leggings and your cosiest puffer jacket.
Shop New Balance 920 nubuck and mesh trainers at matchesfashion.com, £170
8 by Yoox
Simple, stylish and wholly practical. 8 by Yoox’s pared back wellies are a welcome retreat for wet feet.
Le Chameau
A weekend stroll in the country (read: any muddy field) calls for backup by way of Le Chameau’s wellington boots.
Ted Baker
Coming in with a traditional hiking boot style, Ted Baker’s glossy offering will be a wardrobe staple well after these winter months.
Diemme
So pretty, you’re going to want to reserve these Diemme trainers for pavement walks only. Team yours with beige and caramels for a stylish tonal look.
Shop Diemme’s Possagno shell and suede trainers at matchesfashion.com. £290
Hunter
One-part wellington boot, one-part walking shoe, this Hunter boot is ticking all our lockdown boxes. Handcrafted from a combination of natural rubber, suede and water-resistant nylon, Hunter’s Commando Boot is also totally waterproof.
Whistles
Footwear purists, rejoice! We have got you covered with Whistles’ neat white trainers. The perfect addition to any lockdown look.
Danner
The retro-style, Cascade, is designed after Danner’s iconic hiking boot from the early ‘70s, believed by many as the greatest backpacking boot of all time. Put them to the test this winter.
Shop Danner’s Cascade Mountain Hiker Boots at freepeople.com, £328
Nike
We love the retro sportiness of these Nike trainers. Go all out 90s with a shell tracksuit for ultimate impact.
& Other Stories
Tapping into this season’s trend of the calf boot, & Other Stories’ all cream version is already doing the Instagram round on the most fashionable of feet. Act fast if you want in on the action.
Ugg
Made from waterproof leather with seam-sealed construction to help keep you dry, this weather-ready boot is equal parts fashion and function.
Images: Courtesy of brands