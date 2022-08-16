It’s official: these are the 27 wardrobe essentials everybody needs

Should you also be wading through the swamp of post-pandemic, heatwave-proof dressing, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

According to stats recently revealed by digitised wardrobe organising app Whering, 75% of us have items of clothing we ‘swear by’, which we’re able to style and restyle time and time again. In short: these are pieces that have a low cost-to-wear ratio and are worthy of every penny of investment you might consider.

For when the dressing gets tough, the tough get dressing – and that’s where this bumper round-up of the top 27 wardrobe essentials might come in handy as a checklist for your transitional wardrobe. Jeans? Check. Maxi skirt? You betcha. Linen shirt? Absolutely. These are officially Britain’s favourite wardrobe essentials and, if our word is anything to go by, we suggest running to snap them up now before the between-season race to the checkout beings.