Wedding-dress shopping ranks pretty highly in the ‘life-altering’ decisions category, up there with post-break-up haircuts and Sunday hangover takeaway options (the disappointment when you get it wrong is so real).

With Pinterest boards, dedicated wedding magazines, Instagram, stalking your school friends’ weddings and ideas you have had since childhood about your dream dress, the possibilities and inspiration are, quite seriously, endless.

But what if you don’t want what everyone else has got? You’ve seen enough Kate Middleton-inspired lace, enough strapless shapes being sold to you as the universal people-pleaser, enough slip dresses with 10ft trains and definitely enough flower crowns. You want something outside of the box, something so inspired that people literally stop dead in their tracks at how incredible you look (disclaimer: they are likely to do this whatever you wear, but play along).