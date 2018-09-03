The most beautiful alternative wedding dresses and outfits from fashion insiders
- Posted by
- Billie Bhatia
- Published
These fashion brides have gone completely off-piste for their wedding look and the outcome is totally magical
Wedding-dress shopping ranks pretty highly in the ‘life-altering’ decisions category, up there with post-break-up haircuts and Sunday hangover takeaway options (the disappointment when you get it wrong is so real).
With Pinterest boards, dedicated wedding magazines, Instagram, stalking your school friends’ weddings and ideas you have had since childhood about your dream dress, the possibilities and inspiration are, quite seriously, endless.
But what if you don’t want what everyone else has got? You’ve seen enough Kate Middleton-inspired lace, enough strapless shapes being sold to you as the universal people-pleaser, enough slip dresses with 10ft trains and definitely enough flower crowns. You want something outside of the box, something so inspired that people literally stop dead in their tracks at how incredible you look (disclaimer: they are likely to do this whatever you wear, but play along).
Fashion insiders have long ditched the traditional dress in favour or something a little more unexpected, and we aren’t just talking a trouser suit or skirt and a top – these people are taking wedding dressing to a whole other realm, and it is beautiful.
The dress with a message
Chiara Ferragni Wedding Dress
Italian influencer and blogging sensation, Chiara Ferragni, tied the knot with long-term partner Fedez, in a wedding that was so deliciously over the top. The bride chose two Dior gowns for her big day opting for a traditional white dress for the ceremony and then changing into a signature Maria Grazia Chiuri design for the evening. The Dior creative director fashioned a couture cream dress decorated with lyrics from the song Fedez performed to Ferragni at their proposal, along with symbols that reflect the couple. The term ‘custom-made’ just hit a whole new meaning.
The shirt dress, as you have never seen it before.
Lola Jacobs Wedding Dress
Born and raised Parisian Lola Jacobs falls in the ‘French it-girl’ bracket faster than you could say, “Où est la piscine?” Jacobs, style director at French brand Courrèges, is effortless when it comes to fashion and beauty, opting for a low-key maintenance vibe at all times. Like many French women of fashion influence, her Instagram isn’t peppered with woven basket bags and Breton tops, but instead art and photography, adding to her allure as a ‘cool girl’.
For her wedding, the style director took on two very direct and cool outfits. The night before the big day Jacobs, opted for a light-knitted white dress from Jacquemus with a thigh-high side split (worn while playing boules, naturally).
Her next wedding moment came via a white mini shirt dress paired with a simple veil and red-suede flat shoes. Repeat: red-suede flat shoes. *Applause erupts* That is how to make a fashion statement at your wedding.
The bridal veil revisited
It is commonplace for your guests to wear hats (sometimes of overbearing width) to your wedding, but it isn’t often that you see the bride sporting said accessory. In the case of Danish model and actor Emma Leth, she swapped out the traditional veil in favour of the Jacquemus La Bomba hat of the season.
Not only did she take on Instagram’s favourite accessory, but she also did it in an almost-entirely sheer dress that showed off her lilac underwear beneath. The dress, the underwear, the hat, the patent Balenciaga pumps… this may be the coolest bridal outfit we have ever seen.
The trouser suit that isn’t a trouser suit
Hanne Gaby Odiele Wedding Outfit
Model Hanne Gaby Odiele is best known for fronting Balenciaga and Alexander Wang campaigns, walking in every major show and for her unusual take on wedding dressing. Trouser suits to a wedding is not an uncommon sight, with many contemporary brides opting for a two pieces instead of a traditional dress. However Odiele, in signature quirky style, took her suit to the next level.
The wedding outfit was custom-made by designer and pal Alexander Wang, and consisted of low-slung combat-style trousers with lace overlay and a silk hood cape for good bridal measure. Think of this as bridal meets fashion meets androgyny meets the world’s coolest couple.
The wedding with all the colour
Emily Ratajkowski Wedding Outfit
Emily Ratajkowski pulled off a number of bold statements at her very private wedding earlier this year. In an unprecedented celebrity move, the bride wore high street favourite Zara to her wedding. Now the high street have some rather amazing wedding options (we have rounded them up for you here), but we cite this not because it is high street but because it was a mustard coloured trouser suit.
Capping off her alternative wedding outfit with a black, veiled chapeau, Ratajkowski taught us all an important bridal lesson: don’t take it too all too seriously.
The OG wedding disruptor
Olivia Palermo Wedding Dress
Olivia Palermo started her fashion career on everyone’s favourite The Hills, but has since become one of fashion’s most successful personalties, often found front global campaigns and perched front row at heavyweight shows. There was a huge amount of speculation as to what Palermo would wear to her wedding with long-term partner Johannes Huebl: would it be Valentino, Cavalli or Dior?
The answer? None of the above. Instead Palermo opted for a cashmere jumper tucked into an intricate tulle embroidered skirt. In a move that inspired many to branch away from traditional bridal options, Palermo brought wedding separates to the mainstream. And, of course, revoked every Sex And The City emotion with a pair of blue Manolo Blahnik court shoes.
Images: Instagram/Olivia Palermo