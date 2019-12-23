We’ve just about made it through wedding season, after a summer of photos of dreamy bridal dresses clogging up our Instagram feeds. But now it’s time for those autumnal and winter weddings – which means yet more dresses to fall in love with. We love a good dress, so of course this is the perfect place to find the best bridal ones.

Although there are many high street wedding gowns that are catching our eye this year from the likes of H&M and French Connection, of course the celebrities are leaning towards designer dresses. Actor Priyanka Chopra married pop star Nick Jonas in a custom-made Ralph Lauren dress complete with 75 foot (yep, we said 75 foot!) veil at the end of 2018. Then there’s Game of Thrones star, Rose Leslie who married co-star Kit Harington in a vintage Elie Saab lace number.

This year, however, celebrity brides are creating even more attention with unique dresses that sway away from the more traditional looks. Hilary Duff wore a caped gown to her wedding, while Zoë Kravitz went for a white midi smock dress with black bag and shoes — proof you can wear black to a wedding, ladies. While some opt for a second wedding dress for the evening reception, some go for a second wedding all together — here’s looking at you, Karlie Kloss. The supermodel had her Western-themed second ceremony this month and we can’t get enough of her floaty boho off-the-shoulder dress.

Scroll down to see the celebrities that had wedding dresses so dreamy, we can’t stop looking at them…