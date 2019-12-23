Hilary Duff wore a cape to her wedding to Matthew Koma and this is what dreams are made of
- Posted by
- Harriet Davey
- Published
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma were married in an intimate, backyard ceremony – and the bride wore a caped dress. Let’s take a look at some of the best celebrity wedding dresses of 2019.
We’ve just about made it through wedding season, after a summer of photos of dreamy bridal dresses clogging up our Instagram feeds. But now it’s time for those autumnal and winter weddings – which means yet more dresses to fall in love with. We love a good dress, so of course this is the perfect place to find the best bridal ones.
Although there are many high street wedding gowns that are catching our eye this year from the likes of H&M and French Connection, of course the celebrities are leaning towards designer dresses. Actor Priyanka Chopra married pop star Nick Jonas in a custom-made Ralph Lauren dress complete with 75 foot (yep, we said 75 foot!) veil at the end of 2018. Then there’s Game of Thrones star, Rose Leslie who married co-star Kit Harington in a vintage Elie Saab lace number.
This year, however, celebrity brides are creating even more attention with unique dresses that sway away from the more traditional looks. Hilary Duff wore a caped gown to her wedding, while Zoë Kravitz went for a white midi smock dress with black bag and shoes — proof you can wear black to a wedding, ladies. While some opt for a second wedding dress for the evening reception, some go for a second wedding all together — here’s looking at you, Karlie Kloss. The supermodel had her Western-themed second ceremony this month and we can’t get enough of her floaty boho off-the-shoulder dress.
Scroll down to see the celebrities that had wedding dresses so dreamy, we can’t stop looking at them…
Hilary Duff
The Lizzie Maguire star and her longterm partner Matthew Koma celebrated their wedding this weekend. The actor, who is currently filming the much-anticipated reboot of her beloved ‘00s television series for Disney+, staged an intimate ceremony for family and friends in the couple’s backyard in Los Angeles, with a reception to follow.
Duff wore a fitted Jenny Packham gown with billowing, caped sleeves and a train. She accessorised the dress with a bunch of dusty pink roses, a studded headband and a pair of gold drop earrings.
Based on images, it appears that Duff is wearing the Farrah style from Jenny Packham’s bridal collection. The dress, which features a detachable cape and silver embellishments, is part of Packham’s most recent bridal range. If you ask us, it looks exactly like what dreams are made of, to borrow some Lizzie Maguire parlance.
Hailey Bieber
A year after their surprise wedding in September 2018, Hailey and Justin Bieber have made it official with a lavish ceremony for friends and family in South Carolina. The wedding, which was The Notebook-themed according to TMZ, featuring a screening of the Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling tearjerker and a rousing game of the capture the flag, saw Hailey don two different dresses.
The first was a bespoke Vivienne Westwood couture mini cocktail dress, for which Hailey travelled to London for fittings, paired with some Jimmy Choo heels. The second dress was a white halter-neck gown, which Hailey wore with a simple up-do and a pair of diamond studs.
No designer details are available on the second dress as yet, but doesn’t it remind you of the Stella McCartney dress that Meghan Markle changed into for her wedding reception?
Misha Nonoo
Earlier this month, there was much speculation over fashion degisner Misha Nonoo’s private Italian wedding with Michael Hess. The sunset ceremony was attended by good friend Meghan Markle, who the bride recently collaborated on a charity fashion line with. Princess Beatrice, who recently announced her own engagement, also attended with her sister Eugenie. Now, Nonoo has shared personal photos of her dress.
Explaining the design, Nonoo said: “Last weekend I married the love of my life in a dress I designed especially for the occasion. It was such a special process to make this one of a kind piece, particularly when I usually design with every woman in mind, the options felt endless. In the end, we selected a hand embroidered guipure lace on laser cut silk organza embroidered by a Swiss family-run mill established in 1904. We finished the piece with a 10 meter long silk tulle veil. I wanted to share these images with you and thank you all for your incredibly warm wishes as we embark on married life together”.
Ellie Goulding
British chart-topping singer, Ellie Goulding, married her beau Caspar Jopling this weekend in a quintessentially British ceremony at York Minster Cathedral. Surrounded by family and famous friends - Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Sienna Miller, Princess Beatrice and artist Tracy Emin were all in attendance - Goulding graced the day in stunning bespoke Chloé dress by designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi.
The silk double crêpe white dress was hand embroidered with White Roses of York and subtly embellished with white glass beads and also featured a beautiful ruffle collar. The dress took more than 640 hours to construct and highlights the meticulous skill and savoir-faire of the Chloé Paris atelier. To offset the decadent details of the dress, Gouding kept hair and make-up simple with a chic slightly un-done bun and a soft smokey eye.
Victoria Macgrath - In The Frow
Victoria MacGrath, or In The Frow as you might more readily know her, took to the south of France this weekend for her insta-worthy wedding - which the influencer and L’Oreal ambassador knows a thing or two about. The YouTube star chose wedding designer, Phillipa Lepley, for the dress - which was simple in design with a folded neckline, long train and matching lace veil. When you’re surrounded by the lavender fields of Provence you really don’t need much else.
Lauren Hashian
Singer and songwriter, Lauren Hashian, wed long-time love Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in an intimate, private ceremony in Hawaii in front of close friends and famil, wearing a beautiful lace fishtail dress. With a plunging neckline and fitted waist the lace-patterned dress falls into a beautiful semi-sheer fishtail. Hashian and Johnson, who have been together for 12 years and have 2 children, took on a beach wedding in style with Johnson sporting a laid-back look finished with green garland. The news of the pairs nuptials was announced on Johnson’s Instagram account and shows the two looking incredibly happy.
Heidi Klum
Supermodel and entrepreneur Heidi Klum married her husband Tom Kaulitz for a second time last week. The pair previously married in secret in February, but they had no worries about making the most out of the second ceremony. Klum shared a photo of the big day on-board a yacht in Capri, showing off her billowing and beautiful white gown. The off-the-shoulder puff sleeves, lace detail and trailing veil scream romance, along with her flowing, golden hair. It truly is a dramatic dress of dreams.
Meghan Markle
The dress that of course broke the internet in May 2018 was Meghan Markle’s bespoke Givenchy gown at her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. Set at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the now Duchess of Sussex looked every inch the Princess in a Bardot, long-sleeved sleek number.
Karlie Kloss
Supermodel Karlie Kloss may have got married to Joshua Kushner back in October 2018 but they had their second ceremony this month. Set in a farmhouse in Wyoming, the Western themed ceremony saw Karlie in an off-the-shoulder lace maxi dress. We can’t get enough of the boho style on the stunning bride.
Priyanka Chopra
Actor Priyanka Chopra went for a custom-made Ralph Lauren dress for her wedding to singer Nick Jonas. The high neck, covered button top-to-toe detail dress complete with 75 foot veil was a complete wow moment back in December 2018.
The Bollywood star wore a red outfit to her Indian ceremony and later changed into a cream embellished two-piece for the evening. We can’t even imagine how long this dazzler would take to create.
Zoë Kravitz
The Queen of cool (actress, singer and model), Zoë Kravitz secured her crown at her wedding to Karl Glusman in April this year. Zoë wore a white midi smock dress, black mules and matching black The Row satin bag. The style rule of not wearing black to a wedding has been broken in the best way possible.
Millie Mackintosh
The previously Made in Chelsea pair, Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor married last year at an estate in West Sussex. Millie wore a custom-made gown by London designer, Kate Halfpenny. Puffy off-the-shoulder sleeves with the fitted silhouette and chic tiara makes for the perfect swoon-worthy look.
Rose Leslie
Actor Rose Leslie wore a vintage 2007 Elie Saab lace sleeved gown at her wedding to fellow Game of Thrones star, Kit Harington. A flower crown takes center stage during the nuptials in June 2018.
Kate Upton
Model Kate Upton married Justin Verlander in November 2017 and the dress was a traditional bride’s dream. The Valentino princess style gown with lace detail and long sleeves is elegant, sleek and perfect for the fairy tale event.
Miley Cyrus
Popstar Miley Cyrus married childhood sweetheart Liam Hemsworth at the end of 2018 and although it was a private affair, we later got to see the dress. Wearing a draped satin Vivienne Westwood floor-length dress, Miley was the simple but chic bride we wouldn’t have imagined back in her ‘Wrecking Ball’ days.
Kim Sears
Artist Kim Sears married Tennis Player Andy Murray back in 2015 in a traditional Scottish ceremony. Kim went for a vintage style Jenny Packham dress with embellished detailing. Hair accessories complete the elegant look.
Lady Gabriella Windsor
Lady Gabriella Windsor, who is 52nd in line to the succession of the British throne wore a Luisa Beccaria gown to her wedding to Thomas Kingston. Although we can’t stop looking at the lace dress, our eyes are of course on that tiara. Just look at it sparkle — the dream!
Opening image: Getty