Wedding season is on its way. And with postponements, reschedules and date changes as a result of the pandemic, this year many of us have more invites than ever before. Whether it’s a destination wedding in a far-flung location or countryside soirées on home soil, as a wedding guest there’s always a lot to think about. Hen dos, gifts and transport logistics aside, figuring out what to wear can often take up the most time.

The tried-and-tested midi-length dress is one of the most popular options around, sported by wedding guests everywhere in an array of prints and silhouettes. And while that may be a true classic and the most obvious option, what happens if you don’t want to wear a dress?