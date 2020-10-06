With rain on the horizon for the foreseeable future, switch up your footwear game to take on one of autumn/winter 2020 biggest accessories trends: rubber boots.
Boots season is finally upon us. We have packed away the Birkenstocks (even the fluffy versions aren’t cutting it in this weather) and our white trainers that are frankly no longer white, and are preparing wardrobes appropriate for taking on these cooler months (hello, rollnecks we have missed you).
Ordinarily, this change in season would see us reaching for our hiking boots and stomper boots from yesteryear. Thanks to brands like Ganni, Diemme, Grenson and ATP Atelier, these style boots have become a sartorial staple. However, one glance at the weather app for the foreseeable future will have you putting your luxe leather boots back on the shelf. Rain, rain and more rain is what October has in store for us. While this change in weather is welcome when we want to do nothing more than binge Emily in Paris on Netflix under a duvet, it can be prohibiting for the rest of daily life.
Thankfully the autumn/winter 2020 catwalks pre-empted this rainy onslaught and delivered a surprise accessories smash hit back in February: the rubber boot. Yes, believe it or not wellies are no longer reserved for country walks and muddy festivals, but have had a fashion makeover as the practical footwear of choice thanks to ultimate fashion tastemakers: Prada, Bottega Veneta and Versace.
At Prada, rubber boots were given the same treatment as stomper boots with heavy tractor-like treads, but with a playful edge via the sugared almond colour palette of baby blue, bubblegum pink and lilac. At Bottega Veneta rubber boots took on a slightly futuristic aesthetic with moulded gum boots in green and neon pink worn with slinky sequinned gowns. Versace opted for bright white boots paired with checked miniskirts and oversized puffer jackets.
Whether you’re ditching your desk for a well-deserved coffee run or getting some (wet) fresh air, make sure you’ve got your footwear covered via our edit of the best rubber boots to shop now.
Everlane
Tonal dressers, rejoice! If you want the rubber boot to match your oatmeal jumper and your off-white jeans that you are teaming with your cream puffer jacket, look no further.
Hunter
We all know the iconic Hunter wellington boots loved by Alexa Chung and Kate Moss, but this season they have had a fashion overhaul. Still retaining their impervious rubber finish, the latest offering from the brand comes with a subtle stitch detail.
Shop Refined Stitch Detail Chelsea Boots in black at Hunter, £115
Arket
Fashion insiders are already snapping up Arket’s version of the rubber boots. Wear yours with leggings and an oversized cashmere knit.
Le Chameau
If it’s a traditional wellington boot you’re after, head straight to Le Chameau. Give your wardrobe a country makeover with their neoprene lined boots.
Ganni
Made from recycled rubber, Ganni’s rubber boots still have a stomper feel about them. Try yours with a vinyl trench coat for an elevated rainy look.
Bottega Veneta
Put your best fashion foot forward in Bottega Veneta’s catwalk rubber boot. These aren’t for the faint hearted but will certainly back a sartorial punch.
Shop Bottega Veneta green rubber boots at luisaviaroma.com, £465
Barbour International
Give your wellies a bit of gloss with Barbour International’s glamour take on the trend.
Chloé
Chloé’s black Betty boots are a riff on classic Chelsea stylesThey’re shaped from smooth rubber with a square toe and chunky block heel, then fitted with a knitted charcoal-grey wool cuff. Wear them well beyond the rainy season.
Shop Chloé’s Betty ribbed wool and rubber boots at matchesfashion.com. £410
Camper
The perfect pairing to your blue denim, wear Camper’s leather and rubber boots with a hoody and trench coat for a chic take on everyday dressing.
Aigle
If it’s a simple black rubber boot you seek, French brand Aigle have got you sorted.
Botann
The description to Botann’s off-white boots read, ‘A new kind of ethically-made rubber boot that’s styled for the city, engineered for nature and designed for endless adventures.’ And we are 100% sold.
Images: Courtesy of brands