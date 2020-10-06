Rubber wellington boots are here to see you through soggy season in style

With rain on the horizon for the foreseeable future, switch up your footwear game to take on one of autumn/winter 2020 biggest accessories trends: rubber boots.

Boots season is finally upon us. We have packed away the Birkenstocks (even the fluffy versions aren’t cutting it in this weather) and our white trainers that are frankly no longer white, and are preparing wardrobes appropriate for taking on these cooler months (hello, rollnecks we have missed you).

Ordinarily, this change in season would see us reaching for our hiking boots and stomper boots from yesteryear. Thanks to brands like Ganni, Diemme, Grenson and ATP Atelier, these style boots have become a sartorial staple. However, one glance at the weather app for the foreseeable future will have you putting your luxe leather boots back on the shelf. Rain, rain and more rain is what October has in store for us. While this change in weather is welcome when we want to do nothing more than binge Emily in Paris on Netflix under a duvet, it can be prohibiting for the rest of daily life. 

Thankfully the autumn/winter 2020 catwalks pre-empted this rainy onslaught and delivered a surprise accessories smash hit back in February: the rubber boot. Yes, believe it or not wellies are no longer reserved for country walks and muddy festivals, but have had a fashion makeover as the practical footwear of choice thanks to ultimate fashion tastemakers: Prada, Bottega Veneta and Versace. 

Prada treated us to pastel wellington boots.
Bottega Veneta serves up their rubber boots with the most glamorous of sequin dresses.
Leave it to Versace to give rain boots a playful twist.

At Prada, rubber boots were given the same treatment as stomper boots with heavy tractor-like treads, but with a playful edge via the sugared almond colour palette of baby blue, bubblegum pink and lilac. At Bottega Veneta rubber boots took on a slightly futuristic aesthetic with moulded gum boots in green and neon pink worn with slinky sequinned gowns. Versace opted for bright white boots paired with checked miniskirts and oversized puffer jackets. 

Whether you’re ditching your desk for a well-deserved coffee run or getting some (wet) fresh air, make sure you’ve got your footwear covered via our edit of the best rubber boots to shop now. 

