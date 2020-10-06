Boots season is finally upon us. We have packed away the Birkenstocks (even the fluffy versions aren’t cutting it in this weather) and our white trainers that are frankly no longer white, and are preparing wardrobes appropriate for taking on these cooler months (hello, rollnecks we have missed you).

Ordinarily, this change in season would see us reaching for our hiking boots and stomper boots from yesteryear. Thanks to brands like Ganni, Diemme, Grenson and ATP Atelier, these style boots have become a sartorial staple. However, one glance at the weather app for the foreseeable future will have you putting your luxe leather boots back on the shelf. Rain, rain and more rain is what October has in store for us. While this change in weather is welcome when we want to do nothing more than binge Emily in Paris on Netflix under a duvet, it can be prohibiting for the rest of daily life.