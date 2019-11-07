Welly boots may remind many of us of splashing around in puddles in a Disney print pair, but it’s time to put the nostalgic references aside as they’re back in a whole new way. That’s right, the rubber boots we only wear come festival season at the likes of Glastonbury are here for autumn/winter, and it’s not what you think.

You may assume it’s due to the impending forecast of rain, rain and more rain, but it’s actually because of the style points. We’ve been raving about chunky boots doing the rounds this season, and now Chloé has created a pair of chunky heeled (yes, we said heeled) rubber boots and they’ve made our opinion of the welly change forever. Add to this the fact sustainable designer Stella McCartney has joined forces with the holy grail of wellies, Hunter, and you get the collaboration you didn’t know you needed. There’s no way anyone can justify just saving these for muddy winter countryside walks.