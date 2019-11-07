Rubber boots are no longer restricted just to festivals and country walks, they’re now firmly on autumn/winter wish lists.
Welly boots may remind many of us of splashing around in puddles in a Disney print pair, but it’s time to put the nostalgic references aside as they’re back in a whole new way. That’s right, the rubber boots we only wear come festival season at the likes of Glastonbury are here for autumn/winter, and it’s not what you think.
You may assume it’s due to the impending forecast of rain, rain and more rain, but it’s actually because of the style points. We’ve been raving about chunky boots doing the rounds this season, and now Chloé has created a pair of chunky heeled (yes, we said heeled) rubber boots and they’ve made our opinion of the welly change forever. Add to this the fact sustainable designer Stella McCartney has joined forces with the holy grail of wellies, Hunter, and you get the collaboration you didn’t know you needed. There’s no way anyone can justify just saving these for muddy winter countryside walks.
So, how do we all incorporate the designer-approved rubber boots into our everyday outfits? By putting them on. Simple. From floaty day dresses and midi skirts to boilersuits or jeans and a jumper – they will surprisingly go with all you new autumn wares, through to the depths of winter.
It’s not often fashion gives us a practical and stylish footwear option, so we suggest embracing them with open arms. All hail the humble welly!
Vogue fashion news director, Sarah Harris, has been trying out the black Stella McCartney rubber boots with a buckle detail black boilersuit.
Shop the pair below along with our edit of the best rain boots.
Chloé
Heeled welly boots are not something we thought would be on our wish list, until we saw these beauties.
Consider them the new ankle boot style you can wear with anything – from dresses and jeans to midi skirts. They also come in white, too.
Betty PVC ankle boots, £355, Chloé at mytheresa.com
Stella McCartney x Hunter
The latest collab to get excited about, sustainable designer Stella McCartney has joined forces with welly boot experts, Hunter.
In black or khaki, the uber-comfortable boots are perfect for the Great British weather forecast.
Rubber and Yulex ankle boots, £320, Stella McCartney x Hunter at net-a-porter.com
Givenchy
The chunky sole is basically taking over any boot styles this season – even welly boots.
This slick monochrome pair will work from brunch to walks. Try teaming them with a fancy dress for a high-low look that works.
Glaston lace up rubber rain boots, £350, Givenchy at matchesfashion.com
Barbour
If you want to try out rain boots but want a purse-friendly option then classic countryside brand Barbour is the go-to.
With Chelsea boots being back in a big way this year, along with welly boots – combine the two together and you can’t go wrong!
Chelsea welly boot with logo detail, £55, Barbour at asos.com
