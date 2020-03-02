Fashion

These white boots will transform your spring wardrobe

Billie Bhatia
A total wardrobe makeover in one pair of shoes? Yes, it’s happening. Reinvent your spring wardrobe with bright white boots that add an instant lift to any outfit.

We all have a pair of trusty black ankle boots. Convenient and stylish, they tick every box except the one that says your boots should be white this season.

The easiest way to update your existing wardrobe for a new season is to switch up your accessories, and now that the sun has decide to show itself (kind of), we are embracing white. The 70s kind that bring a new energy to your look whilst helping you achieve super style status. The perfect white ankle boots are ones that you can throw on with everything from a floral dress to classic blue jeans for a laidback off-duty look, to a colour-blocked trouser suit for a fashion-forward ensemble that looks just as chic during office hours as it does over dinner and drinks.

Whether you favour a sculptural heel or a chunky-soled combat boot, these are the best white boots to add to your wardrobe now and wear all season long.

