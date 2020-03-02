These white boots will transform your spring wardrobe
- Billie Bhatia
A total wardrobe makeover in one pair of shoes? Yes, it’s happening. Reinvent your spring wardrobe with bright white boots that add an instant lift to any outfit.
We all have a pair of trusty black ankle boots. Convenient and stylish, they tick every box except the one that says your boots should be white this season.
The easiest way to update your existing wardrobe for a new season is to switch up your accessories, and now that the sun has decide to show itself (kind of), we are embracing white. The 70s kind that bring a new energy to your look whilst helping you achieve super style status. The perfect white ankle boots are ones that you can throw on with everything from a floral dress to classic blue jeans for a laidback off-duty look, to a colour-blocked trouser suit for a fashion-forward ensemble that looks just as chic during office hours as it does over dinner and drinks.
Whether you favour a sculptural heel or a chunky-soled combat boot, these are the best white boots to add to your wardrobe now and wear all season long.
Charles & Keith
A kitten heel feels every bit as sleek as a stiletto, but is infinitely easier to wear. The ultimate day-to-night shoe, this pair brings just the right amount of edge to your 9-5 wardrobe repertoire and hits all right style notes when worn with a puff-sleeved top and blue jeans on the weekend too.
Stuart Weitzman
Move over diamonds, we all know that combat boots are a woman’s real best friend. The freshest way to wear your footwear favourite this season? In a glacial shade of white, of course.
Kalda
The perfect conversation starter shoe, the sculptural heel on this sleek pair elevates your not-so-humble ankle boots from wardrobe stalwart to immediate ice breaker.
Acne Studios
Striking the perfect balance between casual and chic, these textured off-white leather boots are the “wear everywhere” piece that will integrate effortlessly into your existing spring wardrobe. Wear yours with oversized suiting for a cool 9-5 ensemble, and on the weekend simply substitute your wide-leg trousers for blue denim for the perfect off-duty look.
Shop Acne Studios textured patent-leather ankle boots at Net-A-Porter, £480
Topshop
There’s a time and a place for a cowboy boot –and that’s always and forever. This cowboy-Chelsea boot hybrid makes suitably subtle interpretation of the trend, and feels especially chic when worn with a printed midi dress or silky skirt.
Prada
Looking for a heavy-duty take on the white boot trend? The search is over thanks to this chunky-soled delight by Prada that will see you leaving your mark all over the city in style.
Rag & Bone
Chic enough to wear to dinner, yet practical enough to see you through a weekend exploring a new city, this chunky white design by Rag & Bone is the only pair of shoes that need to see you through a city break in style.
Shop Rag & Bone off-white leather Chelsea boots at Harvey Nichols, £385
Zara
Still searching for that perfect cowboy boot? Lean in to the look with these pointed-toe boots that offer serious Wild West interest. This white version makes for a cool new update on classic tan and black season styles, and pairs particularly well with colourful leather pieces.
Alexa Chung
A dusting of silver studs lends just the right amount of rock ’n’ roll to these white heeled Chelsea boots. Wear yours by with wide-leg trousers for a day-time take on indie chic and style with a little black dress by night for a perennially cool evening look.
Shop Alexa Chung patent-leather Chelsea boots at Matches Fashion, £395
Alexander Wang
Fashion’s love for the sock boot shows no signs of dimming. If you’re looking to invest in a pair that you’ll love for seasons to come then prepare to fall in love with this slick pointed-toe ankle boot with a cuffed sock-style silhouette.
Shop Alexander Wang logo-embroidered ruched leather sock boots at Net-A-Porter, £855
