The cosiest and chicest way to head into autumn, a white or cream jumper is the perfect piece to elevate your everyday look while keeping you super warm too.
Winter white was all over the catwalk last year and it’s back for 2020. A white or cream knit is the perfect way to usher in the colder months, wrapping up warm with layers of neutral fabrics and throwing on a pair of stomper boots for the perfect autumn outfit.
Take inspiration from the Max Mara catwalk where creams and whites were paired with beige and camel colours.
Work your white jumper in with navy hues and you’ve instantly walked into winter nautical territory, a perfect look for those who love a combination of the sharpness of tailoring and the relaxed feeling knitwear offers.
Looking for a bolder look? Go for monochrome. The easiest way to make a statement is contrast a white jumper with a black coat and a pair of black trousers or a skirt and you’ve instantly made a bold outfit without much effort at all.
But of course if you really want to show you have nothing to fear, there is also the all winter-white look. Hard to pull-off, because the shades need to work just-so. Pair your white jumper with a white skirt or pair of trousers for the ultimate, ‘I’ve got this’ outfit.
Scroll down for 11 of the best white and cream knits to buy now.
Whistles
A chunky cable-knit jumper is great for cold weather. If you want to try a winter nautical inspired look, pair this jumper with white or navy trousers and a wool tailored navy coat.
Zara
One of the most directional knits you’ll find on the high street, this power-shouldered Zara piece is great with high waisted trousers.
River Island
The pearl detailing on this sweater is so chic and makes it a great substitute for a classic Christmas jumper this season.
And Other Stories
The lace-work style cut out detailing on this And Other Stories jumper offers a vintage aesthetic and will look pretty teamed with A-line skirts.
Cushnie
Want a jumper that can take you from day to evening. This Cushnie roll-neck features delicate sheer panelling that makes it great for everything from work meetings to cocktail hour.
Shop Cushnie panelled ribbed-knit turtle neck top at Net-a-Porter, £600
The White Company
You can’t beat a chunky cable knit jumper as the winter chill sets. Team this with a pair of tailored trousers for an easy back-to-work look.
Mango
This super soft knit is great for the days you need your clothes to give you a hug. So cosy, you’ll barely want to take this one off.
Ganni
Wear a cream jumper, but make it fashion. This gorgeous Ganni sweater features an on-trend full-length statement sleeve and slightly puffed sleeve head. Wear with absolutely everything.
Hush
Up your loungewear game with this relaxed fit, V-neck jumper. Great for everyday wear, this jumper will seriously elevate your tracksuit trousers.
Persona
This plus size cable-knit jumper is a great layering piece and will work well with skirts and trousers alike.
Shop Persona Alpaca and wool-blend jumper at Marina Rinaldi, £143
Monki
As you might have guessed, a white jumper and cable-knit go hand in hand, but we also love the puff sleeve detailing on this one too.
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands