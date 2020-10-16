Take inspiration from the Max Mara catwalk where creams and whites were paired with beige and camel colours .

Winter white was all over the catwalk last year and it’s back for 2020. A white or cream knit is the perfect way to usher in the colder months, wrapping up warm with layers of neutral fabrics and throwing on a pair of stomper boots for the perfect autumn outfit.

Work your white jumper in with navy hues and you’ve instantly walked into winter nautical territory, a perfect look for those who love a combination of the sharpness of tailoring and the relaxed feeling knitwear offers.

Looking for a bolder look? Go for monochrome. The easiest way to make a statement is contrast a white jumper with a black coat and a pair of black trousers or a skirt and you’ve instantly made a bold outfit without much effort at all.

But of course if you really want to show you have nothing to fear, there is also the all winter-white look. Hard to pull-off, because the shades need to work just-so. Pair your white jumper with a white skirt or pair of trousers for the ultimate, ‘I’ve got this’ outfit.

Scroll down for 11 of the best white and cream knits to buy now.