11 of the best white and cream coloured jumpers for a chic autumn look

The cosiest and chicest way to head into autumn, a white or cream jumper is the perfect piece to elevate your everyday look while keeping you super warm too.

Winter white was all over the catwalk last year and it’s back for 2020. A white or cream knit is the perfect way to usher in the colder months, wrapping up warm with layers of neutral fabrics and throwing on a pair of stomper boots for the perfect autumn outfit. 

Take inspiration from the Max Mara catwalk where creams and whites were paired with beige and camel colours

White jumper: Max Mara autumn/winter 2020 catwalk Image: Getty
Nothing says you've got your life together more than wearing all-white

Work your white jumper in with navy hues and you’ve instantly walked into winter nautical territory, a perfect look for those who love a combination of the sharpness of tailoring and the relaxed feeling knitwear offers. 

White jumper: Stella McCartney autumn/winter 2020 catwalk Image: Getty
White jumpers are great layering pieces

Looking for a bolder look? Go for monochrome. The easiest way to make a statement is contrast a white jumper with a black coat and a pair of black trousers or a skirt and you’ve instantly made a bold outfit without much effort at all.

But of course if you really want to show you have nothing to fear, there is also the all winter-white look. Hard to pull-off, because the shades need to work just-so. Pair your white jumper with a white skirt or pair of trousers for the ultimate, ‘I’ve got this’ outfit. 

