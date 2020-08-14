Feel inspired by one of the biggest trends of the season and shop this season’s most summery white dress styles…
It’s a staple of the spring/summer wardrobe, but this season the white dress has moved centre stage. Seen on the runway at Loewe, Alexander McQueen, Chloe and Khaite, the white dress is staking its claim to be the dress of the season. Romantic, oversized styles were the main focus for designers, but there was also an abundance of minimal 90s-style dresses, meaning that no matter your style there’s a white dress for you.
The high street is fully on board with the white dress trend too. From Mango to Monki there’s a multitude of dresses to pick from. Here’s our edit of the xx best white dresses to buy now.
Staud
The detailing on dresses has been a big focus for designers this season. Alongside big collars, shirring and square necklines, the puff sleeve has made its presence felt. This flattering Staud dress features both a square neckline and puffed sleeves.
Monki
For date night style wear this tiered dress with a party heel, and some bold jewellery.
Co
We have Shrimps, Cecilie Bahnsen and Simone Rocha to thank for the new emphasis on oversized silhouettes. With Dolly Parton as her inspiration for this season’s collection, Co’s tiered dress is bound to be a winner.
Mango
A button-down dress with puff sleeves is a workwear go-to. Team with loafers and a top handle bag for a sleek look.
Tôteme
Add a pop of colour to this simple white dress with bright strappy sandals.
& Other Stories
The perfect summer work dress, even when you’re working from home. This & Other Stories sleeveless midi dress is a chic way to dress for zoom calls.
Shop & Other Stories satin side tie midi dress, £66, (was £95)
Merlette
The tiered dress is another one of the biggest dress trends for spring/summer 2020. Merlette’s white mini dress is easy summer dressing at its best.
H&M
The classic white shirt has gone south for summer and is here in dress form. Style it just how you would a shirt; for work, (virtual) dinners, brunch and everything in between.
Self-portrait
Ruffled collars are back for spring/summer 2020, playing into the romantic mood of the season. Self-portrait’s lace ruffled collar dress is a simple way to embrace the trend.
All Saints
A long white dress doesn’t have to equal a wedding dress. The elastic ruching to the sleeves and bodice makes this seem much more like a relaxed lunch dress.
Arket
Ready to hide a multitude of sins, pair this oversized midi dress with sandals that wrap around your ankles and a raffia bag.
Reformation
Just because it looks like we won’t be enjoying the summer sun abroad this year, doesn’t mean we can’t embrace holiday style. Wear Reformation’s lace trim dress in the Great British sunshine with a cocktail in hand to forget where you are.
Honorine
Proving basics don’t necessarily have to mean boring, Honorine’s simple sun dress with bow detail on the shoulders is simple but effective.
Zara
If a sporty aesthetic is more your style, Zara has you covered with a halter ribbed dress that evokes the minimal style of the 90s.
Opening image: Courtesy of brands