Feel inspired by one of the biggest trends of the season and shop this season’s most summery white dress styles…

It’s a staple of the spring/summer wardrobe, but this season the white dress has moved centre stage. Seen on the runway at Loewe, Alexander McQueen, Chloe and Khaite, the white dress is staking its claim to be the dress of the season. Romantic, oversized styles were the main focus for designers, but there was also an abundance of minimal 90s-style dresses, meaning that no matter your style there’s a white dress for you.

The high street is fully on board with the white dress trend too. From Mango to Monki there’s a multitude of dresses to pick from. Here’s our edit of the xx best white dresses to buy now.

  • Staud

    Staud dress
    Best white dresses: Staud

    The detailing on dresses has been a big focus for designers this season. Alongside big collars, shirring and square necklines, the puff sleeve has made its presence felt. This flattering Staud dress features both a square neckline and puffed sleeves.

    Shop Staud Juliette dress, £290

