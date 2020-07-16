9 white floral maxi dresses to fulfil all your cottagecore dreams

Meet your new summer It dress: a white floral maxi dress. We have rounded up the most romantic styles to add to your basket now.
There is something so impossibly romantic about a white floral dress that you can’t help but feel a little bit Jane Austen when wearing one. The white background with ditsy floral print evokes images of the ideal British summer: fields of wildflowers, sun-kissed walks around cute thatched-roof cottages and picnics of strawberries and cream. Which is handy because these dresses have just emerged as this summer’s must-have item.
Is it because the simplicity of cottagecore with its foraging (plucking flowers from on our daily walks), baking banana bread, home crafting (hello, tie-dye) and pottery (home-made candlesticks we have been trying to mould of clay) has had universal appeal with the current state of affairs? Possibly.This belief is further bolstered by LIKEtoKNOW.it reporting an increase of 1150% in search for ‘floral white maxi dresses’ on its app.
You may also like
Best summer dresses on the high street under £50
You may also like
13 denim shorts to buy now and wear all summer long
Sweet and uncomplicated a white floral maxi dress is here to serve you this summer whether that be a picnic in the park (of which we are having many), a walk along the British coastline, or even just sunny days in the garden. When styling this kind of dress, it’s easy to get carried away with over accessorising to make it feel even more like summer, but the truth is the dress is doing all the hard work for you, so keep it simple.
Add a linen blazer and heeled sandals for an occasion. For something casual, team your dress with box fresh trainers , and if you do want to feel just a little more romantic in this dress wear yours with a woven basket bag.
We’ve rounded up the best white floral maxi dresses to begin your summer romance.
& Other Stories
& Other Stories’ square neckline and puff sleeves give this white floral dress a real occasion feel. Pair yours with layers of gold jewellery and an oversized blazer for an evening out.
Miss Selfridge
With its yellow ditsy floral print Miss Selfridge’s dress will give you an immediate sunshine feeling.
Sister Jane
Go full Elizabeth Bennett in Sister Jane’s tiered floral dress. Keep this feeling English summer by teaming yours with pearl earrings and a little basket bag.
Reformation
A go-to brand for in-the-know shoppers, even Reformation have tapped into the trend. Naturally, they have given the white floral maxi dress a 90s makeover and we are into it.
Topshop
Topshop’s v-neck ruffle maxi dress is already making waves on Instagram. Snap up yours now and team your floral fancy with tan sandals.
Sleeper
Cult brand Sleeper who specialise is sleepwear that you can wear beyond the bed has served up a romantic dress to end all romantic dresses. Style it up with chunky gold hoops earrings and box fresh trainers.
H&M
If ditsy floral feel too fussy for you, try H&M’s black and white maxi dress. It has chuck on appeal that will easily take you from working from home to a picnic with friends.
River Island
For classic dressers a floral tea dress is a wardrobe must-have. Team River Island’s sweet summer style with a large woven basket bag for real holiday appeal.
Thierry Colson
The flowing floral-print silhouette of Thierry Colson’s white Rossana maxi dress reflects the label’s vintage charm and the square neckline adds another romantic element to the piece. Style it with a denim jacket for cooler days.
Images: Courtesy of brands