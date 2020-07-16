9 white floral maxi dresses to fulfil all your cottagecore dreams

Is it because the simplicity of cottagecore with its foraging (plucking flowers from on our daily walks), baking banana bread , home crafting (hello, tie-dye ) and pottery ( home-made candlesticks we have been trying to mould of clay ) has had universal appeal with the current state of affairs? Possibly.This belief is further bolstered by LIKEtoKNOW.it reporting an increase of 1150% in search for ‘floral white maxi dresses’ on its app.

There is something so impossibly romantic about a white floral dress that you can’t help but feel a little bit Jane Austen when wearing one. The white background with ditsy floral print evokes images of the ideal British summer : fields of wildflowers, sun-kissed walks around cute thatched-roof cottages and picnics of strawberries and cream. Which is handy because these dresses have just emerged as this summer’s must-have item.

Sweet and uncomplicated a white floral maxi dress is here to serve you this summer whether that be a picnic in the park (of which we are having many), a walk along the British coastline, or even just sunny days in the garden. When styling this kind of dress, it’s easy to get carried away with over accessorising to make it feel even more like summer, but the truth is the dress is doing all the hard work for you, so keep it simple.

Add a linen blazer and heeled sandals for an occasion. For something casual, team your dress with box fresh trainers , and if you do want to feel just a little more romantic in this dress wear yours with a woven basket bag.

We’ve rounded up the best white floral maxi dresses to begin your summer romance.