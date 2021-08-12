When it comes to giving an outfit a happy ending, that final fashion-forward finishing touch, there’s nothing quite like a pair of sunglasses to tie everything together.

Whether your go-to frame shape is a cat eye, a rectangle or a statement-making pair of square sunnies, there really is a sunglass shape to suit every face. And now there’s a universal colour that similarly suits every face, and it’s glaringly obvious: white.

The perfect plus one to any and all outfits, a pair of white sunglasses is to spring, summer, autumn and winter outfits what Pimm’s is to summer and chestnuts are to Christmas. Perch upon your head for an I-mean-business finish to your outfit, or wear with pride on your face to add a touch of sartorial jazz hands to your ensemble. Either way, the writing is on the (white) wall: these snow-white sunglasses are the only way to go.