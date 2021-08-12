All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Step aside all of the sunnies that have come before, for only those with a white frame will now suffice.
When it comes to giving an outfit a happy ending, that final fashion-forward finishing touch, there’s nothing quite like a pair of sunglasses to tie everything together.
Whether your go-to frame shape is a cat eye, a rectangle or a statement-making pair of square sunnies, there really is a sunglass shape to suit every face. And now there’s a universal colour that similarly suits every face, and it’s glaringly obvious: white.
The perfect plus one to any and all outfits, a pair of white sunglasses is to spring, summer, autumn and winter outfits what Pimm’s is to summer and chestnuts are to Christmas. Perch upon your head for an I-mean-business finish to your outfit, or wear with pride on your face to add a touch of sartorial jazz hands to your ensemble. Either way, the writing is on the (white) wall: these snow-white sunglasses are the only way to go.
Celine cat-eye sunglasses
A timeless choice, this cat-eye pair of Celine sunglasses will stand the test of time in serious white-framed style.
& Other Stories oversized round sunglasses
With a slightly translucent frame, these oversized sunnies are statement enough for you to keep it cool and chilled with your outfit.
Monki square cat-eye sunglasses
For those who like a 90s square-frame, look to Monki’s crisp white sunnies, which are crying out to be debuted by you this summer.
Loewe white cat-eye sunglasses
Few do sunglasses better than Loewe and this pair is proof: wear with any and everything during all seasons for serious appeal.
Jimmy Fairly The Grant sunglasses
Jimmy Fairly is the conscious sunglasses brand to know, but it’s the brand’s Grant frames that we love the most.
Asos Design square bevelled sunglasses
Purse-friendly, practical and pretty: really, what could be better than these white Asos sunnies?
Cos x Yuma Labs cat-eye sunglasses
As cool as the rest of its collections, Cos’ sunglasses are structural in the most minimal and pared-back of ways.
Balenciaga white cat-eye sunglasses
Balenciaga can do no wrong, and this retro-esque pair of sunglasses is proof.
Shop Balenciaga white cat-eye sunglasses at Browns Fashion, £295
Celine Eyewear oversized square acetate sunglasses
Big and oversized is how many prefer their sunglasses, so for those people, look to Celine’s square-shaped shades for the best way to embrace white frames.
Shop Celine Eyewear oversized square acetate sunglasses at Matches Fashion, £340
