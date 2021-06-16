Say bye bye to black and ta-ta to tan for this summer; it’s all about the white sandal.
There are your run-of-the-mill shoes and then there are shoes, namely those belonging to the perennial family which, time after time, year after year, can be hoisted out from the dusty corners of our wardrobes and used to complete a variety of outfits.
That midi dress you’ve struggled with knowing how to style? Just add white sandals! Those wide-legged white flares that you’ve been drowning in without a clue? Just add white sandals! You get where this is going. Essentially, white sandals are the sum of any style equation you could ever possibly think of.
There’s not a set style that comes up trumps – although the chunky, fisherman and strappy varieties are particularly hot for this summer – the only rule is to keep your white sandals just that: white. Which means steering clear of wearing them to that dusty pub garden or throwing them on for that lazy, and in turn drunken, afternoon in the park (see: grass stains).
Simply keep yours as crisp as the day you first bought them, pair them with a sun-kissed glow and off you go! These are the best styles to shop now.
Reiss Kali white wedges
These chic and refined wedges are almost as chic and refined as the brains behind them, influencer Debora Rose, whose inaugural collection with Reiss is brimming with monochromatic basics that you’ll be sorry you didn’t snap up.
Cotton-On Ashlea fisherman sandals
Fisherman sandals are the comfort-first style that the fashion set are loving this summer, thanks to The Row. Wear them with smocked mini dresses or kick flare jeans for ultimate retro-inspired style points.
Jigsaw Ava leather sandals
A timeless and minimalist take on the white sandal trend comes by way of these slightly flatformed shoes. Wear with floaty dresses to really make them pop.
Grenson Flora sandals
Grenson is the purveyor of stellar sandals, and the proof is in the pudding; these crisp white sandals are crying out to be debuted on your feet this summer.
Birkenstock Arizona sandals
A classic for a reason, the Birkenstock Arizonas are a fashion favourite thanks to their universality. Wear with big and baggy jeans for perfect back-to-office vibes.
& Other Stories strappy leather heeled sandals
If you prefer a slight heel on your sandals, then look to these & Other Stories block-heeled strappy sandals which’ll look lovely with a sun-kissed glow.
Camper Oruga Up white sandals
Bring your slinkiest slip dress out of hibernation and throw it on with these chunky and amazing sandals.
Images: courtesy of brands.