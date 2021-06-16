There are your run-of-the-mill shoes and then there are shoes, namely those belonging to the perennial family which, time after time, year after year, can be hoisted out from the dusty corners of our wardrobes and used to complete a variety of outfits.

That midi dress you’ve struggled with knowing how to style? Just add white sandals! Those wide-legged white flares that you’ve been drowning in without a clue? Just add white sandals! You get where this is going. Essentially, white sandals are the sum of any style equation you could ever possibly think of.