This one simple shirt is the workwear staple we’ll be buying all year round
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The everyday basic can never be overlooked, but this one really packs a punch.
2023 has already served us some serious fashion moments: Kylie Jenner’s Schiaparelli lion dress, Lucien Laviscount’s Louis Vuitton skirt and Nicola Peltz’s jeans and leather trench coat have all taken the internet by storm.
But while fashion can be fabulous, with sequin spot dresses, party heels and faux fur coats of every colour lining up in our wish lists, it’s the everyday basics that help us to build our wardrobes – especially if you’re trying to create a capsule closet. And the call of a classic shirt should never be shied away from.
Take Meghan Markle, for example. A muse for timeless dressing, whose wardrobe expertly toes the line between workwear basics and flatteringly fashionable. What is the one piece that perfectly ties together a whole host of her looks? A simple shirt. And it’s one of Meghan’s favourite brands that has wowed us with its latest launch in collaboration with the bohemian-inspired brand Free People.
With Nothing Underneath (WNU for short) is the British brand in question. Since it was founded in 2017, WNU’s founder Pip Durell set out on a mission to create the perfect shirt: sustainably sourced, designed for women and set to stand the test of time. And it’s safe to say that mission was accomplished as the B-corp-certified brand has grown into a workwear staple for countless women in the UK.
Combining WNU’s timeless tailoring with Free People’s funky spirit in a capsule collection of three shirts, we’d happily add any of them to our baskets, but one, in particular, stood out as a must-have.
Called ‘The Weekend’, the boxy relaxed fit has a contrasting stripe design that packs a punch while still staying relatively formal, and a pretty embroidered flower marks the collaboration between the brands.
While it may look a little bit loud, trust us when we say it will work for almost any occasion, not only on the weekend, so long as you treat it like any other oversized shirt.
“An oversized shirt is my go-to workwear staple. I pair them with my vintage Levi’s 501s and loafers for a day in the office and, when it’s time to go out, I just swap out the flats for kitten heels and add some earrings,” says Naomi May, Stylist’s fashion editor.
The Weekend is now available to buy online and in both the Regent Street and Chelsea stores, alongside the two other styles in celestial blue and mocha flannel. There will be a second drop of designs launching in April, too.
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands