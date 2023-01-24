With Nothing Underneath (WNU for short) is the British brand in question. Since it was founded in 2017, WNU’s founder Pip Durell set out on a mission to create the perfect shirt: sustainably sourced, designed for women and set to stand the test of time. And it’s safe to say that mission was accomplished as the B-corp-certified brand has grown into a workwear staple for countless women in the UK.

Combining WNU’s timeless tailoring with Free People’s funky spirit in a capsule collection of three shirts, we’d happily add any of them to our baskets, but one, in particular, stood out as a must-have.

Called ‘The Weekend’, the boxy relaxed fit has a contrasting stripe design that packs a punch while still staying relatively formal, and a pretty embroidered flower marks the collaboration between the brands.