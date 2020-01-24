7 stylish white trainers you’ll want to wear now and all year

White trainers are back and better than ever. Not sure where to begin? These are the coolest women’s trainers floating around.

The longevity and versatility of a great pair of stark white trainers is unquestionable. The last few seasons have seen the classic style remerge and overhaul not only the catwalk but cement itself as a staple in our footwear rotation.

Who could forget the viral dad trainer trend? Running rampant all over our feed, street style favourites opted to cash in on the bulky trainer. From Balenciaga to Off-White, there was no escaping the marmite trend. While their popularity doesn’t seem to be waning anytime soon, the main takeaway from 2020 so far? White trainers are a great base to begin with. Sneaker heads rejoice in the simplicity of the trainer (sometimes, we’d like to take a break from garish colours and loud prints, okay?!), and if you only own one pair which are for gym purposes only, expanding your collection to include these kicks can only benefit.

Oh so palatable, the design has no doubt helped us solve many a sartorial dilemma. When we’ve been stood in a heap of clothes, running late for work on a Monday morning, the timeless shoe is the easy go-to we can reach for that won’t overcomplicate our outfits (and an already stressful morning). Revel in the current options garnered all over the high-street – think Stan Smith trainers or renowned Converse chucks. We know what you’re thinking: keeping them pristine will be an absolute chore. But as they say, fashion is pain (plus, a few scuffs never hurt anyone).

Additionally, if you don’t want to just take our word for it, the recent slew of street style crowds that littered the streets during Paris fashion week evidently got the memo. Brit model Olivia Campbell styled optic white trainers with a caramel suit (the shade currently dominating the fashion circuit), and made us instantly want to adopt the ‘80s style aesthetic, not to mention the flood of statement trench coats we witnessed seamlessly paired with white tennis shoes during the fashion frenzy. Sign. Us. Up. Staying within the neutral palette, tonal straight-leg trousers, suiting or even utilitarian trousers make for a great unison, otherwise, white tennis socks teamed with a maxi dress or bias-cut skirt eases the statement piece into spring. Scroll through to see a few cool white trainers that will surely put a spring in your step…

