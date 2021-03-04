Each season, new trends grace the catwalk, and each season, some of them are so wild you can never imagine actually being able to wear them. On the other hand, often the new season shows deliver the goods when it comes to pieces that we can all wear IRL, too. And this is where the wide-leg, loose-fit trousers in tonal shades of tan, beige and cream come in. The sleek trouser style has already been highlighted in the Stylist spring/summer 2021 trend round-up as one of the styles du jour. And it’s mainly due to the flattering fit, and the hot coffee colours that manage to work with everything in your existing wardrobe.

Boss spring/summer 2021

Spotted at the likes of Boss, Valentino and Hermès, these trousers have the innate power to be able to make any look feel more pulled together, with no effort needed. It seems as though some of the most stylish women have already taken note from the runways, swapping joggers and leggings for wide-leg trousers.

So, how do you style them? If you’ve forgotten how to wear actual clothes, then fear not. These trousers can basically be worn with any top – from roll neck knits to T-shirts – and any footwear, depending on the vibe you want. To ensure the trousers stay more tailored, opt for boots or heeled sandals. Want to keep the laid back look we’ve all become accustomed to? Style them with fresh white kicks. However you wear them, neutral, wide-leg trousers will see you through spring/summer 2021 in serious style.

Shop best wide-leg neutral trousers

