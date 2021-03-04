Wide-leg trousers in neutral colours are key for spring/summer 2021 – here’s how to wear them

Posted by for Fashion

Elevate your new season looks with wide strides that’ll go with everything in your existing wardrobe. 

Each season, new trends grace the catwalk, and each season, some of them are so wild you can never imagine actually being able to wear them. On the other hand, often the new season shows deliver the goods when it comes to pieces that we can all wear IRL, too. And this is where the wide-leg, loose-fit trousers in tonal shades of tan, beige and cream come in. 

The sleek trouser style has already been highlighted in the Stylist spring/summer 2021 trend round-up as one of the styles du jour. And it’s mainly due to the flattering fit, and the hot coffee colours that manage to work with everything in your existing wardrobe. 

Boss spring/summer 2021
Boss spring/summer 2021

Spotted at the likes of Boss, Valentino and Hermès, these trousers have the innate power to be able to make any look feel more pulled together, with no effort needed. It seems as though some of the most stylish women have already taken note from the runways, swapping joggers and leggings for wide-leg trousers. 

So, how do you style them? If you’ve forgotten how to wear actual clothes, then fear not. These trousers can basically be worn with any top – from roll neck knits to T-shirts – and any footwear, depending on the vibe you want. 

To ensure the trousers stay more tailored, opt for boots or heeled sandals. Want to keep the laid back look we’ve all become accustomed to? Style them with fresh white kicks. 

However you wear them, neutral, wide-leg trousers will see you through spring/summer 2021 in serious style.

Shop best wide-leg neutral trousers

  • Zara trousers

    Zara trousers
    Best wide-leg neutral trousers: Zara

    Trust Zara to tick off the trend to perfection. These tailored trousers can be dressed up with heels, and down with sandals for every upcoming occasion.  

    Shop full length trousers at Zara, £29.99

    BUY NOW

  • Arket trousers

    Arket trousers
    Best wide-leg neutral trousers: Arket

    The light hue in a thicker fabric makes this Arket style the ideal pair to wear across seasons. Team with a roll neck knit for now and switch to a vest top for summer. 

    Shop wool blend hopsack trousers at Arket, £99

    BUY NOW

  • New Look trousers

    New Look trousers
    Best wide-leg neutral trousers: New Look Curves

    Not ready to ditch joggers just yet? This soft, slouchy style in ribbed material will be the ideal style to make the tricky transition to trousers. 

    Shop Curve ribbed wide leg trousers at New Look, £17.99

    BUY NOW

  • Weekend Max Mara trousers

    Weekend Max Mara trousers
    Best wide-leg neutral trousers: Weekend Max Mara
    Sleek, stylish and so very versatile. This belted, high-waisted pair by Weekend Max Mara is just waiting to become part of your love-forever wardrobe. 

    Shop Weekend Max Mara trousers at Matches, £235

    BUY NOW

  • H&M trousers

    H&M trousers
    Best wide-leg neutral trousers: H&M

    We love a good suit, so this pair of cream wide-leg trousers with matching oversized blazer gets our full approval. Just add other neutral separates to complete the spring ensemble. 

    Shop wide trousers at H&M, £24.99

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty

Other images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Harriet Davey