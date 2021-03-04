Elevate your new season looks with wide strides that’ll go with everything in your existing wardrobe.
Each season, new trends grace the catwalk, and each season, some of them are so wild you can never imagine actually being able to wear them. On the other hand, often the new season shows deliver the goods when it comes to pieces that we can all wear IRL, too. And this is where the wide-leg, loose-fit trousers in tonal shades of tan, beige and cream come in.
The sleek trouser style has already been highlighted in the Stylist spring/summer 2021 trend round-up as one of the styles du jour. And it’s mainly due to the flattering fit, and the hot coffee colours that manage to work with everything in your existing wardrobe.
Spotted at the likes of Boss, Valentino and Hermès, these trousers have the innate power to be able to make any look feel more pulled together, with no effort needed. It seems as though some of the most stylish women have already taken note from the runways, swapping joggers and leggings for wide-leg trousers.
So, how do you style them? If you’ve forgotten how to wear actual clothes, then fear not. These trousers can basically be worn with any top – from roll neck knits to T-shirts – and any footwear, depending on the vibe you want.
To ensure the trousers stay more tailored, opt for boots or heeled sandals. Want to keep the laid back look we’ve all become accustomed to? Style them with fresh white kicks.
However you wear them, neutral, wide-leg trousers will see you through spring/summer 2021 in serious style.
Shop best wide-leg neutral trousers
Mango trousers
In brown or beige, pick your tonal shade and run with it throughout your outfit. Team this pair with the matching jacket, a white T-shirt and clean trainers.
Native Youth trousers
Mixing high-waisted trousers with a cropped knit is what spring calls for. Try this pair with a collared jumper and heeled boots for in-between weather.
Zara trousers
Trust Zara to tick off the trend to perfection. These tailored trousers can be dressed up with heels, and down with sandals for every upcoming occasion.
Arket trousers
The light hue in a thicker fabric makes this Arket style the ideal pair to wear across seasons. Team with a roll neck knit for now and switch to a vest top for summer.
New Look trousers
Not ready to ditch joggers just yet? This soft, slouchy style in ribbed material will be the ideal style to make the tricky transition to trousers.
Weekend Max Mara trousersSleek, stylish and so very versatile. This belted, high-waisted pair by Weekend Max Mara is just waiting to become part of your love-forever wardrobe.
H&M trousers
We love a good suit, so this pair of cream wide-leg trousers with matching oversized blazer gets our full approval. Just add other neutral separates to complete the spring ensemble.
& Other Stories trousers
How chic are these exaggerated turn-up trousers? Add a printed turtleneck top to liven them up with an oversized blazer over the top to keep it sleek.
Karen Millen trousers
For a smart addition to your wardrobe, this side button pair will do the trick. Imagine them in the future for work with a tailored shirt and mules.
Shop high waisted trousers at Karen Millen, £96.75 (previously £129)
Images: Getty
Other images: courtesy of brands