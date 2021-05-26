You most probably got the notice if you’re a fashion lover. You know the one that heralded the return of BDE (that’s Big Denim Energy, to you and I?) If not, well then let us refresh your memory. While sales of denim took a nosedive thanks to the pandemic – according to research conducted by market research firm NPD Group from last summer, denim sales tumbled by double digits from the first lockdown compared with the same period last year – life is returning! Which means that it’s high time our denim did too.

While much has been written about wide-leg jeans, dad jeans and, indeed, green jeans (a library of brands are revered for their eco-credentials), there is, in fact, a new style of jeans strutting their way into the fashion realm. Meet the wide-legged indigo-hued jean.

Remain Birger Christensen Ariane jeans

Neither true blue nor acid washed, these jeans are big ‘n’ baggy and a few notches up the colour chart from black. Championed by Victoria Beckham in her spring/summer 2021 collection and Remain (founded by the duo behind cult Copenhagen brand Rotate), it would seem that the message on the denim trend du jour is clear: wide-legged indigo jeans are having a moment. Indeed, according to fashion platform Lyst, which analyses the behaviour of more than eight million shoppers, not only have searches for flared jeans spiked in recent weeks, but demand for jeans as a whole has grown by 23% since the start of January, with women on average purchasing twice the number of jeans as men. So, what’re you waiting for? Upgrade that denim and usher in these elongating and oh-so-versatile jeans. And remember, it’s all about that BDE.

Raey Loon wide-leg jeans Raey Loon wide-leg jeans Raey, MatchesFashion’s homegrown brand, has noted a spike in denim sales as of late. With indigo jeans this good looking, it’s no surprise. Shop Raey Loon wide-leg jeans at MatchesFashion, £165 BUY NOW

