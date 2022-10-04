Winter fashion: 15 best black mini, midi and maxi dresses

From party frocks to everyday dresses, these LBDs can do it all. 

The little black dress is a wardrobe staple like no other; it even has its own set of initials, after all. Working for any occasion, any weather and for any style – apart from those who love bright and bold colours, perhaps – it’s one of the very few fashion items that can be considered a catch-all crowd pleaser.

First introduced by Coco Chanel around 100 years ago, the LBD has cemented itself as a long-time favourite of fashion fans, but it was Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast At Tiffany’s who many say really launched the style to fame. Although very few of us have the budget for the famous Hubert de Givenchy gown, which sold for close to half a million pounds at auction.

Luckily, the high street is awash with options, and we’ve selected our favourites, along with some designer dresses, to see you through autumn and into cooler climes. With the wintry weather drawing closer, it can be tricky toeing the trans-seasonal change when it comes to our wardrobes, so everyday essentials really do become the backbone for stress-free dressing. 

With M&S, Anthropologie and Allsaints all releasing their autumn/winter collections, and more luxury labels such as Self-Portrait and Nanushka stepping into the new season too, there’s a near limitless range of styles out there. But knowing where to start can often be the issue.

Rounding up our favourites of minis, midis, maxis and our new favourite midaxi style, there’s certainly no short supply of black dresses this season. And whether styles with platform heels for a night of dancing, knee-high boots for battling blizzards or even a trusty trainer for work, you’re sure to be wearing these LBDs for a very long time. 

Best black winter dresses

  • M&S Collection ribbed V-neck knee-length column dress

    M&S Collection ribbed V-neck knee-length column dres
    Best A/W black dresses: M&S Collection ribbed V-neck knee-length column dress

    Minimalist fashion fans are sure to fall for this one. In a pared-back design, the simple shirt dress is just perfect for the office, whether warmed up with tights and knee-high boots or cooled down with a classic court shoe.

    Shop M&S Collection ribbed V-neck knee-length column dress, £29.50 

    BUY NOW

  • Lauren Ralph Lauren curve Weryna black V-neck dress

    Lauren Ralph Lauren curve weryna black V-neck dress
    Best A/W black dresses: Lauren Ralph Lauren curve weryna black V-neck dress

    For fancier occasions, this Ralph Lauren option is an easy go-to. Paired with black strappy sandals as pictured or with boots and tights, it’s sure to see you through year-round. And, don’t be put off wearing it to the office either – a bold coloured blazer could really make it pop.

    Shop Lauren Ralph Lauren curve weryna black V-neck dress at Next, £249

    BUY NOW

  • French Connection Anna Cora pleated button-down maxi dress

    French Connection Anna Cora pleated button-down maxi dress
    Best A/W black dresses: French Connection Anna Cora pleated button-down maxi dress

    Beautifully bohemian, this French Connection frock is focused on volume. The large pleated maxi skirt is sure to give that wonderful swish while you walk while the ruffled neckline adds an extra area of interest. Button-up at the front, the dress can be opened to reveal or conceal the legs as desired giving a subtly sexy touch too.

    Shop French Connection Anna Cora pleated button-down maxi dress, £95

    BUY NOW

  • The Fold Arlington dress black jersey

    The Fold Arlington dress black jersey
    Best A/W black dresses: The Fold Arlington dress black jersey

    Another office-worthy outfit, this dress looks like it has been plucked straight from the set of Suits. A polyester-elastane blend makes it hug the body while cropped sleeves warm it up for the winter weather. Again, it’s another one that can be paired with tights or left with bare legs depending on whether you want to warm up or cool down.

    Shop The Fold Arlington dress black jersey, £225

    BUY NOW

  • River Island plus black RI studio midi T-shirt dress

    River Island plus black RI studio midi T-shirt dress
    Best A/W black dresses: River Island plus black RI studio midi T-shirt dress

    Made from 100% cotton, this dress is guaranteed to be comfortable. The relaxed T-shirt cut is balanced out with a tight-fitting waistband, emphasising the body’s natural curves and creating a more dynamic silhouette with the A-line skirt and loose sleeves. Whether paired with sandals as pictured or statement boots, it’s an easy pick all year round.

    Shop River Island plus black RI studio midi T-shirt dress, £39

    BUY NOW

  • Miss Selfridge going out halterneck satin mini dress

    Miss Selfridge going out halter neck satin mini dress in black
    Best A/W black dresses: Miss Selfridge going out halter neck satin mini dress in black

    Halterneck dresses are climbing the style stakes this season, and this Miss Selfridge dress works with the design just perfectly. Named the ‘going out’ dress, we couldn’t think of many better options we’d rather wear on the dance floor.

    Shop Miss Selfridge going out halter neck satin mini dress in black at Asos, £29.99

    BUY NOW

  • Self-Portrait stretch-crepe maxi dress

    Self-Portrait stretch-crepe maxi dress
    Best A/W black dresses: Self-Portrait stretch-crepe maxi dress

    Christmas may seem like forever away right now, but those who love the festive season are sure to be thinking about those festive parties and cocktails soon, and few dresses have caught our eye like this Self-Portrait maxi. With crystal-embellished bows adorning the font, it’s a gown for special occasions, and we’re waiting by the door for our invite.

    Shop Self-Portrait stretch-crepe maxi dress at Coggles, £400

    BUY NOW

  • Nobody’s Child cord Peggy mini dress

    Nobody's Child cord Peggy mini dress
    Best A/W black dresses: Nobody’s Child cord Peggy mini dress

    Made from heavy-cut corduroy, this Nobody’s Child dress is a great one to wear for winter. Slightly warmer than the some of the other options – especially when paired with thick tights and chunky boots – it’s a mini dress made for cooler climes.

    Shop Nobody’s Child cord Peggy mini dress, £65

    BUY NOW

  • Allsaints Sara lace maxi dress

    Allsaints Sara lace maxi dress
    Best A/W black dresses: Allsaints Sara lace maxi dress

    This luxury-looking lace dress is a standout star for winter wedding guest outfits, Christmas parties or even as an everyday essential. Whether toughened up with a black biker jacket and boots or kept classic with a strappy sandal as pictured, it’s another frock for any occasion.

    Shop Allsaints Sara lace maxi dress, £259

    BUY NOW

  • Deiji Studios the match dress

    Deiji Studios the match dress
    Best A/W black dresses: Deiji Studios the match dress

    Focusing on the ‘comfort is key’ message, this Deiji Studios dress is for those who want to look chic without worrying about tight straps, cinched-in waists or slipping shoulder straps. In a maxi T-shirt style design, the soft hemp jersey has a ribbed collar, slouchy shoulders and a side seam slip for easy movement too.

    Shop Deiji Studios the match dress, £204

    BUY NOW

  • & Other Stories open back midi knit dress

    & Other Stories open back midi knit dress
    Best A/W black dresses: & Other Stories open back midi knit dress

    Knit dresses are a no-brainer for the cooler seasons, instantly warming up your wardrobe while still looking sleek and sophisticated. This & Other Stories has an open back for a subtly sexy touch, and the cut is sure to skim the body, accentuating your shape.

    Shop & Other Stories open back midi knit dress, £110

    BUY NOW

  • Plümo Korean dress

    Plümo Korean dress
    Best A/W black dresses: Plümo Korean dress

    With a full skirt, this dress is another option that turns up the volume. Mid in length, it pairs well with any type of shoe, and concealed side pockets add to its wearability. Made from organic cotton, it ticks another box for eco fans, and the elasticated waist is sure to add shape while still being comfortable.

    Shop Plümo Korean dress, £139

    BUY NOW

  • People Tree Corey rib midi dress in black

    People Tree Corey rib midi dress in black
    Best A/W dress trends: People Tree Corey rib midi dress in black

    Sustainable fashion stalwarts People Tree are a go-to for environmental fashion finds, and this black rib-knit dress is one of our favourites from the brand. Long-sleeved, midi in length, and with a high neckline, it’s sure to be warm for winter, and the tie waist adds an added area of interest to break up the black.

    Shop People Tree Corey rib midi dress in black, £85

    BUY NOW

  • Warehouse real leather sleeveless shift dress

    Warehouse real leather sleeveless shift dress
    Best A/W black dresses: Warehouse real leather sleeveless shift dress

    Made from sheep leather, this dress isn’t one for vegans but is a perfect pick for leather lovers. A straight shift style, the design is clean and classic, yet its high neck and thick straps give it a more modern touch. We’d pair this with a statement boot to really make it pop.

    Shop Warehouse real leather sleeveless shift dress, £159.20

    BUY NOW

  • Deiji Studios the brushed dress

    Deiji Studios the brushed dress
    Best A/W black dresses: Deiji Studios the brushed dress

    Sleeveless dresses may not immediately spring to mind for autumn dressing, but the lack of sleeves lends itself to a handy styling trick – it’s much easier to layer a chunky knit underneath. Midi in length with a V-neckline and back, this simple slip can be warmed up or cooled down instantly, making it a great year-round staple.

    Shop Deiji Studios the brushed dress, £162

    BUY NOW

