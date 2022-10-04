All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From party frocks to everyday dresses, these LBDs can do it all.
The little black dress is a wardrobe staple like no other; it even has its own set of initials, after all. Working for any occasion, any weather and for any style – apart from those who love bright and bold colours, perhaps – it’s one of the very few fashion items that can be considered a catch-all crowd pleaser.
First introduced by Coco Chanel around 100 years ago, the LBD has cemented itself as a long-time favourite of fashion fans, but it was Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast At Tiffany’s who many say really launched the style to fame. Although very few of us have the budget for the famous Hubert de Givenchy gown, which sold for close to half a million pounds at auction.
Luckily, the high street is awash with options, and we’ve selected our favourites, along with some designer dresses, to see you through autumn and into cooler climes. With the wintry weather drawing closer, it can be tricky toeing the trans-seasonal change when it comes to our wardrobes, so everyday essentials really do become the backbone for stress-free dressing.
With M&S, Anthropologie and Allsaints all releasing their autumn/winter collections, and more luxury labels such as Self-Portrait and Nanushka stepping into the new season too, there’s a near limitless range of styles out there. But knowing where to start can often be the issue.
Rounding up our favourites of minis, midis, maxis and our new favourite midaxi style, there’s certainly no short supply of black dresses this season. And whether styles with platform heels for a night of dancing, knee-high boots for battling blizzards or even a trusty trainer for work, you’re sure to be wearing these LBDs for a very long time.
Best black winter dresses
M&S Collection ribbed V-neck knee-length column dress
Minimalist fashion fans are sure to fall for this one. In a pared-back design, the simple shirt dress is just perfect for the office, whether warmed up with tights and knee-high boots or cooled down with a classic court shoe.
Shop M&S Collection ribbed V-neck knee-length column dress, £29.50
Lauren Ralph Lauren curve Weryna black V-neck dress
For fancier occasions, this Ralph Lauren option is an easy go-to. Paired with black strappy sandals as pictured or with boots and tights, it’s sure to see you through year-round. And, don’t be put off wearing it to the office either – a bold coloured blazer could really make it pop.
Shop Lauren Ralph Lauren curve weryna black V-neck dress at Next, £249
French Connection Anna Cora pleated button-down maxi dress
Beautifully bohemian, this French Connection frock is focused on volume. The large pleated maxi skirt is sure to give that wonderful swish while you walk while the ruffled neckline adds an extra area of interest. Button-up at the front, the dress can be opened to reveal or conceal the legs as desired giving a subtly sexy touch too.
Shop French Connection Anna Cora pleated button-down maxi dress, £95
The Fold Arlington dress black jersey
Another office-worthy outfit, this dress looks like it has been plucked straight from the set of Suits. A polyester-elastane blend makes it hug the body while cropped sleeves warm it up for the winter weather. Again, it’s another one that can be paired with tights or left with bare legs depending on whether you want to warm up or cool down.
River Island plus black RI studio midi T-shirt dress
Made from 100% cotton, this dress is guaranteed to be comfortable. The relaxed T-shirt cut is balanced out with a tight-fitting waistband, emphasising the body’s natural curves and creating a more dynamic silhouette with the A-line skirt and loose sleeves. Whether paired with sandals as pictured or statement boots, it’s an easy pick all year round.
Shop River Island plus black RI studio midi T-shirt dress, £39
Miss Selfridge going out halterneck satin mini dress
Halterneck dresses are climbing the style stakes this season, and this Miss Selfridge dress works with the design just perfectly. Named the ‘going out’ dress, we couldn’t think of many better options we’d rather wear on the dance floor.
Shop Miss Selfridge going out halter neck satin mini dress in black at Asos, £29.99
Self-Portrait stretch-crepe maxi dress
Christmas may seem like forever away right now, but those who love the festive season are sure to be thinking about those festive parties and cocktails soon, and few dresses have caught our eye like this Self-Portrait maxi. With crystal-embellished bows adorning the font, it’s a gown for special occasions, and we’re waiting by the door for our invite.
Shop Self-Portrait stretch-crepe maxi dress at Coggles, £400
Nobody’s Child cord Peggy mini dress
Made from heavy-cut corduroy, this Nobody’s Child dress is a great one to wear for winter. Slightly warmer than the some of the other options – especially when paired with thick tights and chunky boots – it’s a mini dress made for cooler climes.
Allsaints Sara lace maxi dress
This luxury-looking lace dress is a standout star for winter wedding guest outfits, Christmas parties or even as an everyday essential. Whether toughened up with a black biker jacket and boots or kept classic with a strappy sandal as pictured, it’s another frock for any occasion.
Deiji Studios the match dress
Focusing on the ‘comfort is key’ message, this Deiji Studios dress is for those who want to look chic without worrying about tight straps, cinched-in waists or slipping shoulder straps. In a maxi T-shirt style design, the soft hemp jersey has a ribbed collar, slouchy shoulders and a side seam slip for easy movement too.
& Other Stories open back midi knit dress
Knit dresses are a no-brainer for the cooler seasons, instantly warming up your wardrobe while still looking sleek and sophisticated. This & Other Stories has an open back for a subtly sexy touch, and the cut is sure to skim the body, accentuating your shape.
Plümo Korean dress
With a full skirt, this dress is another option that turns up the volume. Mid in length, it pairs well with any type of shoe, and concealed side pockets add to its wearability. Made from organic cotton, it ticks another box for eco fans, and the elasticated waist is sure to add shape while still being comfortable.
People Tree Corey rib midi dress in black
Sustainable fashion stalwarts People Tree are a go-to for environmental fashion finds, and this black rib-knit dress is one of our favourites from the brand. Long-sleeved, midi in length, and with a high neckline, it’s sure to be warm for winter, and the tie waist adds an added area of interest to break up the black.
Warehouse real leather sleeveless shift dress
Made from sheep leather, this dress isn’t one for vegans but is a perfect pick for leather lovers. A straight shift style, the design is clean and classic, yet its high neck and thick straps give it a more modern touch. We’d pair this with a statement boot to really make it pop.
Deiji Studios the brushed dress
Sleeveless dresses may not immediately spring to mind for autumn dressing, but the lack of sleeves lends itself to a handy styling trick – it’s much easier to layer a chunky knit underneath. Midi in length with a V-neckline and back, this simple slip can be warmed up or cooled down instantly, making it a great year-round staple.
Images: courtesy of brands