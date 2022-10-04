The little black dress is a wardrobe staple like no other; it even has its own set of initials, after all. Working for any occasion, any weather and for any style – apart from those who love bright and bold colours, perhaps – it’s one of the very few fashion items that can be considered a catch-all crowd pleaser.

First introduced by Coco Chanel around 100 years ago, the LBD has cemented itself as a long-time favourite of fashion fans, but it was Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast At Tiffany’s who many say really launched the style to fame. Although very few of us have the budget for the famous Hubert de Givenchy gown, which sold for close to half a million pounds at auction.

Luckily, the high street is awash with options, and we’ve selected our favourites, along with some designer dresses, to see you through autumn and into cooler climes. With the wintry weather drawing closer, it can be tricky toeing the trans-seasonal change when it comes to our wardrobes, so everyday essentials really do become the backbone for stress-free dressing.