From stomper to kitten heels – these are the 21 best winter boots to buy now

Looking for the perfect winter boots is akin to finding a good-fitting pair of jeans. There are boxes to fulfil - including comfort, durability, interchangeability and of course style. 2022s boot trends are coming at us thick and fast. This year, there’s a style for every walk of life - from practical boots for country walks to overstated, towering heels for eveningwear.

What’s usually a handful of styles has multiplied, birthing the many boot variations on the market today. The Chelsea boot is an unfaltering and practical footwear staple reintroduced every autumn, however this year the core colourways have increased, paving way for 2022’s much adored green pigment. Then we have the many shapes. Givenchy’s avant-garde shark boot has inspired the wide calf shaping of boots and the ‘90s-originated sock boot has circulated for the fifth year running - this year, however, the variations are becoming increasingly taught, like a second skin. You’ll likely spot hues that veer on the periphery of conker and aubergine amid tan, taupe, and white.