Fashion

From stomper to kitten heels – these are the 21 best winter boots to buy now

Boots are a winter style necessity – and we’ve done the scouring around so that you don’t have to. These are the 21 best winter boots to snap up now. 

Looking for the perfect winter boots is akin to finding a good-fitting pair of jeans. There are boxes to fulfil - including comfort, durability, interchangeability and of course style. 2022s boot trends are coming at us thick and fast. This year, there’s a style for every walk of life - from practical boots for country walks to overstated, towering heels for eveningwear.

What’s usually a handful of styles has multiplied, birthing the many boot variations on the market today. The Chelsea boot is an unfaltering and practical footwear staple reintroduced every autumn, however this year the core colourways have increased, paving way for 2022’s much adored green pigment. Then we have the many shapes. Givenchy’s avant-garde shark boot has inspired the wide calf shaping of boots and the ‘90s-originated sock boot has circulated for the fifth year running - this year, however, the variations are becoming increasingly taught, like a second skin. You’ll likely spot hues that veer on the periphery of conker and aubergine amid tan, taupe, and white.

Perhaps the most esteemed footwear trend and muse of 2022 is the Texas cowboy boot trend, which has taken the internet by storm - and if Western films are anything to go by, they’re as practical as they are stylish. 2022s iteration bears almost identical features to the authentic cowboy boot - for example, the angular heel and contrast stitching. The styles on offer are a little more fashion-forward but charming all the same.

The best winter boots to buy now 2022

  • Mango leather cowboy ankle boots

    Mango leather cowboy ankle boots

    These autumn-ready cowboy boots are dominating the internet with their split-tone oak brown and white colouring. Look closely for the darling heart indentation on the tabs. 

    Shop Mango leather cowboy ankle boots, £129.99

  • Dear Frances Saddle Foot boots

    Dear Frances Saddle Foot boots

    Riding-style boots are a perennial staple for this time of year and this pair from Flattered is my pick of the bunch. The casual shaping with the sheen of the leather and rounded accents will suit off-duty looks from a lounge co-ord, to a slip skirt with chunky knit, making it an efficient wardrobe investment. 

    Shop Dear Frances Saddle Foot boots, £710

  • Isabel Marant Étoile The Dicker suede ankle boots

    Isabel Marant Étoile The Dicker suede ankle boots

    The Isabel Marant Étoile Dicker boot has been around for many seasons, making it the perfect foray into this season’s cowboy boot trend. It’s an understated style and the micro heel means you can wear it with ease from day to night jaunts. It comes in five tawny shades that will complement neutral tones best.

    Shop Isabel Marant Étoile The Dicker suede ankle boots at Net-a-Porter, £425     

  • Essen Lug sole boots

    Essen Lug sole boots

    Contrast stitching is a popular feature adorned on footwear this season and the dainty threading will date well year after year. As per, Essen’s footwear is mindfully curated from responsible materials and crafted in a family-run workshop which makes the brand all the more appealing. The Lug boot includes a memory foam insole for additional comfort.

    Shop Essen Lug sole boots, £240

  • Dear Frances Ana boots

    Dear Frances Ana boots

    Dear Frances is the brand that masters artisanal footwear that’s made to last. Although the croc effect and stiletto heel lend itself to fancier affairs, you can tuck the length under a daytime midi dress for a glossy contrast that peeks beneath free-flowing fabric. 

    Shop Dear Frances Ana boots, £650

  • Vagabond Vivian tall boots

    Vagabond Vivian tall boots

    The jaunty heel is another inspired style for winter 2022. Vagabond executed this well with their Vivian boot. With a heel height that’s just enough to make a difference for the petite among us and the exposed zip shaft, it gives an otherwise classic boot a hint of edge and (dare I say it), a Matrix essence. 

    Shop Vagabond Vivian tall boots, £220 

  • Marks & Spencer Collection leather lace-up ankle boots

    Marks & Spencer Collection leather lace-up ankle boots

    Marks & Spencers’ leather lace-up variation is as sturdy as they come. It features a gripped sole with a surrounding white thread contrast. It’s also crafted from responsibly sourced leather, so it’s made with people and the planet in mind. 

    Shop Marks & Spencer Collection leather lace-up ankle boots, £69 

  • & Other Stories chunky tall leather boots

    & Other Stories chunky tall leather boots

    The 90s aesthetic is a core footwear trend for winter and chunky boots are everywhere. This is a perfect wardrobe addition for those who love the high leg look but with the addition of a comfortable gripped sole. You’ll likely see these boots popping up alongside Y2K inspired looks. 

    Shop & Other Stories chunky tall leather boots, £175

  • Bobbies Enora boots

    Bobbies Enora boots

    Bobbies is a Parisian house that crafts leather goods from Italian-derived materials. Their designs reflect their brand philosophy – classics that withstand time and trends. Fashioned from high-quality material, the Enora boot is sure to elevate all winter outfits. The rich brown shade will compliment tones from navy to ecru. 

    Shop Bobbies Enora boots, £300

  • Russell & Bromley Everglade boots

    Russell & Bromley Everglade boots

    Russel & Bromley footwear is second to none and its autumnal release is no exception. This is a contemporary makeover of the typical heritage boot that can effortlessly transition from the countryside to the city. 

    Shop Russell & Bromley Everglade boots, £295 

  • Arket pointed kitten-heeled boots

    Arket pointed kitten-heeled boots

    The kitten heeled boot cemented its place as a wardrobe staple circa the 90s and it’s a circular style released every autumn. When the thick of winter comes around, wear this statement pair with plenty of attitude and your most statement-making clothes

    Shop Arket pointed kitten-heeled boots, £259

  • Dune Pasto boots

    Dune Pasto boots

    Dune produces high-quality boots throughout the year. Its chunky burgundy boots are reminiscent of the styles you’ll see on stylishly clad women on the streets of Paris. This maroon hue always looks sophisticated on leather goods, from footwear to bags. 

    Shop Dune Pasto boots, £160

  • RM Williams Lady Yearling rubber sole boots

    RM Williams Lady Yearling rubber sole boots

    Artisanal footwear has dominated the male fashion market but if you’re looking for expert craftsmanship for women, R.M Williams is a sound choice. The Lady Yearling design is adeptly crafted from a single piece of leather and finished with a Goodyear welt construction, making them weatherproof. 

    Shop RM Williams Lady Yearling rubber sole boots, £399 

  • Arket stretch-leather sock boots

    Arket stretch-leather sock boots

    Thanks to Maison Margiela’s Tabi boots, we’ve seen an influx of compressed boot designs like this. Come rain or shine, a slim-fitting sock boot will always suffice and the cylindrical heel on this Arket number adds a playful element to an otherwise classic shoe. 

    Shop Arket stretch-leather sock boots, £199

  • Cos knee-high leather boots

    Cos knee-high leather boots

    This 70s style statement boot is the epitome of high fashion. From the contrasting wooden platform to the wide, slouchy, yet structured leg. It’s a juxtaposition of sorts and a style that’s reminiscent of its designer counterpart for a less steep price point.

    Shop Cos knee-high leather boots, £250     

  • All Saints Amber boots

    AllSaints Amber boots

    The suede fabrication makes the deep khaki colourway pop, and this colour is one even the minimalists among us will appreciate. It also references a grungy aesthetic with the platform-esque sole and higher leg. 

    Shop All Saints Amber boots, £249

  • Mango track outsole boots

    Mango track outsole boots

    The intentionally exposed sock is both a functional and aesthetic feature that gives this boot a sports luxe feel. It keeps the heat in and looks effortlessly cool. Don with miniskirts or dresses to offset the proportions of chunky versus streamlined.

    Shop Mango track outsole boots, £59.99

  • Warehouse real leather knee-high boots

    Warehouse real leather knee-high boots

    This is pair of boots is a high-street gem with many fanciful additions. From the rich colourway to the organic-shaped wooden heel, this pair looks far more luxe than its accessible price point.

    Shop Warehouse real leather knee-high boots, £111.20

  • St Agni ankle boots

    St Agni ankle boots

    These elongated croc-effect boots are the perfect addition to a winter outfit for lovers of skirts and dresses year-round. Footwear colourways are expanding, and the cognac shade is a sleek injection of colour to the winter footwear gamut that’s often monochrome. The tapered leg will suit most silhouettes of clothing and the heel is appropriate for everyday wear. 

    Shop St Agni ankle boots, £300

  • Mint Velvet Adeline boots

    Mint Velvet Adeline boots

    The Mint Velvet Adeline boot fulfils practicality and style needs due to the warm lining and gripped sole. It can be worn two ways – wear the leg high up or fold the cuff outward to expose the inner faux-fur lining. The contrasting brown trim circling the base adds a further natural element. 

    Shop Mint Velvet Adeline boots, £159

Images: brands, Getty