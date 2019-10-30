If you thought buying a winter coat was a task that should have been firmly ticked off at the beginning of autumn, then think again. OK, that’s when they all start hitting the shelves. But there are still so many amazing new styles catching our eye for all the right reasons.

The main reason being… it’s suddenly freezing. Or maybe it’s just because we’ve spent a lot of time in pyjamas recently. Either way, it’s time to find outerwear that actually makes stepping outside bearable.

Luckily, there are endless coat options to suit every style, whether you want to tap into this season’s animal print – as seen at Victoria Beckham, Max Mara and Givenchy – or opt for a fuzzy new friend in the form of faux fur, shearling or a teddy coat.

These coats don’t only look stylish, they’ll also keep you snug until next spring.