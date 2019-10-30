12 great coats guaranteed to make you happy about the cold weather
The baltic temperatures are so worth it when you get to wear a chic new coat…
If you thought buying a winter coat was a task that should have been firmly ticked off at the beginning of autumn, then think again. OK, that’s when they all start hitting the shelves. But there are still so many amazing new styles catching our eye for all the right reasons.
The main reason being… it’s suddenly freezing. Or maybe it’s just because we’ve spent a lot of time in pyjamas recently. Either way, it’s time to find outerwear that actually makes stepping outside bearable.
Luckily, there are endless coat options to suit every style, whether you want to tap into this season’s animal print – as seen at Victoria Beckham, Max Mara and Givenchy – or opt for a fuzzy new friend in the form of faux fur, shearling or a teddy coat.
These coats don’t only look stylish, they’ll also keep you snug until next spring.
Topshop
If you like to pick a coat that’ll go with everything, then burgundy is the new hue to look to. The rich, glossy tone means it goes perfectly with neutrals but also complements brights. Win-win. Try with dusty pink and grey – trust us, it’s a look you’ll wear on repeat.
Topshop double breasted coat, £89, Topshop
Miu Miu
Brighten up the cold months ahead with a pastel pink cover-up. Yep, that’s right - pastels aren’t just for spring/summer. Liven up any outfit with a colour pop coat that you’ll bring out year after year.
Tie-waist wool coat, £2,265, Miu Miu at matchesfashion.com
Weekday
Trench coats may be the perfect spring cover up, but you can always make them work for winter by opting for an oversized style that you can layer. This belted, checked trench ticks off all the trends in one in high shine vinyl.
Team with chunky roll neck jumpers underneath.
Sahara patent coat, £110, Weekday
Stand Studio
Animal print is still dominating both designer and high street and we’re still big fans. Although python, zebra and even cow are key, it’s all about fail-safe leopard for outerwear à la Kate Moss.
Fanny leopard print faux fur coat, £349, Stand Studio at netaporter.com
Zara
The puffer jacket not only looks effortlessly cool, it also keeps you unbelievably cosy. This Zara version is even reversible so you can wear it in black or grey. It’s basically a two-for-one buy if you ask us.
Reversible down puffer coat, £95.99, Zara
French Connection
The faux fur jacket has gone south for winter. The longer length means even your legs will be kept warm, yet there will be no sacrifice on the style front. Round of applause for French Connection for creating this cool khaki iteration.
Buona fuax fur coat, £170, French Connection
S Max Mara
When it comes to timeless classics, S Max Mara is the go-to. Opt for a sleek, camel double breasted style and you’ll end up bringing it back out year after year.
It also comes in black, FYI.
Custodi double-breasted brushed wool coat, £825, S Max Mara at selfridges.com
Loewe
Sometimes you see a coat and instantly love it forever. Case in point: this Loewe orange belted number. The dressing gown style is big news this season.
Belted wool and cashmere coat, £1,700, Loewe at mytheresa.com
& Other Stories
So fuzzy, so cosy and so warm. Tick, tick and tick. We can always rely on & Other Stories to create dream coats.
Long faux fur coat, £159, & Other Stories at stories.com
Modern Rarity at John Lewis & Partners
Looks completely high end, comes with a high street price tag. Meet the checked coat that we’re predicting will have a sellout effect this season.
Style with knee high boots and a cashmere jumper for a polished finish.
Collarless check coat, £260, Modern Rarity at John Lewis & Partners johnlewis.com
JW Anderson
It’s the coat that needs no introduction. The JW Anderson style basically broke Instagram as soon as it set foot on the autumn/winter 19 catwalk. Now, you can but it and although it’s on the pricey side you’ll wear this checked trench so many times, the cost-per-wear will be minimal.
Belted checked trench coat, £1,350, JW Anderson at net-a-porter.com
Warehouse
Stylish, classic and under £90. We’re sold on the Warehouse chocolate brown style that will be your everyday coat from this year to the next.
Long double breasted coat, £89, Warehouse warehouse.co.uk
Images: Courtesy of brands