Fashion

12 great coats guaranteed to make you happy about the cold weather

The baltic temperatures are so worth it when you get to wear a chic new coat…

If you thought buying a winter coat was a task that should have been firmly ticked off at the beginning of autumn, then think again. OK, that’s when they all start hitting the shelves. But there are still so many amazing new styles catching our eye for all the right reasons. 

The main reason being… it’s suddenly freezing. Or maybe it’s just because we’ve spent a lot of time in pyjamas recently. Either way, it’s time to find outerwear that actually makes stepping outside bearable. 

Luckily, there are endless coat options to suit every style, whether you want to tap into this season’s animal print – as seen at Victoria Beckham, Max Mara and Givenchy – or opt for a fuzzy new friend in the form of faux fur, shearling or a teddy coat. 

These coats don’t only look stylish, they’ll also keep you snug until next spring. 

Topshop

Image of Topshop coat
Best coats: Topshop

If you like to pick a coat that’ll go with everything, then burgundy is the new hue to look to. The rich, glossy tone means it goes perfectly with neutrals but also complements brights. Win-win. Try with dusty pink and grey – trust us, it’s a look you’ll wear on repeat. 

Topshop double breasted coat, £89, Topshop

BUY TOPSHOP COAT NOW

Miu Miu

Image of Miu Miu coat
Best coats: Miu Miu

Brighten up the cold months ahead with a pastel pink cover-up. Yep, that’s right - pastels aren’t just for spring/summer. Liven up any outfit with a colour pop coat that you’ll bring out year after year.

Tie-waist wool coat, £2,265, Miu Miu at matchesfashion.com

BUY MIU MIU COAT NOW

Weekday

Image of Weekday coat
Best coats: Weekday

Trench coats may be the perfect spring cover up, but you can always make them work for winter by opting for an oversized style that you can layer. This belted, checked trench ticks off all the trends in one in high shine vinyl. 

Team with chunky roll neck jumpers underneath.

Sahara patent coat, £110, Weekday

BUY WEEKDAY COAT NOW

Stand Studio

Image of Stand Studio coat
Best coats: Stand Studio

Animal print is still dominating both designer and high street and we’re still big fans. Although python, zebra and even cow are key, it’s all about fail-safe leopard for outerwear à la Kate Moss.  

Fanny leopard print faux fur coat, £349, Stand Studio at netaporter.com

BUY STAND STUDIO COAT NOW

Zara

Image of zara coat
Best coats: Zara

The puffer jacket not only looks effortlessly cool, it also keeps you unbelievably cosy. This Zara version is even reversible so you can wear it in black or grey. It’s basically a two-for-one buy if you ask us. 

Reversible down puffer coat, £95.99, Zara 

BUY ZARA COAT NOW

French Connection

Image of French Connection coat
Best coats: French Connection

The faux fur jacket has gone south for winter. The longer length means even your legs will be kept warm, yet there will be no sacrifice on the style front. Round of applause for French Connection for creating this cool khaki iteration. 

Buona fuax fur coat, £170, French Connection

BUY FRENCH CONNECTION COAT NOW

S Max Mara

Image of Max Mara coat
Best coats: S Max Mara

When it comes to timeless classics, S Max Mara is the go-to. Opt for a sleek, camel double breasted style and you’ll end up bringing it back out year after year. 

It also comes in black, FYI.

Custodi double-breasted brushed wool coat, £825, S Max Mara at selfridges.com

BUY S MAX MARA COAT NOW

Loewe

Image of Loewe coat
Best coats: Loewe

Sometimes you see a coat and instantly love it forever. Case in point: this Loewe orange belted number. The dressing gown style is big news this season. 

Belted wool and cashmere coat, £1,700, Loewe at mytheresa.com

BUY LOEWE COAT NOW

& Other Stories

& Other Stories long faux fur coat
Best coats: & Other Stories

So fuzzy, so cosy and so warm. Tick, tick and tick. We can always rely on & Other Stories to create dream coats. 

Long faux fur coat, £159, & Other Stories at stories.com

BUY & OTHER STORIES COAT NOW

Modern Rarity at John Lewis & Partners

Image of John Lewis coat
Best coats: Modern Rarity at John Lewis

Looks completely high end, comes with a high street price tag. Meet the checked coat that we’re predicting will have a sellout effect this season. 

Style with knee high boots and a cashmere jumper for a polished finish. 

Collarless check coat, £260, Modern Rarity at John Lewis & Partners johnlewis.com

BUY JOHN LEWIS COAT

JW Anderson

Image fo JW Anderson coat
Best coats: JW Anderson

It’s the coat that needs no introduction. The JW Anderson style basically broke Instagram as soon as it set foot on the autumn/winter 19 catwalk. Now, you can but it and although it’s on the pricey side you’ll wear this checked trench so many times, the cost-per-wear will be minimal. 

Belted checked trench coat, £1,350, JW Anderson at net-a-porter.com

BUY JW ANDERSON COAT NOW

Warehouse

Image of Warehouse coat
Best coats: Warehouse

Stylish, classic and under £90. We’re sold on the Warehouse chocolate brown style that will be your everyday coat from this year to the next. 

Long double breasted coat, £89, Warehouse warehouse.co.uk

BUY WAREHOUSE COAT NOW

Images: Courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Harriet Davey

Fashion

Everyone meet the shacket, the new item you'll want to add to your autumn wardrobe

It's the shirt and jacket hybrid that suits everyone, and you can get it on the high street

Posted by
Harriet Davey
Published
Fashion

The only jumper you need to buy this autumn, according to fashion experts

And it only costs £8.50...

Posted by
Harriet Davey
Published
Fashion

The cardigan is back, and there’s a fresh new way to style it

No longer just for grandparents

Posted by
Harriet Davey
Published
Fashion

The classic trench coat just got a serious makeover at Paris Fashion Week

The street style set couldn't get enough of the classic coat

Posted by
Billie Bhatia
Published