Long gone are the days when winter dressing was dreary and uninspiring. Now, in addition to the conviviality, winter brings with it an abundance of sartorial flair. What we miss in lightweight voiles and loose weaves, we more than make up for with lavish meters of fabric and saturated colourways, to reflect the autumnal state.

Winter dress season is upon us and despite our collective mourning for the summer sun, each season brings with it an opportunity to be inspired once again – and the dresses this year are nothing short of inspiring. The winter dress selections of 2022 are extensive, and they far exceed weighty weaves. It’s a fun and free-spirited time for fashion. Minimalists and maximalists unite for the ‘more is more’ outlook – in the way of bold, daring styles and layered classics. It lends the opportunity for self-expression, so you’ll find sweeping gowns, silks in bias cuts, bouffant sleeves and motifs aplenty.