The big chill is here – this is what to wear in the snow
Whether you’re sledging, snowballing or stranded indoors because of transport disturbances, this is your survival guide for styling out the snowy spell.
Now that our vicarious vacation to The White Lotus in Taormina has concluded calamitously (spoiler alert: just what did happen to her shoes?), we’ve arrived with a crash, bang, wallop back down to earth. And by god, it’s quite literally freezing. What a return to reality.
Of course, you don’t need us to inform you of the plummeting temperatures and the chaos that’s ensued as a result. Planning to get the train into the office? Forget it! Apparently, Britain forgets how to function in the snow, but that shouldn’t mean your wardrobe suffers a similar fate.
The last thing anything needs alongside the inevitable frostbite and numb noses is confusion. So, if you’re confused by dressing for the snow, don’t be. This is a game of layering and being smart with what you might already have lying around in your wardrobes. Those threadbare jumpers you haven’t worn in years? Throw on over your thermals and under your favourite knit for a layer of extra warmth. Those gym leggings that have become see-through? Perfect for adding a layer of insulation under your trousers. This is a game of sartorial survival of the fittest – and this is the stylistic snow survival guide you may well need to prevail.
What to wear in the snow
Don’t forget to layer
Tantamount to reminding an adult to brush their teeth in the morning or to drink water to hydrate during the day, layering during this cold spell is key. That’s not to say you should wear two thick jumpers but rather juxtaposing textures to ensure maximum insulation is maintained. After a long stint of trialling, erroring and freezing as a result, I have found the winning combination: my snowy-style sandwich starts with a Uniqlo Heat Tech long-sleeved thermal. I then add a layer of snuggly but thin Gap Cashsoft crewneck jumper. To really seal in the heat, I add to that an AllSaints merino wool jumper (mine’s years old, but the material is best worn over other fabrics), and to round off the layering process, I finish with a cable-knit H&M jumper in a size XXL that I have worn religiously every winter for over a decade. Four is the ultimate number of layers, I’ve found; neither too many nor too few, and it is how to ensure maximum body heat (trust me).
Outerwear is king
Now, it goes without saying that you need a coat during this sudden cold snap. But not all coats were created equally and there is a clutch of frontrunners in the race for best winter coat. My deductive reasoning leads me to believe that faux fur longline coats (London label Jakke crafts the best) are the most stylish and cosiest, while duvet coats – the sort modelled by Arsene Wenger that resemble a wearable sleeping bag – are best for keeping genuinely warm. The best wearable sleeping bags I’ve tried have come by way of Boss – truly an insulation love-at-first-sight story – and Arket, whose iteration struggles to stay in stock. These are coats that excel at their job of insulating without veering too far in the direction of becoming frumpy.
Snow boots are a worthy investment
No, your chattering teeth aren’t betraying you: this week saw the coldest day the UK has had since December 2010. A brief decade might not seem like a lot but given the chilly spells we inevitably endure year in, year out, a pair of snow boots are an investment worth making. Their virtues have been extolled at large. These are boots that are waterproof (nothing worse than soggy feet), sturdy and, most importantly, warm. Moon Boots craft the enduringly desirable chunky snow boots loved by the style set, but Diemme and newly launched footwear label Bobbie’s have put their own spin on the classic winter boot. Stop ruining your other pairs of shoes and invest in a pair of snow boots that will keep your tootsies warm every winter, no matter how low the temperature gets.
The secret lies in accessorising
Don’t shun or sideline accessories for fear of being cold; instead, embrace them as a way of keeping warm. Sunglasses help to deflect rays of sharp winter sun, scarves protect our necks and backs from harsh blasts of wintry air and hats keep our heads safe from frostbite. Find whatever kind of accessory works for you. This winter’s standout star is the balaclava – Gobi Cashmere and Damson Madder offer fine examples – which will keep heads, ears and necks toasty. Wear it on repeat until the snowy spell passes.
Images: Getty