From beautiful boho styles to vehement velvet, these are the floral frocks that will warm you up this winter.
Florals aren’t just for spring. In fact, it isn’t groundbreaking to wear them all year round. While the cooler months may get cornered with darker dresses, throw-on-and-go jeans or collared knits, there’s much to be said for bringing more colourful pieces into your winter wardrobe. Joyful jumpers and statement turtlenecks are leading the dopamine dressing stakes, but florals can bring a funky and fierce edge when paired with boots and a bomber jacket, oversized blazer or trusty pair of white trainers.
And it’s not all about colour here; the print alone can perk up our daily dress sense, whether it’s more muted in tone or bright and bold. Let’s not forget fabric either – chiffon styles create a floaty feminine silhouette, and winter makes way for heavier-set types such as velvet too, so there really is a lot to play with.
Bringing a boho, easy-breezy nature to our wardrobes, floral frocks can be warmed up for winter by layering them over tights and turtlenecks or under a cable-knit cardi and knee-high boots. But for now, while we aren’t yet braving Baltic temperatures, a long sleeve should be enough to keep you comfortable throughout the day, and we’ve curated more than a handful of options to choose from.
Looking to the runway, Erdem, Preen and Richard Quinn all showcased their famous fierce floral looks at the autumn/winter 2022 shows, so it’s only fitting at we follow suit with our own selection of showstoppers. Whether it’s an everyday essential, an office-worthy outfit or a party-ready piece you’re after, we think we’ve found something for everyone.
After all, there’s a reason the print has persisted to become one of the fashion industry’s favourites.
Rixo Aurora green starlet burnout mix
Now available up to a size 24, Rixo dresses have become more accessible, and we’re glad to see it. Clashing florals, this midi dress is just a perfect mix of light and dark, combining a black and red poppy print with a green and cream abstract design.
Free People Cassis printed chiffon dress
Perfectly styled in this picture, when it comes to winter wardrobes, layering is key. So yes, we’re going back to the 00s and popping dresses over jeans for the foreseeable. Combining abstract sunflowers with pink, blue and orange tones, it’s bringing all the autumn colours together in one.
Allsaints Laura Dorada silk blend dress
If you’re looking for a winter wedding guest dress, then consider your search over. The khaki colourway is more muted in tone, letting the pink hues of the lilies do the talking. And we like everything they’re saying.
Asos Edition oversized V-neck maxi dress with ruffle in neon floral print
We’ve said it before, but winter isn’t just for dark, drab colours. Clashing neon hues of yellow, blue and orange, this dress is turning heads whether paired with strappy sandals, biker boots or white trainers.
Oasis plus-size floral organza midi shirt dress
Midi in length, this pick will pair perfectly with a black knee-high boot. Shirt-style, it’s cut in a relaxed fit with a crisp collar and tie-waist detail for added dimension.
Warehouse velvet floral embroidered tiered midi dress
Velvet comes into play in autumn, seeing us through winter in sensual style – and this dress does just that. With puffed sleeves, a frill hem and bodice detailing, there’s a lot going on. It reminds us of our grandma’s drapes, but in all the best ways.
Shop Warehouse velvet floral embroidered tiered midi dress, £89.40
Boden mutton sleeve maxi dress
Could this be the perfect winter floral frock? Perhaps. Maxi in length, long sleeves and a high neck are sure to keep you warm, while the tiered skirt and elasticated waist help to accentuate the silhouette. Pair with chocolate-brown boots and you’re onto a winner.
River Island floral smock midi dress
While many of these dresses are dark in tone, pastels come into play with this River Island option. Pretty in pink, it focuses on flirty romanticism with frilly details, a tiered skirt and a floaty finish that is sure to whisk while you walk.
Self Portrait floral vine collared dress
Winter weddings will be all the more stylish with this floral frock. Adding to the wedding guest-worthy dress list is this number from Self Portrait. Floral embroidery lends a sweet finishing touch to the floaty number, adding a touch of charm and grace.
River Island pink floral maxi dress
Also included in our best mixed-print dresses round-up, this one has been on our radar for a while now. The bold pink colour stands out in style, while the soft floral design lends itself to be worn on more gentle days.
Whistles cactus print velvet dress
Mini dresses shouldn’t be shunned in colder weather, a thick pair of tights or knee-high boots is often all that’s needed to warm them up to battle the breeze. Mixing navy velvet with black, this Whistles option is subtly sexy with a floral print that is ever-so-slight.
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands