Florals aren’t just for spring. In fact, it isn’t groundbreaking to wear them all year round. While the cooler months may get cornered with darker dresses, throw-on-and-go jeans or collared knits , there’s much to be said for bringing more colourful pieces into your winter wardrobe. Joyful jumpers and statement turtlenecks are leading the dopamine dressing stakes, but florals can bring a funky and fierce edge when paired with boots and a bomber jacket, oversized blazer or trusty pair of white trainers.

And it’s not all about colour here; the print alone can perk up our daily dress sense, whether it’s more muted in tone or bright and bold. Let’s not forget fabric either – chiffon styles create a floaty feminine silhouette, and winter makes way for heavier-set types such as velvet too, so there really is a lot to play with.

Bringing a boho, easy-breezy nature to our wardrobes, floral frocks can be warmed up for winter by layering them over tights and turtlenecks or under a cable-knit cardi and knee-high boots. But for now, while we aren’t yet braving Baltic temperatures, a long sleeve should be enough to keep you comfortable throughout the day, and we’ve curated more than a handful of options to choose from.