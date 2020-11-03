The clocks have gone back an hour signalling that winter is well and truly upon us. Nights are longer and evenings darker, encouraging us to stay in more, batten down the hatches and get seriously cosy . And of course, lockdown 2.0 is upon us. With that in mind, it’s probably a good time to invest in some new winter pyjamas, rustle up some hot chocolate and embrace the sofa life.

With staying in the new going out, 2020 might be the year that our collection of pjs starts to rival our wardrobe of party dresses for the festive season.

Long, cold, dark evenings make us want to curl up on the sofa and indulge in some new season box sets. Luckily there are a host of high street stores and brands willing to indulge our new staying in agenda. From cosy cashmeres to crisp cottons and traditional stripes to creative prints, there is something for everyone in our winter pyjama round up.

Looking to entice shoppers with versatility, pyjamas and loungewear have certainly started to blur into one. While we have found some sets that certainly belong in the bedroom, other more sweatshirt and tracksuit-lead styles can easily be worn for a quick dash to the shops or around the house.