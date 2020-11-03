Staying in is the new going out, which means that it’s time to tackle your winter pyjama collection. From candy stripes to sumptuous silks and luxurious cosy cashmere, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite winter pyjamas to buy now.
The clocks have gone back an hour signalling that winter is well and truly upon us. Nights are longer and evenings darker, encouraging us to stay in more, batten down the hatches and get seriously cosy. And of course, lockdown 2.0 is upon us. With that in mind, it’s probably a good time to invest in some new winter pyjamas, rustle up some hot chocolate and embrace the sofa life.
With staying in the new going out, 2020 might be the year that our collection of pjs starts to rival our wardrobe of party dresses for the festive season.
Long, cold, dark evenings make us want to curl up on the sofa and indulge in some new season box sets. Luckily there are a host of high street stores and brands willing to indulge our new staying in agenda. From cosy cashmeres to crisp cottons and traditional stripes to creative prints, there is something for everyone in our winter pyjama round up.
Looking to entice shoppers with versatility, pyjamas and loungewear have certainly started to blur into one. While we have found some sets that certainly belong in the bedroom, other more sweatshirt and tracksuit-lead styles can easily be worn for a quick dash to the shops or around the house.
A popular gift item for the upcoming holidays, the high street really begins to embrace sleepwear in the winter months. Whether you’re starting to get your Christmas shopping in order or are looking to do some self-gifting, it is definitely time to treat yourself to some new winter pyjamas.
With that in mind we’ve rounded up some of our favourite sleepwear options to shop right now and there is something for everyone in this edit. From super luxe to gorgeous independent brands you might struggle to treat yourself to just one set.
Eberjey
Candy stripe pyjama sets have certainly made a comeback and this luxe set in the soften pink and white hues is great for relaxing in this winter.
Shop Eberjey umbrella stripes cotton-blend voile pajama set at Net a Porter, £151
Charlotte Dunn Design
Charlotte Dunn’s luxury and sustainable pyjama sets are made in London and use 100% organic cotton thread. These beautifully crafted sleepwear sets are chic and sophisticated with a hint of frivolity and fun, great for self-gifting this season.
Shop The “Silk” Long Set: Character Edition at Charlotte Dunn Design, £180
The White Company
Slide into a pair of silk pyjamas this winter for the ultimate in style and comfort. Truly indulgent this gorgeous spot set in vintage pink and white will help you have enjoy delightfully decadent long winter evenings.
River Island
This beautiful cream tiger print on vintage blush silky pyjamas is such a striking design. Pair with some fluffy slippers and face mask for ultimate winter r&r.
Shop cream tiger print pyjama shirt at River Island, £22
DKNY
For those with a little label lust this great loungewear/sleep set from DKNY is sure to add a designer spin on your usual bedtime ensemble.
Shop DKNY new signature top & jogger PJ set at Figleaves, £70
Desmond and Dempsey
Beach times might seem far off on the agenda right now, so inject a little tropical feeling into the long winter nights with these gorgeous pineapple print pyjamas, Pina Colada — optional.
Shop Desmond and Dempsey long pyjama set in Howie Pineapple print at Selfridges, £150
Chelsea Peers
On a red base with cute foil star detailing, this pyjama set feels incredibly festive. Great for self-gifting or for treating others this season.
Chinti and Parker
Cosy up in cashmere with this incredible rainbow striped pyjama top, which will undoubtably cheer up those long cold nights.
Shop cream rainbow stripe cashmere sweater at Chinti and Parker, £350
Chinti and Parker
Pair these cashmere trousers with any colour of the rainbow for a sumptuous and cosy set.
Shop cream rainbow stripe cashmere trousers at Chinti and Parker, £375
