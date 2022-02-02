Best winter smock dresses: easy dress style to wear forever

Winter smock dresses: the versatile dress style that’s going to make everyday dressing easier

Posted by for Fashion

If you’re finding the art of dressing for each and every day just a little bit too painful, then an easy-peasy winter smock dress ought to solve all of your problems. 

Not all dresses were created equally. There are those of the bias-cut slip dress variety, there are those that manage to be both snuggly and stylish (see: the humble jumper dress), and there is the less talked about, but no less impactful, winter smock dress.

Not only are they the dress realm’s most versatile family member – a smocked frock really is the ultimate do-it-all dress – but they’ve also been proposed by a stable of covetable brands in bright and uplifting patterns and hues. And really, what more does your 2022 self want in a dress aside from uplifting patterns? 

The biggest virtue of the smock dress, aside from its ease, is that it can be worn with every type of footwear – trainers, stomper boots and chunky sandals come summer are all goers – and every type of coat, too. Look at the winter smock dress as the pain-free antidote to loungewear that you didn’t know you needed. 

Simply layer on that gold jewellery, pair with your favourite go-to coat and allow a winter smock dress to do all of the talking for you. The easiest dress of them all.  

  • Kitri Titania navy smock dress

    Kitri Titania navy smock dress

    First things first: navy is a forever versatile colour, which works season after season, and secondly, this puff-sleeved tiered midi courtesy of London label Kitri is winter smock dress perfection.

    Shop Kitri Titania navy smock dress, £125

  • Wednesday's Girl Curve high neck smock dress

    Wednesday's Girl Curve high neck smock dress

    A healthy helping of leopard print never hurt anybody, but this high-neck smock dress is the perfect example. Wear with tights and boots for when there’s a chill in the air, and swap out for chunky sandals once the sun makes that all-important appearance.

    Shop Wednesday’s Girl Curve high neck smock dress at Asos, £22

  • Rixo Azalea smock dress

    Rixo Azalea smock dress

    Rixo’s dresses are never a bad idea, but this denim smock dress – which just needs some winter-ready tights and chunky boots – is a no-brainer.

    Shop Rixo Azalea smock dress, £175

  • Claudie Pierlot smock dress

    Claudie Pierlot smock dress

    Wear Claudie Pierlot’s smock dress with a boxy blazer and stomper boots for a desk-to-dusk ensemble that requires minimal effort.

    Shop Claudie Pierlot smock dress, £140

  • Daisy Street mini smock dress

    Daisy Street mini smock dress

    You might mistake this easy-breezy floral smock dress as a summer staple, but it is, in actual fact, a transitional must-have. Wear with knee-high boots and a long trench coat for the ultimate smock dress get-up.

    Shop Daisy Street mini smock dress at Asos, £16.75

  • Whistles cord collared dress

    Whistles cord collared dress

    Covered with a quirky cowboy-style print, Whistles’ cord collared dress not only has the XXL collar of dreams, but is also crafted from insulating corduroy, meaning it will keep you warm and toasty when it’s cold outside.

    Shop Whistles cord collared dress, £95

  • H&M puff-sleeved dress

    H&M puff-sleeved dress

    Throw a leather blazer over the top of this calf-length leopard dress to create a noon-to-night ensemble that is straightforward and achingly stylish.

    Shop H&M puff-sleeved dress, £24.99

  • Monki Parly recycled smock dress

    Monki Parly recycled smock dress

    A black dress ought just be a festive fashion staple; this floaty black number courtesy of Monki is a prime example of how easily versatile a smocked black frock can really be.

    Shop Monki Parly recycled smock dress at Asos, £35

  • Albaray black and cream smock dress

    Albaray black and cream smock dress

    The virtue of the humble smock dress is clear: it requires minimal effort, but creates maximum impact thanks to its voluminous silhouette.

    Shop Albaray black and cream smock dress, £89

  • Ganni seersucker smock dress

    Ganni seersucker smock dress

    Ganni’s easy wear frocks are an effortless dresser’s dream. Pair with an on-trend knitted beret and a pair of chunky loafers for a pain-free approach to winter dressing.

    Shop Ganni seersucker smock dress, £150

  • Plumo Wednesday dress

    Plumo Wednesday dress

    Floor-sweeping and utterly fabulous, this breezy smock dress is the ultimate throw-on-and-go winter dress. Wear with your favourite boots and a statement coat for a foolproof style statement.

    Shop Plumo Wednesday dress, £175

Images: courtesy of brands.

Topics

