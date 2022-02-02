Not all dresses were created equally. There are those of the bias-cut slip dress variety, there are those that manage to be both snuggly and stylish (see: the humble jumper dress), and there is the less talked about, but no less impactful, winter smock dress.

Not only are they the dress realm’s most versatile family member – a smocked frock really is the ultimate do-it-all dress – but they’ve also been proposed by a stable of covetable brands in bright and uplifting patterns and hues. And really, what more does your 2022 self want in a dress aside from uplifting patterns?