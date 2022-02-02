All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
If you’re finding the art of dressing for each and every day just a little bit too painful, then an easy-peasy winter smock dress ought to solve all of your problems.
Not all dresses were created equally. There are those of the bias-cut slip dress variety, there are those that manage to be both snuggly and stylish (see: the humble jumper dress), and there is the less talked about, but no less impactful, winter smock dress.
Not only are they the dress realm’s most versatile family member – a smocked frock really is the ultimate do-it-all dress – but they’ve also been proposed by a stable of covetable brands in bright and uplifting patterns and hues. And really, what more does your 2022 self want in a dress aside from uplifting patterns?
The biggest virtue of the smock dress, aside from its ease, is that it can be worn with every type of footwear – trainers, stomper boots and chunky sandals come summer are all goers – and every type of coat, too. Look at the winter smock dress as the pain-free antidote to loungewear that you didn’t know you needed.
Simply layer on that gold jewellery, pair with your favourite go-to coat and allow a winter smock dress to do all of the talking for you. The easiest dress of them all.
Kitri Titania navy smock dress
First things first: navy is a forever versatile colour, which works season after season, and secondly, this puff-sleeved tiered midi courtesy of London label Kitri is winter smock dress perfection.
Wednesday's Girl Curve high neck smock dress
A healthy helping of leopard print never hurt anybody, but this high-neck smock dress is the perfect example. Wear with tights and boots for when there’s a chill in the air, and swap out for chunky sandals once the sun makes that all-important appearance.
Shop Wednesday’s Girl Curve high neck smock dress at Asos, £22
Rixo Azalea smock dress
Rixo’s dresses are never a bad idea, but this denim smock dress – which just needs some winter-ready tights and chunky boots – is a no-brainer.
Claudie Pierlot smock dress
Wear Claudie Pierlot’s smock dress with a boxy blazer and stomper boots for a desk-to-dusk ensemble that requires minimal effort.
Daisy Street mini smock dress
You might mistake this easy-breezy floral smock dress as a summer staple, but it is, in actual fact, a transitional must-have. Wear with knee-high boots and a long trench coat for the ultimate smock dress get-up.
Whistles cord collared dress
Covered with a quirky cowboy-style print, Whistles’ cord collared dress not only has the XXL collar of dreams, but is also crafted from insulating corduroy, meaning it will keep you warm and toasty when it’s cold outside.
H&M puff-sleeved dress
Throw a leather blazer over the top of this calf-length leopard dress to create a noon-to-night ensemble that is straightforward and achingly stylish.
Monki Parly recycled smock dress
A black dress ought just be a festive fashion staple; this floaty black number courtesy of Monki is a prime example of how easily versatile a smocked black frock can really be.
Albaray black and cream smock dress
The virtue of the humble smock dress is clear: it requires minimal effort, but creates maximum impact thanks to its voluminous silhouette.
Ganni seersucker smock dress
Ganni’s easy wear frocks are an effortless dresser’s dream. Pair with an on-trend knitted beret and a pair of chunky loafers for a pain-free approach to winter dressing.
Plumo Wednesday dress
Floor-sweeping and utterly fabulous, this breezy smock dress is the ultimate throw-on-and-go winter dress. Wear with your favourite boots and a statement coat for a foolproof style statement.
