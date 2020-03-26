We feel as though we’re speaking for the majority of women here by saying taking off a bra at the end of the day is one of, if not, the best feelings of all times. Maybe it’s because it’s the ultimate sign that your working day is officially finished, or it’s the fact that bras (if you don’t get the right one) can be pretty damn uncomfortable.

Now that a lot of us are working from home, the novelty of not having to put a bra on in the first place still hasn’t quite worn off just yet. But, as you work from home longer you may want to get back to normality, get out of your bed clothes and get dressed in your WHF outfit. This includes putting on some decent underwear, ladies.

The Stylist fashion team has discovered the latest bras that are not only suitable for women of different shapes and sizes, they also actually look good and are so damn comfortable you wouldn’t even know you’re wearing one again. Can we get a hell yea? Scroll down to see the best styles from the likes of Marks and Spencer and Uniqlo to Sloggi and Calvin Klein. Want more good news? They’re all under £40 – run, don’t walk.