Stylist has found the best bras that will make you feel like you’re going braless for the foreseeable.
We feel as though we’re speaking for the majority of women here by saying taking off a bra at the end of the day is one of, if not, the best feelings of all times. Maybe it’s because it’s the ultimate sign that your working day is officially finished, or it’s the fact that bras (if you don’t get the right one) can be pretty damn uncomfortable.
Now that a lot of us are working from home, the novelty of not having to put a bra on in the first place still hasn’t quite worn off just yet. But, as you work from home longer you may want to get back to normality, get out of your bed clothes and get dressed in your WHF outfit. This includes putting on some decent underwear, ladies.
The Stylist fashion team has discovered the latest bras that are not only suitable for women of different shapes and sizes, they also actually look good and are so damn comfortable you wouldn’t even know you’re wearing one again. Can we get a hell yea? Scroll down to see the best styles from the likes of Marks and Spencer and Uniqlo to Sloggi and Calvin Klein. Want more good news? They’re all under £40 – run, don’t walk.
Panache
A lacy bra that’s sexy, but oh so comfortable – meet the Panache triangle style made for bigger breasts. A two section non-wired cup with adjustable straps that suits cup sizes up to H. We predict this will be your new BFF.
Marks and Spencer
Created from 360 degree stretch fabric, this new Flexifit crop top style is non-wired and has removable cups so you can change the support needed. It also comes in 5 different colours and is available in sizes 6-22 – need we say more?
Calvin Klein
It’s time to go back to basics with the ultimate t-shirt bra. Go for a nineties feel with a Calvin Klein logo strap number that you won’t mind showing off.
The band size goes from 30-40 and the cup is from A-F.
SloggiThe zero feel bra basically does what it says on the tin. The thicker straps will hold you in places, while the stretchy fabric and seam-free style will be invisible under clothes. You’ll want to stock up on all 5 colours, trust us.
& Other Stories
With no cups, no under-wiring and thick straps this is an easy-to-throw-on style that will be ideal for those with cup sizes on the smaller scale. There’s also 4 hook and eyes so you can adjust if you want a looser fit throughout the day.
Uniqlo
The sculptured fit of this bra will keep you in place, while the straps without uncomfortable plastic adjusters and no back clasp makes it a smooth fit all round.
Sizes are in XS-XL but there’s a ‘find my perfect fit’ option to get the right fit.
ArketPerfect for smaller cup sizes, this skinny strap barely-there lace bra is the lace style that’ll work under vest tops, tees and shirts.
Figleaves
This lace bralette has so many 5 star reviews online from women of all cup sizes saying how comfortable and support it is. Not only that, it also looks good and is only £15.
Wear this one under a white shirt for a hint of underwear as outerwear.
Lemonade Dolls
The cotton-mix bralette is soft, stylish and under £20. The v-neck style helps to boost the cleavage without a push-up effect.
It also comes with the added feel-good factor that’s it’s by a small female-lead independent brand.
Opening image: Marks and Spencer
Images: Courtesy of brands