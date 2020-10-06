Boot season is back and while we might still yearn for sunnier days, we’re also secretly quite excited to dust off our favourite chunky boots and give them an outing (even if it is only until 10pm). Autumn is always the season that ushers in new boot trends and there are certainly some distinctive silhouettes to note and invest in if you’re looking for a footwear update.

Hermès showcased numerous boots at their a/w 2020 show.

You may also like The autumn boots to invest in now, according to fashion insiders

The classic riding boot was seen once again trooping down the catwalk at the likes of Hermès, Chanel and Brandon Maxwell. This timeless silhouette is definitely a look you can invest in knowing that you can drag them out and rewear them again and again. As the name suggests, the riding boot trend takes its style lead from classic horse-riding shapes and this understated boot is a great one to build outfits around as it will go with almost anything. From basic black to cool cognacs and autumnal tan hues, there are a wealth of styles available at the minute. Be sure to look after your riding boots at the end of each season – with a good polish and re-heeling if need be – and in return, they will keep you stylish for seasons to come. Cowboy boots are often associated with the summer season, but the once faddy trend has now become a style staple. While there are several knee-high versions on the scene, keep an eye out for ankle boot styles that are both on-trend and versatile as they work just as well with jeans as they do with skirts and dresses, from midi to mini. Look out for great stitch detailing that will make a basic cowboy boot look like it’s stepped straight off the runway.

Chanel sent models down the runway in slouchy riding boot styles

Although the phrase ‘lace-up boot’, might conjure up a grungy Dr Martens vibe. The lace-up of autumn/winter 2020 is actually far more tailored and gothic inspired than its clunky boot counterpart. For this season, look for slimline silhouettes that feel gothic in their execution. These tailored boots come in all sorts of colours and are a great way of having a smarter, lace-up boot in your shoe arsenal. Again, like most of the versatile footwear styles at the moment they will go with nearly anything, but they’ll look super stylish with midi length dresses and skirts in particular. And the final style to run through today is the over-the-knee boot. It’s not typically a style that’s easily thrown on, but look at it as an opportunity to expand your style repertoire. Wear them over jeans with a cosy jumper for a really dressed down option, or pair with shorter skirts and dresses to sprinkle a little extra sass. If you’ve got wider thighs and calves, check out ranges at the likes of ASOS and Simply Be who have wide fits in their collections.

You may also like The best black ankle boots to invest in now (and wear forever)

The Kooples These long boots will look amazing with knitted dresses Trend: lace-up boots These square toed, lace-up leather boots are quite the show stopper piece. While they will pretty much go with anything, pair with one of this season’s much loved knitted dresses for a fashion forward look. Shop knee high black leather lace up boots at The Kooples, £395 BUY NOW

ASOS Over the knee boots aren't the easiest of styles to wear Trend: over-the-knee boots Not the easiest of trends to wear but if you’re looking to dabble in over-the-knee boots, then ASOS is a great place to start your hunt. They carry wider fit styles too. Shop Chio black over the knee boots at ASOS, £165 BUY NOW