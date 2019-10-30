The best Christmas jumpers for 2019 to don this festive season
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Snuggle up this Noël in one of the best Christmas jumpers for 2019, from high street stores to some of our favourite designer’s takes on festive fabulousness.
Office parties, seasonal get-togethers, chilly evenings: come the winter months and a Christmas jumper becomes an absolute must-have.
But spare us the woolly fails, the Mark Darcy-esque reindeer motifs, and the crass Christmas catch-phrases. We here at stylist.co.uk believe that wearing our festive cheer across our chests shouldn’t mean we’re forced to forgo chicness. With that in mind, we’ve scoured high street stores and luxury designer brands to bring you the absolute best Christmas jumpers for 2019.
Whether you’re a fan of a Fair Isle print (there’s lots of those) or a bit of sparkle, we’ve consulted brands from Stine Goya to Calvin Klein to ensure there’s something to keep you cosy until Christmas.
Orange fair isle jumper, Lowie
Lowie only uses the finest soft wools, luxurious organic cottons and hand woven fabrics to create its heritage-inspired knits, so it’s no wonder that it makes the snuggliest Christmas jumpers. We adore this warm hue, but the fair isle collection has a plethora of shades to suit your sartorial taste.
£168, Lowie
Jacquard-knit jumper, PRINGLE OF SCOTLAND x H&M/CONSCIOUS
PRINGLE OF SCOTLAND and H&M’s conscious range have come together to design some absolutely gorgeous knits, perfect for Christmas. We love this oversized jumper which is made from recycled polyester.
£24.99, H&M
Shaker Jumper, Alexa Chung
Is that holly we see? Well, thanks to the forest green and snuggly cream colour palette, this jumper certainly feels of the season.
£260, Alexa Chung
Lambswool Fair Isle Jumper, Calvin Klein
We love that the cosy print on this Calvin Klein jumper is made a statement by being added to the elbows.
£95, Calvin Klein
Asta Jumper, Wood Wood
We don’t think we’ve ever seen cuffs as snuggly as the ones on this Wood Wood jumper.
£225, Wood Wood
Zoe Fair Isle Jumper, Boden
Boden is known for its cheery prints and this rainbow, starry jumper of joy is no different.
£75, Boden
Bansha Fair Isle Wool Jumper, &Daughter
The only thing better than a snuggly cuff? Why, a snuggly roll neck collar of course! This &Daughter pullover is sure to keep you warm in the winter months.
£285, &Daughter
Starr Sustainable Jumper, Monsoon
It’s party season, so we won’t blame you if you fancy a side of sparkle with your snuggliest jumper. We love the shimmering stars on this Monsoon beauty.
£49, Monsoon
Justin Fair Isle Sweater, Stine Goya
Stine Goya knows a thing or two about picking the perfect tones, and the cornflower blue in this jumper is exactly what this Christmassy print needed for a 2019 twist.
£210, Stine Goya
Images: Courtesy of brands