The best Christmas jumpers for 2019 to don this festive season

Megan Murray
Snuggle up this Noël in one of the best Christmas jumpers for 2019, from high street stores to some of our favourite designer’s takes on festive fabulousness. 

Office parties, seasonal get-togethers, chilly evenings: come the winter months and a Christmas jumper becomes an absolute must-have.

But spare us the woolly fails, the Mark Darcy-esque reindeer motifs, and the crass Christmas catch-phrases. We here at stylist.co.uk believe that wearing our festive cheer across our chests shouldn’t mean we’re forced to forgo chicness. With that in mind, we’ve scoured high street stores and luxury designer brands to bring you the absolute best Christmas jumpers for 2019.

Whether you’re a fan of a Fair Isle print (there’s lots of those) or a bit of sparkle, we’ve consulted brands from Stine Goya to Calvin Klein to ensure there’s something to keep you cosy until Christmas. 

  • Orange fair isle jumper, Lowie

    Christmas jumpers 2019: Lowie

    Lowie only uses the finest soft wools, luxurious organic cottons and hand woven fabrics to create its heritage-inspired knits, so it’s no wonder that it makes the snuggliest Christmas jumpers. We adore this warm hue, but the fair isle collection has a plethora of shades to suit your sartorial taste. 

    £168, Lowie

    Buy Lowie jumper here

  • Jacquard-knit jumper, PRINGLE OF SCOTLAND x H&M/CONSCIOUS

    PRINGLE OF SCOTLAND and H&M’s conscious range have come together to design some absolutely gorgeous knits, perfect for Christmas. We love this oversized jumper which is made from recycled polyester. 

    £24.99, H&M

    Buy H&M jumper here

  • Shaker Jumper, Alexa Chung

    Christmas jumpers 2019: Alexa Chung shaker jumper

    Is that holly we see? Well, thanks to the forest green and snuggly cream colour palette, this jumper certainly feels of the season. 

    £260, Alexa Chung

    Buy Alexa Chung jumper here

  • Lambswool Fair Isle Jumper, Calvin Klein

    Christmas jumpers 2019: Calvin Klein jumper

    We love that the cosy print on this Calvin Klein jumper is made a statement by being added to the elbows. 

    £95, Calvin Klein 

    Buy Calvin Klein jumper here

  • Asta Jumper, Wood Wood

    Christmas jumpers 2019: Asta Jumper, Wood Wood
    Christmas jumpers 2019: Asta Jumper, Wood Wood

    We don’t think we’ve ever seen cuffs as snuggly as the ones on this Wood Wood jumper.

    £225, Wood Wood

    Buy Wood Wood jumper here

  • Zoe Fair Isle Jumper, Boden

    Christmas jumpers 2019: Boden Fair Isle jumper

    Boden is known for its cheery prints and this rainbow, starry jumper of joy is no different. 

    £75, Boden

    Buy Boden jumper here

  • Bansha Fair Isle Wool Jumper, &Daughter

    Christmas jumpers 2019: Daughter Fair Isle jumper

    The only thing better than a snuggly cuff? Why, a snuggly roll neck collar of course! This &Daughter pullover is sure to keep you warm in the winter months. 

    £285, &Daughter

    Buy &Daughter jumper here

  • Starr Sustainable Jumper, Monsoon

    Christmas jumpers 2019: Monsoon green jumper

    It’s party season, so we won’t blame you if you fancy a side of sparkle with your snuggliest jumper. We love the shimmering stars on this Monsoon beauty. 

    £49, Monsoon 

    Buy Monsoon Jumper here

  • Justin Fair Isle Sweater, Stine Goya

    Christmas jumpers 2019: Goya Fair Isle jumper

    Stine Goya knows a thing or two about picking the perfect tones, and the cornflower blue in this jumper is exactly what this Christmassy print needed for a 2019 twist. 

    £210, Stine Goya

    Buy Stine Goya jumper here

