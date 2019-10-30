Office parties, seasonal get-togethers, chilly evenings: come the winter months and a Christmas jumper becomes an absolute must-have.

But spare us the woolly fails, the Mark Darcy-esque reindeer motifs, and the crass Christmas catch-phrases. We here at stylist.co.uk believe that wearing our festive cheer across our chests shouldn’t mean we’re forced to forgo chicness. With that in mind, we’ve scoured high street stores and luxury designer brands to bring you the absolute best Christmas jumpers for 2019.

Whether you’re a fan of a Fair Isle print (there’s lots of those) or a bit of sparkle, we’ve consulted brands from Stine Goya to Calvin Klein to ensure there’s something to keep you cosy until Christmas.