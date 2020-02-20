6 T-shirts and sweatshirts that are sustainable, stylish and affordable

Basics should last. They may not set off your Instagram notifications, but they are the ones you will wear again and again. They need to be hard-wearing, work with most of your wardrobe and make you and the world happy.

Sustainability has shifted from a fashion buzzword to a central philosophy for a huge number of brands. Whether it’s awareness of suppliers, how the clothes are distributed, what materials are used or being ecologically responsible, ethical style has never looked nor felt so good.

Combine that sustainability with basics that will endure both the test of time and style, and you’ve achieved the dream. Which is why we have rounded up six of the best tops that look good and do good, too.