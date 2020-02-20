6 T-shirts and sweatshirts that are sustainable, stylish and affordable

Stylist’s guest editor Adwoa Aboah wanted to know where she could find “great basic tops that are sustainable and don’t cost loads”. So the Stylist fashion team got on the case…
Basics should last. They may not set off your Instagram notifications, but they are the ones you will wear again and again. They need to be hard-wearing, work with most of your wardrobe and make you and the world happy.
Sustainability has shifted from a fashion buzzword to a central philosophy for a huge number of brands. Whether it’s awareness of suppliers, how the clothes are distributed, what materials are used or being ecologically responsible, ethical style has never looked nor felt so good.
Combine that sustainability with basics that will endure both the test of time and style, and you’ve achieved the dream. Which is why we have rounded up six of the best tops that look good and do good, too.
Colourful Standard
Buying less starts with buying better, and this classic perfect fitting t-shirt is one designed to feel brand new for years to come. This wear-everywhere style is constructed from 100% organic cotton and made in Portugal to ensure quality, resilient pieces that will look fresh even after several seasons of regular wear.
Riley StudiosIs there anything more decadent than lounging in a luxe sweater? Crafted using Re.Verso yarn, this recycled alternative to virgin cashmere feels every bit as luxurious as the real thing, but comes without the damaging carbon footprint.
People Tree
You might not have heard of Tencel Lyocell, but this revolutionary fibre is changing the way we think about luxurious basics. Made from wood pulp, this fabric feels smoother than cotton and (whisper it) softer than silk. Made from 66% Tencel Lyocell, this tunic might have impeccable sustainable credentials but its the versatile and flattering fit that will you have wearing yours on heavy rotation.
Everlane The ReNew Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt
This fuzzy sweater feels so soft to touch that you’d never guess it’s made from 32 recycled plastic water bottles. Available in six colours, this ultra-cosy knit is the perfect piece for layering under a coat or on its own when you want to feel extra snug.
Mainline Basics Ryder Tank
Championing the art of sustainable wardrobe staples, this simple and effortlessly easy to wear tank is made using 100% natural fibres such as organic cotton, sourced and manufactured in Texas.
Merz B Schwanen 1950's Crew Neck T-shirt
Made from soft knitted organic cotton, this sage green t-shirt is manufactured using processes that cause minimal or no harm to the environment. For example, more than 95% of the raw material for this top has been produced without the use of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, or toxic chemicals.
We’re celebrating Stylist’s 10th birthday in 2019 – and to honour the occasion, we’ve asked 10 of our favourite women to guest edit an issue of the magazine. Adwoa Aboah is our second star guest editor; see everything from her special issue here.
Images courtesy of Ninety Percent and brands.